Top Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Key Points

Record-breaking revenue and blockchain integration could drive SoFi's disruption of banking.

On has massive demand and the pricing power to maintain high margins.

Uber is the likely winner in autonomy, potentially 10xing the size of its addressable market.

While the market remains volatile in early 2026, savvy investors are eyeing three growth powerhouses with long-term potential. SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a growth machine in banking and has a long runway to expand the business. Meanwhile, On Holding (NYSE: ONON) continues to crush the footwear space with industry-leading margins. Lastly, Uber (NYSE: UBER) has transformed from a cash-burner into a structural profit machine, trading at an attractive forward P/E of 22 while scaling its high-margin advertising business.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 10, 2026. The video was published on March 12, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in On Holding, SoFi Technologies, and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends On Holding and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

