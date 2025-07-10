Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Walmart & Caterpillar

Thursday, July 10, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEA) and Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+27.9% vs. +23.7%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+40.2% vs. +39.9%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. Walmart's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.



The company’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein earnings and revenues increased year over year, and e-commerce sales surged.



Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+23.5% vs. +21.7%). The company’s Energy and Transportation segment has shown improved volume and margin performance in the past few quarters, helping offset weaker results in the Resource Industries and Construction Industries segments.



This will continue through the rest of 2025, which, along with a solid first quarter 2025-end backlog of $35 billion, should support its top line. However, higher labor costs and the uncertainty regarding tariffs are concerning. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the U.S. and globally.



Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand. The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Caterpillar’s focus on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Seneca Foods’ have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past year (+68.2% vs. -4.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $699.79 million delivered 8.2% revenue growth in fiscal 2025 despite cost headwinds, driven by strong canned vegetable sales, robust private-label/branded demand and pricing power.



Cash flow rebounded to $335.5 million, enabling significant debt reduction and improved liquidity. Inventory drawdowns enhanced working capital but may increase supply risk. LIFO accounting masked underlying margin potential, with FIFO EBITDA at $171.4 million.



Despite cost pressures compressing gross margin to 9.5%, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) discipline and branded expansion via Green Giant support resilience. Risks include customer concentration, labor inflation and refinancing needs. The stock’s discounted valuation reflects near-term margin pressures but offers long-term upside as operational execution and cash flow strength remain underappreciated.



(You can read the full research report on Seneca Foods here >>>)



Waterstone Financial’s shares have gained +5.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry’s gain of +18.6%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $266.85 million exhibits resilience and strategic flexibility supported by a strong capital base, with a CET1 ratio of 20.32% and Total Capital Ratio of 21.40% as of March 2025, well above regulatory minimums.



This allows for continued capital returns through dividends and buybacks, reinforcing shareholder value. Its 4.3% dividend yield and consistent payouts signal earnings sustainability. Net interest margin improved to 2.47% (from 2.15%), aided by reduced borrowing costs and enhanced asset yields, reflecting sound asset-liability management. Liquidity remains ample, with rising cash levels and $377 million in unused FHLB capacity.



However, risks include persistent unrealized losses on securities, rising nonaccrual and collateral-dependent CRE loans, and geographic concentration in southeastern Wisconsin. Trading at 15.95X forward P/E and 0.78X P/B, the valuation appears modest.



(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM), State Street Corp. (STT) and Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Strong Backlog to Support Caterpillar (CAT) Amid High Costs



Featured Reports

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Solid Demand Backed by AI Boom

Per the Zacks analyst, Celestica is likely to benefit from healthy demand trends owing to the widespread proliferation of AI-based applications and generative AI tools across industries.

Cloud Strength and AI-Powered CXone Growth Aids Nice (NICE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nice is benefiting from the continued strength of its cloud business, expansion of its customer base and AI-powered solutions.

Product Innovation Aid Acuity Brands (AYI), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Acuity Brands benefits from product innovation and in-organic moves. However, inflated expense and cost structure alongside ongoing macro uncertainties are headwinds.

Renewable Initiatives Aid AES Amid Declining Price Issue

Per the Zacks analyst, AES Corp is investing heftily in clean energy to boost its renewable generation portfolio. Yet, a declining wholesale price of electricity can hurt the stock

Strong Money Transfer Segment Aids Euronet's (EEFT) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Euronet's Money Transfer performance, driven by the expansion of Ria Money Transfer, fuels its growth. However, high leverage remains a concern.

ABM Industries (ABM) to Gain From ELEVATE, Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, ABM's multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE, is expected to accelerate the company's organic growth and reinforce profitability. Rising competition is an overhang.

Agios' (AGIO) Progress With Pyrukynd Encouraging

Though Agios is entirely dependent on sole marketed drug Pyrukynd for growth, the Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the drug's label expansion studies in thalassemia and sickle cell disease indications.

New Upgrades

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output. The Kirkland Gold acquisition has also provided an extensive pipeline of exploration projects.

Business Servicing, Robust AUM to Support State Street (STT)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising AUM, relatively higher interest rates, strategic buyouts and collaborations, business servicing wins and a strong balance sheet will likely aid State Street's financials.

Rising Revenues Bolster Northern Trust's (NTRS) Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, Northern Trust's rising revenues, driven by an increase in non-interest income and net interest income, reflect strong organic growth. Solid liquidity profile is an added plus.

New Downgrades

Nabors (NBR) Capital Spending Remains High Amid Cost Pressures

The Zacks analyst believes that Nabors Industries faces high capital spending in 2025 and tariff-related cost risks, which could reduce free cash flow amid a challenging economic environment.

PVH Corp (PVH) Grapples With Tough Macroeconomic Factors

Per the Zacks analyst, PVH Corp is grappling with a tough operating backdrop in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in China, where macroeconomic headwinds weigh on consumer sentiment.

BioPharma Downturn, Tough Competition Hurt Bio-Rad (BIO)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Rad's Life Science business affected by the biopharma challenges. Also, industry wide fierce competition adds to the worry.

