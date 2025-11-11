Top Streaming Stocks Positioned to Gain From Expanding Content Trends

An updated edition of the Sept. 18, 2025 article.



Over the past two decades, streaming has moved from a fringe experiment to the center of the entertainment world, reshaping how audiences watch everything from daily news to premium dramas. What once felt like a convenient alternative to cable has now become the default, thanks to a mix of better technology, broader internet access and shifting consumer expectations. The momentum has also created a fertile landscape for companies like Fox Corporation FOXA, fuboTV Inc. FUBO and Roku ROKU, each carving out distinct positions as streaming continues to transform the media economy.



What makes streaming so durable is its simplicity and flexibility. Viewers can jump between devices, avoid traditional ad loads and watch entire seasons in one sweep. To keep pace with this behavior, platforms have poured enormous resources into building original libraries and securing exclusive rights, especially as competition widens. Technology is pushing this forward, too. Recommendation engines powered by AI and the growing ubiquity of smart TVs are making content discovery smoother and more personalized.



Industry forecasts suggest the shift is far from over. Ampere Analysis expects streaming revenues to reach roughly $190 billion by 2029, fueled by an estimated 2 billion paid global subscriptions. While paid plans still dominate, the rise of ad-supported and hybrid tiers is broadening the market, particularly in price-sensitive regions.



Live sports, interactive viewing and deeper partnerships are becoming central drivers of differentiation. For investors, this mix of innovation, expanding monetization models and global adoption points to a sector still in the early stages of long-term growth.



If you’re looking to tap into this fast-growing trend, our Streaming Content Thematic Screen offers a simple way to spot promising stocks in the sector. Designed with advanced analytics, the screen highlights companies driving industry transformation, helping investors stay ahead of emerging opportunities.



Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.



Fox Corporation’s streaming story began in 2020 when it acquired Tubi for about $440 million, giving the company a direct path into ad-supported digital video at a time when cord-cutting was accelerating.



What started as a complementary asset has now evolved into Fox’s most important streaming platform, steadily gaining scale as viewing shifts from traditional TV toward free, on-demand services. Tubi has become central to Fox’s digital strategy, helping diversify the business beyond linear networks.



Tubi achieved a critical milestone by reaching quarterly profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, earlier than initially projected, while simultaneously delivering 27% revenue growth, driven by 18% viewership expansion. This profitability inflection point validates the platform's business model and advertising monetization capabilities.



With a long-term margin framework targeting 20-25%, Tubi represents a meaningful future earnings growth engine as the platform scales toward its user base exceeding 100 million monthly active users. Growth prospects look solid as Tubi continues to benefit from younger audiences shifting toward free streaming. The platform’s broad content library and data-driven ad technology provide room to expand.



Fox is positioned to push further into digital video. With Tubi profitable and scaling, the company can invest more strategically in content and personalized ad tools while keeping capital discipline intact. Overall, Fox’s streaming business has shifted from early-stage expansion to tangible execution, with Tubi increasingly shaping the company’s future. FOXA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



fuboTV launched its streaming service in 2015 with a focus on delivering live sports to cord-cutters who wanted a digital alternative to traditional cable. What began as a soccer-centric platform has steadily evolved into a broader live TV streaming bundle that combines sports, news and entertainment.



A key positive today is how firmly Fubo has embraced its identity as a live TV platform in a streaming world that still struggles with real-time programming. The company has refined its technology stack to improve speed, stability and video quality, and these upgrades are helping drive stronger engagement. Viewers are watching more, and the service is increasingly positioned as a primary TV source rather than a supplemental one.



Fubo’s growth is also being supported by a healthier content mix. The company now carries a wide range of national networks, including the Disney-owned ESPN and ABC channels, making its sports footprint far more competitive. Management continues to highlight gains in subscriber satisfaction, driven by steady improvements in discovery tools and a more personalized user experience.



Looking forward, Fubo is prioritizing long-term margin expansion through smarter content agreements, disciplined pricing and investments in automation. The company sees meaningful upside in further scaling ad revenues as targeting becomes more precise and inventory expands across live sports.



Ultimately, Fubo’s long-term outlook hinges on executing a balanced strategy that deepens engagement while keeping costs in check. With live sports continuing to move online and households gravitating toward flexible bundles, the company appears positioned to build on its recent momentum. FUBO sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Roku began its streaming business journey in 2008 by selling streaming devices that brought internet content into the living room. Over time, it evolved beyond hardware and now operates a full streaming platform business that combines content distribution, ads and subscription services across a range of devices and smart TVs. This shift marks its move from being a device maker to being a broader streaming ecosystem provider.



One of Roku’s major advantages is the scale of its platform. With millions of households using the platform and increasing streaming hours, Roku is in a position to broaden monetization efforts via both advertising and services. It has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Advertising is a strong growth engine for Roku. The company reported deeper integration with third-party demand-side platforms (DSPs), and that video ad impressions on its platform grew faster than the U.S. OTT and digital ad markets in the third quarter of 2025. As advertisers continue shifting from traditional TV to streaming, Roku is positioned to benefit from that migration in ad spend.

At the same time, subscription revenues add another dimension of growth. Roku continues to improve its home screen experience, enhance discovery and expand its Roku-billed subscriptions. Enhanced by AI-driven content recommendations, personalized features and an expanding lineup of Roku Originals, the platform continues to elevate the viewing experience.



The long-term outlook appears promising. The company emphasized confidence in delivering double-digit Platform revenue growth while improving operating margins in 2026 and beyond. With its strong household reach, ad business momentum and subscription trajectory, Roku has positioned itself to remain a key player as streaming becomes an ever larger part of TV viewing habits.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fox Corporation (FOXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.