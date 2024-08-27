Top Stock Reports for Toyota Motor, IBM & Stryker

Tuesday, August 27, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK), as well a micro-cap stock Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Toyota Motor shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past year (+8.0% vs. -9.1%). The company’s robust lineup of trucks and sport utility vehicles is set to fuel sales. To capitalize on the global shift to environment-friendly vehicles, the auto giant is deepening its focus on manufacturing hybrid, electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, which will bolster the company’s product competitiveness.



It aims to expand global sales of BEVs to 1.5 million units in 2026 and 3.5 million units a year by 2030. Toyota’s commitment to maximizing shareholders’ value via dividends and buybacks is also praiseworthy.



However, labor cost inflation is expected to continue to weigh on margins. Rising debt levels, along with high R&D expenses and capex, might pose challenges. Also, Toyota expects sales in Japan to decrease, given the lower shipments of Daihatsu. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+41.0% vs. +32.2%). The company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. Its growth is expected to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.



A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage through productivity gains and increased investment in growth opportunities will likely drive profitability. The infrastructure segment is benefiting from broad-based demand for hybrid and distributed infrastructure, especially IBM Z. Improved cybersecurity operations will likely bring long-term benefits.



However, net sales in the Consulting segment are impacted by a pullback in discretionary spending. Although IBM generates significant cash flow, a high debt level can jeopardize its ability to sustain dividend payout. Fierce competition remains a concern.



Stryker shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+28.6% vs. +15.8%). The company exited second-quarter 2024 on a strong note with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company witnessed strong performance across its segments in the United States. Strong International sales also buoy optimism.



The momentum is expected to continue in 2024 on the back of ongoing procedural recovery and a strong order book for capital equipment. Stryker’s prospects in 2024 seem promising on the back of strong customer demand for its existing products as well as new launches. The company’s guidance for earnings and revenues appears encouraging. A solid solvency position is a plus.



However, inflationary pressure and supply-chain challenges continue to plague Stryker. Stiff competition in the MedTech space remains a woe. Contraction in both gross and operating margin is a woe.



Shares of Fossil’s have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+8.6% vs. -0.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $62.17 million have seen gross margin expanded by 340 bps for the 26 weeks ended June 29, 2024, driven by SKU rationalization, pricing adjustments and exiting the lower-margin smartwatch category under the TAG Plan.



Further margin expansion is anticipated in the second half of 2024. The company also reduced SG&A expenses by 19.1%, narrowing the adjusted operating loss by 32% year over year, and is on track to achieve $100 million in annualized benefits. Fossil's liquidity improved to $156 million, aided by a $57 million tax refund and a 38% reduction in inventory.



Strategic exits from the smartwatch category and store closures have optimized operations, contributing to gross margin gains. Despite these positives, net sales declined 20% due to strategic shifts, with a $100 million negative impact expected for the full year. Pressure on licensed watch brands and high debt levels present ongoing challenges.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Toyota's (TM) Hybrid Focus to Fuel Sales Amid Cost Woes



IBM Rides on Solid Growth Dynamics, Improved Demand Trends



Diversified Product Portfolio Drives Stryker's (SYK) Prospects



Featured Reports

ConocoPhillips' (COP) Prime Untapped Drilling Locations Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, ConocoPhillips' extensive untapped shale assets and strategic LNG investments promise growth. Yet significant reliance on crude and rising operational costs pose a concern.

Altria Group (MO) Gains From Solid Pricing Amid Low Volumes

Per the Zacks analyst, Altria Group has been benefiting from its solid pricing power. In second quarter, higher pricing offered respite to revenues, which was otherwise hurt by low cigarette volumes.

Synopsys (SNPS) Banks on Strong Product Menu, Contract Wins

Per the Zacks analyst, Synopsys' focus on strengthening its product portfolio is helping it cater to the growing demand in the EDA market. Deal wins at leading semiconductor companies is a tailwind.

FDA Nod to Sarepta's (SRPT) DMD Gene Therapy Fuels Growth

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the FDA's recent label expansion to Sarepta's Elevidys, the first gene therapy for DMD. The therapy is now approved to treat all DMD patients aged four and older.

Strong Macau Business Aid Wynn Resorts (WYNN), High Cost Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Wynn Resorts is benefiting from an uptick in visitation and demand particularly in the Macau region. However, rise in operating expenses is a concern for the company.

Focus on R&D Aids Merit Medical (MMSI) Amid Forex Volatility

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Merit Medical's continued focus on research and development (R&D) in recent times despite its business being exposed to foreign exchange volatility.

Reliable Assets, Customer Increase Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' investment in infrastructure is making its assets more reliable. Economic improvement and rising customer base is generating demand and boosting performance.

New Upgrades

Solid Balance Sheet, High Rates to Support BNY Mellon (BK)

Per the Zacks analyst, BNY Mellon's robust assets under management and initiatives to improve efficiency will support profits. Amid higher interest rates, its top line will be positively impacted.

Solid Capital Position & Premium Growth Aid Assurant (AIZ)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about solid Global Lifestyle segment of Assurant, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. Solid capital position supports capital deployment.

Loan Demand, Fee Income, High Rates Aid BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand, high rates and focus on fee income will keep aiding BankUnited's top line. A solid balance sheet and liquidity position will support capital distributions.

New Downgrades

Ryanair's (RYAAY) Prospects Hurt by High Operating Costs

The Zacks analyst is worried about the fact that high operating costs are hurting Ryanair's bottom line. Escalated labor and fuel costs are pushing up total expenses.

Lower Global Vehicle Production & High R&D to Ail Lear (LEA)

Per the Zacks analyst, an expected decline in global vehicle production is likely to hit Lear's sales and core operating earnings in 2024. Rising engineering and launch costs are also concerning.

Slowdown in Sensing Solutions, High Debt Ails Sensata (ST)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata's performance is affected by a slowdown in the Sensing solutions segment due to forex issues. High-debt burden is an added concern.

