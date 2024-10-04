Top Stock Reports for Walmart, Adobe & Caterpillar

Friday, October 4, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Walmart Inc. (WMT), Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (HOV) and Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (BDCO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+52.3% vs. +49.8%). The company is benefiting from its diverse business model that spans multiple segments, channels and formats. The company's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic across both physical stores and digital platforms.



Its emphasis on improving delivery services has been successful, contributing to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in the advertising business, fueled second-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein the top and bottom lines grew year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



However, the retail landscape remains dynamic due to challenges like inflation and volatile consumer spending. High operating costs are also a concern. While Walmart raised its fiscal 2025 view, its modest growth targets for the third quarter reflect a cautious approach.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (-15.7% vs. +12.0%). The company’s performance is affected by ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine which remain major headwinds for the Digital Media segment. Growing competitive pressure in generative AI space is a risk.



Nevertheless, Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. Its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving top-line growth. Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds.



Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat are encouraging. Adobe’s strong market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation remain positives. Its growing generative AI efforts remain a plus.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+53.6% vs. +48.3%). The company’s earnings have increased year over year for fourteen straight quarters aided by cost-saving and pricing actions. The Construction Industries segment will gain from the increased construction activities in the United States and globally.



The mining sector will be bolstered by commodity demand driven by the energy transition trend, which will support the Resource Industries segment. Recovery in demand in China, boosted by the recent stimulus measures, will boost the need for Caterpillar’s equipment.



The Energy & Transportation segment is well-positioned for growth, backed by strong demand across all applications. Its dividend yield and payout ratio are higher than its peers. A solid liquidity position and Caterpillar’s investments in expanding services and digital initiatives will help deliver exceptional returns.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Hovnanian have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the past year (+125.8% vs. +79.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.21 billion has shown strong financial performance in fiscal third-quarter 2024, with an 11% revenue increase to $722.7 million, driven by higher home deliveries and sales prices.



Hovnanian saw a 38% rise in income before taxes and a 30.8% rise in net income, supported by improved EBITDA of $127.9 million. Key growth drivers include a 24% increase in community count and a 34% rise in lots controlled, setting the stage for future revenue gains.



Favorable mortgage rate declines and strong buyer demand, evidenced by a 23% increase in contracts and surging web traffic, support the company’s outlook. Hovnanian’s strategic focus on high-margin markets and diversified geographic and product mix enhances its resilience and profitability. With upward revisions to 2024 revenue and EBITDA guidance, HOV remains well-poised for continued growth in a strong housing market.



(You can read the full research report on Hovnanian here >>>)



Blue Dolphin Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+22.6% vs. +19.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $59.69 million is facing significant financial challenges driven by declining refining margins, inventory impairments, and debt risks.



In second-quarter 2024, the company reported a net loss of $6.4 million, with revenues falling to $160.7 million from $185.5 million a year earlier, largely due to lower refining throughput and unfavorable market conditions. Inventory impairments totaled $6 million in the first half of 2024, further reflecting oil price volatility.



Additionally, with $15.3 million in debt and reliance on forbearance agreements, liquidity is strained. Geographical and customer concentration risks are high, with 68.9% of revenue from two clients, potentially pressuring stock performance if these issues worsen. Regulatory liabilities add to the pressure on the company’s future profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Blue Dolphin Energy here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), Enbridge Inc. (ENB) and CME Group Inc. (CME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



Strong Demand, Strategic Initiatives Aid Caterpillar (CAT)



Featured Reports

Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Driving SAP's Performance

Per the Zacks Analyst, SAP's performance is benefitting from its strengthening cloud business, mainly Rise with SAP solution. Its Business AI offerings are also gaining steady traction.

Enbridge (ENB) Gains From Long-term Transportation Contracts

Enbridge generates stable fee-based revenues from its long-term, low-risk oil and gas transportation contracts. Yet, its significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

CME Group (CME) Banks on Futures Products, Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, CME Group is well poised for growth with the expansion of futures products in emerging markets and OTC offerings. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Investments Aid Edison International (EIX) Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Edison International makes systemic investments to enhance the reliability of its electric utility systems. Yet, rising wildfire related charges are hurting its bottom line.

Acquisitions to Aid Heico (HEI), Shortage of Parts Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, disciplined acquisition strategy has been driving Heico's overall performance. However, shortage of parts supply might adversely impact the company's results of operations

Digital Ecosystem & Expansion Aid POOL Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, POOL benefits from its digital ecosystem, the POOL360 platform and expansion strategies. However, a slowdown in discretionary spending and high costs are a concern.

Novavax's (NVAX) COVID-19 Vaccine Drives Sales Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Novavax's collaboration deal with Sanofi to co-market its COVID-19 vaccine globally is a big boost for the company. Stiff competition in the target market remains an overhang.

New Upgrades

Loan Demand, Manageable Costs Aid Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand, relatively higher rates and prudent expense management will aid Hilltop Holdings. A solid balance sheet makes its capital distributions sustainable.

Omnicell (OMCL) Banks on Advanced Services, Cost Cut Plan

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand for Advanced Services, particularly Specialty Pharmacy Services, is poised to enhance Omnicell's top-line performance. Strong expense control boosts key metrics.

Wolverine's (WWW) Product Initiatives to Boost Market Share

Per the Zacks analyst, Wolverine is actively pursuing a comprehensive strategy to enhance brand portfolio, focusing on Merrell and Saucony brands. These efforts are expected to help gain market share.

New Downgrades

Range Resources (RRC) At Risk from Commodity Price Volatility

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources is exposed to volatile natural gas, NGL, and oil prices, which can impact profitability and cash flow due to fluctuating market conditions and external factors.

Avis Budget (CAR) Faces Increasing Fleet Operation Costs

Avis Budget has seen higher expenses due to increased fleet costs over the past two years, which may continue to put pressure on its bottom line in the future.

Demand Challenges & Shrinking Margin Ail Advance Auto (AAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, ongoing demand challenges, especially within the DIY segment, are likely to hit Advance Auto's top line. Shrinking gross margin also raises concern.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (BDCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.