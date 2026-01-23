Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Key Points

There are plenty of great investment opportunities in the market to begin 2026. If you've got some cash lying around undeployed, I can think of a few solid stock picks that are fantastic opportunities to double up on right now.

At the top of my list are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). All three of these stocks have strong tailwinds blowing in their favor and are slated to crush the market in 2026.

Nvidia

Nvidia is the world's largest company by market cap, so it may be odd to recommend doubling up on its stock. However, massive tailwinds are blowing in its favor, and anyone not exposed to its stock is missing out. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) are the top option for training and running AI models, and with the numerous data centers expected to go up over the next few years, it still has a ton of growth yet to come to fruition.

One item investors are worried about with Nvidia's stock is its valuation, as many believe it's overvalued. However, that's far from the case. Nvidia trades for 23 times fiscal year 2027 earnings (ending January 2027). Most big tech companies are trading for 30 times forward earnings, so this clearly makes Nvidia a cheaper stock than its counterparts, despite much faster growth rates.

If Nvidia's rapid growth can last beyond this year, the returns will be even greater. As a result, I think Nvidia is an excellent stock to double up on right now.

The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk had one of the worst 2025s of any company in the S&P 500, falling over 65%. This is clearly concerning for investors, but these fears are overblown.

The Trade Desk operates an ad technology platform that pairs its users with the best advertising spots on the internet. While competition has been growing in this space, The Trade Desk is still putting up solid results, with revenue rising 18% during the third quarter. One thing to note is that the comparison quarter in 2024 included political ad revenue, which skews the growth rate lower.

Those headwinds won't exist in 2026, and that should allow the stock to rocket higher. Furthermore, it trades for an attractive 16 times forward earnings. It's uncommon to see a stock growing so quickly in a strong industry trading at a cheap discount, which is why investors should double up on the stock right now.

MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre has duplicated Amazon's business model in Latin America, while also expanding on it. While it offers many of the same services, like online shopping and fast delivery, it also has a fintech wing, complete with a consumer credit division and payment transaction business. This gives MercadoLibre a large chunk of any transaction that occurs in Latin America.

This has led to outsized growth, and year after year, MercadoLibre continues to grow rapidly.

The stock is often misunderstood by the stock market due to its location in Latin America, and any time it sells off, it's a great investment opportunity. Its stock is down around 20% from its all-time high, but it should easily regain those levels throughout 2026.

MercadoLibre is one of the largest holdings in my personal portfolio, as it has a massive growth runway. It's one of the few stocks that allows you to turn back the clock and invest in a company like Amazon that paved the way for e-commerce, which greatly outperforms in-store sales. Latin America's population is even larger than that of the U.S., so MercadoLibre's result could be even greater than Amazon's.

Keithen Drury has positions in Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.