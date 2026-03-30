Top Stock Reports for Roche, AT&T & Amgen

Monday, March 30, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), AT&T Inc. (T) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Attract Bargain Buyers Ahead of "Jobs Week"



Today's Featured Research Reports



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+10% vs. +5.5%). The company’s underlying operational performance remained solid. Strong growth from key products helped offset declining revenues from legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continue to drive momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. Pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock.



Also, Roche’s performance of late has been weighed down by unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, as weakness in the U.S. dollar adversely impacted international sales.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of AT&T have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (+8% vs. +3.7%). The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its postpaid wireless business with a lower churn rate and increased adoption of higher-tier unlimited plans. AT&T expects to gain a competitive edge over rivals through edge computing services that allow businesses to route application-specific traffic where they need it and where it’s most effective.



The acquisition of Lumen’s fiber internet connectivity business will significantly expand market reach. Collaboration with Ericsson to deploy a commercial-scale open radio access network will likely bring long-term benefits.



However, the company is facing a steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services. Fierce competition in the U.S. wireless market remains a major concern. As AT&T tries to woo customers with discounts and cash credits, margin pressures tend to escalate.



(You can read the full research report on AT&T here >>>)



Amgen’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+18.5% vs. +9.1%). The company’s key medicines like Evenity, Repatha and Uplizna, as well as newer medicines like Imdelltra, Tavneos and Tezspire, are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and mature products like Enbrel.



New biosimilar launches are also contributing to top-line growth. Furthermore, the company has several key pipeline assets, with a primary focus on the obesity candidate, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products. Sales of best-selling drugs, Prolia and Xgeva, are expected to erode significantly in 2026 due to biosimilar launches in 2025. Recent pipeline setbacks and the upcoming LOE cliff are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Amgen here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH), Entergy Corp. (ETR) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Ocrevus, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Decline in Legacy Drugs a Woe



AT and T (T) Rides on Solid Demand in Consumer Wireline Business



Amgen's (AMGN) Key Drugs Aid Growth Amid Biosimilar Competition



Featured Reports

Marsh and McLennan (MRSH) Strategic Buyouts Aid, Expenses High

Per the Zacks analyst, multiple acquisitions help Marsh and McLennan expand geographically and diversify its portfolio. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Investments and Renewable Expansion Aid Entergy Corp. (ETR)

According to the Zacks analyst, Entergy plans to invest nearly $43 billion during 2026-2029, to further strengthen its infrastructure. It aims to add 14-17 GW of renewables by 2031.

Strong CAG Diagnostics' Growth Aid IDEXX (IDXX) Amid Weak Solvency

The Zacks analyst is impressed with IDEXX's CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenue growth, which has consistently remained above sector growth levels. Yet, a high debt burden balance sheet is worrisome.

Revenue Strength Aid Waste Connections (WCN), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, Waste Connections' rising revenue per employee reflects stronger productivity. However, a current ratio below the industry average suggests pressure in meeting obligations.

Investments and Clean Energy Initiatives Aid PG andE Corporation (PCG)

Per the Zacks analyst, PG and E Corporation is investing to strengthen and improve the reliability of its grid. It is also investing in battery energy storage to support clean energy growth.

Organic Growth Supports Citizens Financial (CFG) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Citizens Financial's organic growth is supported by strong net interest income (NII) expansion and improving fee income. However, higher expenses remain a key concern.

Estee Lauder's (EL) Sales Benefit From Solid Online Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder is set to benefit from its solid online business. Growth is driven by Amazon expansion, TikTok Shop rollout and strength across key global e-commerce platforms.

New Upgrades

Permian Resources (PR) To Benefit from Strong Production Growth

The Zacks analyst highlights that Permian Resources' strong production levels in 2025, representing about 14% year over year growth, strengthens the company's market position.

Innovative Laser Portfolio Boosts IPG Photonics (IPGP) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, IPG Photonics is benefiting from innovations such as the CROSSBOW laser counter-UAV system and growth in medical applications, particularly urology.

Strong Demand for Cloud Aids Pegasystems (PEGA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Pegasystems is benefiting from strong revenues driven by robust demand for its AI-powered and cloud-based solutions.

New Downgrades

Weak Chlor Alkali Demand and Elevated Energy Costs Ail Olin (OLN)

Olin faces weak global demand and rising energy costs that are pressuring its epoxy chlor alkali and vinyl businesses and hurting profits.

Demand Softness and Stiff Competition Weighs CE Down

Per the Zacks Analyst, Celanese is facing broad demand weakness across paints, coatings, construction, industrial, and electronics markets. Moreover, pricing power is being hurt by intense competition

Lower Pool Construction Activity Hurt Pool Corp's (POOL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Pool Corp is grappling with lower pool construction activity, weak discretionary demand and macroeconomic headwinds. Also, rising operating costs remains a concern.

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Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.