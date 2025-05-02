Top Streaming Content Stocks to Keep an Eye on for Solid Gains

An updated edition of the March 12, 2025 article.

The entertainment industry has dramatically evolved over the past 20 years, shifting from conventional cable TV to the era of on-demand digital streaming. While early streaming trials appeared in the 1990s, real momentum came with YouTube’s launch in 2005 and Netflix’s rollout of its video-on-demand service in 2007. The combination of faster broadband, widespread smartphone adoption and changing consumer habits has made streaming the leading mode of media consumption. Industry giants like Alphabet GOOGL, Netflix NFLX and Roku ROKU have capitalized on this trend.



Streaming allows users to play audio and video online instantly, without downloading entire files, offering smooth playback and minimal buffering. This ease of access — across smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs — has revolutionized how people engage with media. Viewers are drawn to the flexibility of watching content anytime, anywhere, often with fewer ads than traditional broadcasts. To stay competitive, streaming platforms are pouring resources into exclusive and original content, fueling fierce competition known as the “content wars.”



Several trends continue to propel the sector’s growth: increasing global internet access, a surge in mobile viewing and AI-driven recommendation systems that personalize the user experience. The rise of connected devices, from gaming consoles to smart TVs, has also widened the market for streaming services.



By 2029, the global video streaming market is expected to generate $190 billion annually from 2 billion paid subscriptions, according to research by Ampere Analysis. While Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) dominates, Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) and hybrid offerings are gaining steam. Sports streaming and interactive features like live events and gaming are also driving deeper engagement.



For investors, streaming stocks present a compelling opportunity, with leading companies boosting revenues through pricing adjustments,global marketexpansion and the growth of ad-supported models. Efforts in content localization and strategic alliances are also extending international reach, reinforcing streaming’s status as a dynamic and profitable investment space.



Netflix, a trailblazer in the streaming industry, introduced its on-demand streaming platform in 2007. Leveraging a vast content library and expanding its international footprint, the company evolved from a modest DVD rental business into a powerhouse of global streaming entertainment.



Netflix has invested heavily in expanding its lineup of original programming. Its commitment to delivering diverse content across multiple genres has played a crucial role in boosting user engagement. Additionally, the increasing participation of prominent Hollywood actors enhances the appeal of its films and series. NFLX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Netflix continues to gain from its expanding subscriber base, fueled by a strong mix of localized and foreign-language content and solid user engagement. Its emphasis on regional programming has been a key driver of international expansion. The company is broadening its content slate with projects underway in India, Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany, Brazil, France, Turkey and across the Middle East. To strengthen its presence in price-sensitive markets, Netflix has rolled out affordable mobile plans in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand.



Netflix has set its sights on an ambitious target that has caught the attention of investors worldwide, doubling its revenues by 2030 and achieving a $1 trillion market capitalization. Its growth strategy includes expanding its content library, developing live programming options, enhancing its gaming division and building its advertising business. These strategic initiatives are expected to drive significant revenue and profit growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the ad-supported subscription tier is becoming a significant success story for Netflix.



Alphabet’s YouTube is the world’s largest video-sharing platform. Since launching its subscription-based YouTube TV service in 2017, it has become a major player in the cord-cutting market. Leveraging a dual-revenue model — advertising and premium subscriptions — YouTube stands out as one of the most financially resilient streaming services.



The platform continues to expand its investment in creator-driven content, short-form videos through YouTube Shorts and exclusive sports streaming rights. Its leadership in user-generated content, combined with AI-enhanced content discovery, delivers a formidable competitive edge. Moreover, the growing influence of creator-led marketing and monetization opportunities via the YouTube Partner Program strengthens its revenue streams.



Alphabet’s ongoing investments in AI are fueling consistent growth and increased watch time across both YouTube’s ad-supported and premium offerings. In 2024, globally, viewers streamed more than 1 billion hours of YouTube content daily on their TVs. Additionally, the platform’s focus on podcasts is enhancing engagement from both creators and audiences, with more than 400 million hours of podcasts watched monthly on living room devices alone. YouTube Shorts is also gaining momentum, with the monetization rate of Shorts relative to in-stream viewing increasing more than 30% in 2024. With the ongoing shift toward digital-first video consumption, YouTube continues to experience strong growth, solidifying its position as a dominant force in the future of streaming. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Roku ranks as the top TV streaming platform by hours streamed across the United States, Canada and Mexico. It began as a streaming device company in 2008 but has since transformed into a comprehensive streaming platform.



The company is experiencing strong growth in streaming households, driven by sales of stand-alone streaming devices, collaborations with TV brands such as TCL, JVC, Sharp and other major TV makers who license the Roku OS to manufacture and sell Roku TV models, and licensing of the Roku OS to certain service operators.



Additionally, Roku is capitalizing on advertising growth fueled by rising monetized video ad impressions spurred by the growing popularity of The Roku Channel. This momentum is supported by sustained interest from traditional TV advertisers shifting to streaming, along with continued investment in its OneView ad platform and broader ad tech infrastructure. ROKU carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Roku bridges content publishers and users at scale, offering a robust suite of promotional tools to boost engagement and reach. The company is gaining from the broad availability of third-party streaming channels and ongoing investment in The Roku Channel. Rising user engagement on The Roku Channel, along with the success of the Roku TV program, continues to fuel Roku’s expansion.

