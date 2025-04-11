Top Stock Reports for T-Mobile, Salesforce & Alibaba

Friday, April 11, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS), Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), as well as a micro-cap stock Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



T-Mobile’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past year (+62.2% vs. +45.5%). The company is gaining from healthy growth in service revenues driven by industry-leading postpaid net customer addition. In 2024, the company added 6.1 million postpaid net customers while postpaid net account additions were 1.1 million, both metrics being the best in the industry.



Solid growth in free cash flow accentuates efficient capital management and implies that the company is well-positioned to invest in growth initiatives and pay debt and dividends. Strategic acquisitions to extend portfolio offerings are a positive.



However, the highly competitive and saturated nature of the U.S. wireless market could adversely affect its financial results. Its strategy of introducing several promotional activities to outperform competition strains margin. Declining prepaid ARPU is a concern. We are reiterating our Neutral recommendation.



Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-12.8% vs. -6%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations, which are concerning. Softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties may hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver.



The buyout of Slack has positioned it as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing compared to Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space. The Zacks analyst estimates suggest that Salesforce revenues are expected to witness a CAGR of 8.9% through fiscal 2025-2028.



Alibaba’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+49.3% vs. +4.8%). The company’s recent performance benefited from the monetization of Taobao and Tmall Group, cloud businesses and AI-integrated products. BABA is riding on strong momentum in its international commerce retail business, driven by strength in AliExpress’ Choice.



Growing international commerce wholesale business, thanks to strength in cross-border-related value-added services, is a tailwind. Expanding China's wholesale commerce business is a positive. Robust local consumer services and Cainiao logistics services are further driving top-line growth.



However, non-GAAP earnings of $2.93 per ADS fell short of estimates, suggesting a complex growth narrative. Current market valuations, with the stock trading at multi-year highs, suggest limited immediate upside potential.



Shares of Old Point Financial have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past year (+158.2% vs. +5.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $188.30 million has recorded 2024 earnings and projected 2025 EPS of $2.02 which support valuation upside at 12.5X forward P/E, fueled by rising net interest income, lower provisions and tight cost control.



Efficiency gains are evident with a 2% drop in noninterest expenses and an improved efficiency ratio to 78%, lifting ROAE to 9.96% and ROAA to 0.77%. Steady dividends offer reliable income, while Old Point’s regional franchise in Hampton Roads and Richmond drives customer engagement and fee income. The net interest margin rose to 3.53%, bolstering core earnings.



However, a 6% loan book contraction and rising nonperforming assets (to 0.19% of assets) pose risks to revenues and asset quality. Declining noninterest income (-5%) and stiff competition could pressure earnings diversity and margins, potentially limiting growth and profitability.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ICICI Bank Ltd. (IBN), Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN).



Today's Must Read

T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on Healthy Demand for Postpaid Services



Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Alibaba (BABA) Gains From International Commerce Businesses



Featured Reports

Loans, Rates to Support ICICI Bank (IBN), Asset Quality Weak

Per the Zacks analyst, domestic loans, rising demand for retail loans, higher interest rates and digitization will likely aid ICICI Bank's financials. Yet, high costs and weak asset quality are woes.

WM Benefits From Focused Differentiation, Low Liquidity Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiation through capitalization of extensive assets ensures long-term profitable growth for WM. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Investments, Clean Generation Focus Aid PPL Corporation (PPL)

Per the Zacks analyst, PPL's strategic investment of $20 billion during 2025-2028 should strengthen its infrastructure. Focus on renewables projects should further boost margins.

Pembina (PBA) to Gain from Canada's Energy Infrastructure Gap

The Zacks analysts believe that the infrastructure shortfall in Canada presents growth opportunities for Pembina Pipeline, with C$4 billion in projects, but its C$10.5 billion debt raises caution.

Harmony (HMY) Gains on Development Projects Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Harmony Gold will benefit from the advancement of its key projects that are expected to enhance production amid headwinds from high labor and electricity costs.

Ayvakit Sales Boosts Blueprint (BPMC), Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, increased demand for Ayvakit should fuel BPMC's growth in the quarters ahead. However, overdependence of the topline on the drug's sales is concerning.

Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Pricing & Other Initiatives on Track

Per the Zacks analyst, Spectrum Brands has been benefiting from increased pricing, cost improvements and a favorable mix. The company's e-commerce business appears encouraging as well.

New Upgrades

Coinbase (COIN) Boasts Revenue Growth, Solid Balance Sheet

Per the Zacks analyst, higher transaction revenues, subscription and services revenues, growth in crypto assets should drive Coinbase revenues. Its solid balance sheet provides financial flexibility.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains on Solid R&D, Strategic Alliances

Per the Zacks analyst, Veeva Systems is gaining from strong customer adoption and strategic alliances. Innovation, a solid product portfolio, and a debt-free balance sheet are also fueling growth.

Sprouts Farmers' (SFM) Omnichannel Offering to Propel Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers' assortment of better-for-you products, focus on providing hassle-free shopping through omnichannel offering & a network of fresh distribution centers bode well.

New Downgrades

Altice (ATUS) Plagued by Macroeconomic Headwinds, Soft Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical instability and sluggish demand trends in several segments will likely strain Altice's profitability.

Escalating Expense Base Impedes T. Rowe Price (TROW) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, an increase in expenses based on technological advancements will hurt T. Rowe Price. Overdependence on investment advisory fees is another concern.

Ongoing Macro & Inflationary Headwinds Hurt RH's Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, RH is hurting from a weak housing market and ongoing inflationary pressures. Unfavorable foreign exchange risks also add to headwinds given itsglobal marketpresence.

