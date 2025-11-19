Top Stocks From the Staffing Services Industry to Buy Now

An updated edition of the Sept. 26, 2025 article.

Staffing goes beyond filling vacancies; it’s about matching the right talent with the right opportunity at the right moment. In today’s fast-changing business environment, companies must remain competitive, agile and innovative. Meeting these demands makes effective staffing essential. From short-term hires to handle seasonal peaks to cultivating a future-ready leadership pipeline, staffing solutions are key to building workforce resilience.

The staffing ecosystem has rapidly evolved, fueled by digital innovation, demographic shifts and the growing demand for flexible work arrangements. Organizations now seek strategic staffing partners who not only understand their talent needs but also bring deep insights into market trends, skills forecasting and workforce planning. Technology plays a key role here; AI-enabled recruitment tools, virtual assessments and talent analytics are now standard in modern staffing strategies, helping businesses make faster and smarter hiring decisions.

As the global war for talent intensifies, the value of adaptable, tech-savvy staffing firms will only grow. Whether navigating economic uncertainty or scaling for growth, companies rely on staffing expertise to stay resilient. In this context, staffing is not just a support function; it’s a growth enabler that shapes how industries evolve, how teams perform and how organizations succeed long term.

For investors, the staffing sector offers compelling opportunities. Firms like TriNet Group, Inc. TNET, First Advantage Corporation FA and HireQuest, Inc. HQI are positioning themselves as enablers of workforce transformation. As hiring accelerates and labor markets evolve, staffing companies remain at the forefront, providing scalable solutions that power both economic growth and long-term value creation.

Our Staffing Screen will help you identify the right stocks now to capitalize on the hiring boom. Leveraging advanced tools, our thematic screens highlight companies shaping the future of work, making it easier to invest in this high-growth industry.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

TriNet offers comprehensive human capital management services for small and medium-sized businesses.

The company’s performance is being supported by several emerging drivers. Management has noted that the company is now tracking toward the high end of its full-year earnings guidance following a strong third quarter, reflecting disciplined execution. Recent go-to-market initiatives and the near-completion of its most aggressive repricing phase position TriNet for a healthier growth trajectory in the coming quarters. Despite a challenging SMB environment, customer-focused efforts are paying off. The company achieved its highest-ever net promoter score, while customer retention remains above historical levels, both reinforcing service strength and enhancing revenue stability as market conditions gradually improve.

TNET currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

First Advantage Corporation offers comprehensive employment background checks, identity and verification services to clients around the globe.

First Advantage’s momentum is supported by multiple operational and strategic drivers. The company continues to deliver profitable growth, powered by steady go-to-market execution in new logo wins and upsell/cross-sell activity, despite a flat hiring environment.

Diversified exposure across industries and regions is helping sustain strength, with notable traction in retail & e-commerce, transportation & logistics, and six consecutive quarters of international revenue growth. The Sterling acquisition remains a major catalyst, progressing ahead of schedule and contributing meaningful synergies. High customer retention, growing interest in expanded best-of-breed solutions, disciplined integration, and strong free cash flow supporting deleveraging further reinforce FA’s improving outlook.

FA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HireQuest is a staffing solution in the United States. The company’s performance is supported by several structural and operational drivers. Despite a muted hiring environment, the company remains solidly profitable due to the resilience of its franchise model and disciplined expense management. Strength in temporary and day-labor staffing continues to provide pockets of momentum across the network. Even in executive search and permanent placement — areas that faced a deeper downturn — franchisees are beginning to see early signs of improvement. With 25 years of experience navigating all economic cycles, HireQuest remains focused on supporting franchisees, expanding its geographic footprint and leveraging its proven business model to position the company for stronger profitability as conditions improve.

HQI currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

