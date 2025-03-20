Top Stocks From the Staffing Industry to Keep an Eye On

The staffing industry is an essential pillar of the global economy, connecting businesses with the right talent to drive growth and innovation. From temporary placements and executive search to workforce consulting and outsourcing, staffing companies are critical in matching skills with demand across multiple industries.

With the job market's ongoing evolution, fueled by technological advancements and changing workforce dynamics, staffing firms are expected to witness increasing demand. As businesses strive for agility, the need for flexible workforce solutions has surged, making staffing companies attractive investment opportunities.

The global staffing industry is projected to reach $650 billion in 2025. This expansion is being driven by increasing labor shortages, a growing gig economy, and digital transformation in recruitment. As companies invest in AI-powered hiring platforms and workforce analytics, staffing firms are evolving to meet modern talent acquisition needs.

The staffing sector’s growth offers compelling investment opportunities, with companies positioning themselves as key enablers of economic expansion. As the industry continues to thrive, stocks like Korn Ferry KFY, ADP ADP and Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI are gaining significant traction.

3 Staffing Stocks to Watch

Korn Ferry is a leading organizational consulting firm specializing in executive search, talent development, and workforce transformation. With decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong reputation for helping businesses attract, retain, and develop top-tier talent. Its comprehensive approach to talent acquisition, leadership development, and workforce optimization has made it a preferred partner for Fortune 500 companies across various industries.

By leveraging data-driven insights, AI-powered recruitment tools and advanced analytics, Korn Ferry enhances the efficiency of hiring processes, succession planning and executive coaching. Its proprietary talent intelligence solutions enable organizations to identify high-potential candidates, streamline recruitment and create leadership pipelines that align with long-term business objectives.

As the demand for skilled professionals continues to grow in an evolving job market, Korn Ferry’s expertise in aligning talent with business strategy becomes increasingly valuable. The firm plays a crucial role in workforce transformation by helping companies navigate changing workforce dynamics, optimize employee performance, and build resilient leadership teams capable of driving sustainable growth.

KFY currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

ADP is a leading provider of human capital management solutions, offering payroll processing, talent management and benefits administration services.

The company has been at the forefront of integrating technology into HR services, enhancing efficiency for businesses worldwide. In October 2024, following the acquisition of WorkForce Software, ADP raised its 2025 annual revenue growth forecast to between 6% and 7% from its earlier projection of 5% to 6%, indicating strong payroll and human resource spending.

With a stable labor market and a decline in layoffs, ADP demonstrates robust financial performance. The company's revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 reached $5 billion, growing 8.2% year over year. ADP's ability to adapt to market needs and invest in technological advancements positions it well for future growth. ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Barrett Business Services Inc. provides business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting. The company's unique approach integrates on-site management with HR services, catering to small and medium-sized businesses.

BBSI's focus on personalized client interactions and local market expertise has contributed to its sustained growth. As businesses seek tailored solutions to manage their workforce effectively, BBSI's model offers significant value.

As businesses increasingly seek customized and scalable workforce management solutions, BBSI's model continues to offer significant value. With a strong emphasis on relationship-driven consulting and data-backed workforce strategies, the company is well-positioned to support organizations in navigating complex employment landscapes while driving long-term success. BBSI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

