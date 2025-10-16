Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Roche & Lam Research

Thursday, October 16, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Tredegar Corp. (TG) and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the year-to-date period (+33.9% vs. +33%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 31% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Roche have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+30.1% vs. +7.9%). The company’s performance has been good, as high demand for key drugs has offset the decline in sales of legacy drugs. Multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continued their stellar performances. Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line.



Roche is also looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars. The collaboration with Zealand Pharma for its obesity candidate should expand its pipeline.



However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing. Roche also made a late entry into the lucrative obesity space.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Lam Research’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+101.9% vs. +41.9%). The company is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus.



A rebound in the System business due to improving memory spending is an upside. Strategic investments in research and development activities position it well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to high-bandwidth memory is a plus.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern. Customer concentration risks and margin pressures from rising R&D investments are other headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Shares of Tredegar have underperformed the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry over the year-to-date period (-1.3% vs. +76.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $264.49 million has seen persistent cash burn, rising debt, and ongoing restructuring costs highlight financial strain. Weak demand in core markets and rising interest expenses raise further concern. Shares remain underwhelming, down 1.3% YTD vs. 76.5% for the sub-industry.



Trading at a steep discount (0.4x EV/sales vs. 4.4x sub-industry), the stock appears fairly valued given liquidity concerns and uneven earnings. Nevertheless, Tredegar’s strategic divestiture of its Brazil film unit sharpens its focus on higher-margin U.S. operations, reducing exposure to inflationary and currency risks.



Improved performance in Aluminum Extrusions — driven by pricing gains, plant consolidation, and automotive/solar demand — supports margin recovery despite construction market weakness. Broad end-market exposure adds resilience, while Surface Protection stands to benefit from a U.S. electronics rebound.



(You can read the full research report on Tredegar here >>>)



Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+31.7% vs. -39.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $120.96 million has integrated with Nu Aire that has reinforced its U.S. market leadership through expanded product offerings, improved operational efficiency, and profitable growth. A record order backlog underpins revenue visibility and margin expansion, supported by strong execution on long-cycle contracts.



Operational leverage and disciplined cost management continue to enhance profitability, reflecting benefits from manufacturing scale and product mix optimization. Diversification across industries and geographies mitigates cyclical risk while extending the company’s growth runway in global laboratory infrastructure markets.



A strengthened balance sheet, prudent capital allocation, and steady cash generation provide financial flexibility to pursue reinvestment, selective acquisitions, and shareholder returns, positioning Kewaunee for sustainable long-term value creation.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), Ciena Corp. (CIEN) and Edison International (EIX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Vabysmo, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Pipeline Setbacks a Woe



Lam Research (LRCX) Rides on 3D DRAM and Advanced Packaging Traction.



Featured Reports

Growth Projects Aid Kinross Gold (KGC) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinross will benefit from the progress of its key development projects, which will boost production and cash flows. However, high production costs will weigh on its margins.

Ciena (CIEN) Gains from Strong AI Demand and Record Orders

Per the Zacks analyst, Ciena is benefiting from surging artificial intelligence driven demand, with record orders and major wins in AI infrastructure and data center management.

Investments & Renewable Energy Focus Aid Edison International (EIX)

According to the Zacks analyst, Edison International aims to invest $26.6-$31.5 billion through 2028, which should further strengthen its operations and expand its renewable portfolio.

Casey's (CASY) Inside Sales Momentum Highlights Operational Edge

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's robust inside sales growth and efficient operations drove Q1 success, with strategic initiatives paving the way for continued fiscal 2026 gains.

Scalable Chiplet Design Aids Rigetti (RGTI) Amid Execution Risks

Per the Zacks Analyst, Rigetti benefits from strong partnerships, proprietary tech, and a scalable roadmap, though execution risks and tough competition remain concerns.

Solid Insurance in Force, Persistency Drive Radian (RDN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Radian is poised to grow given solid persistency and rise in new mortgage insurance business driving insurance in force, declining delinquency and lower level of claims paid.

Client-Centrism Aids CRA International (CRAI), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, CRA International's client-first strategy drives improved financial performance and bolsters market sentiment. Low liquidity is concerning.

New Upgrades

Business Initiatives & Funding Trends Aid Dycom's (DY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom is gaining from robust digital infrastructure investments and fiber-to-the-home programs. Also, strategic acquisitions and a favorable funding environment bode well.

AUM Growth & Capital Returns Aid Federated Hermes (FHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Federated Hermes' rising assets under management (AUM) driven by strategic deals support growth. Further, continued capital distributions enhance its long-term appeal.

Strong Aerospace, MedTech Gains Aid 3D Systems (DDD) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, 3D Systems is benefitting from strong momentum in Aerospace and Defense, where revenues nearly doubled, and continued double-digit growth in its MedTech business.

New Downgrades

Suncor Energy (SU) Hurt by Lower Realized Oil Prices

The Zacks analyst believes that Suncor Energy's lower realized oil prices, despite high volumes, pressured its margins leading to reduction in profitability.

ProPetro (PUMP) Revenue Pressured by Lower Fleet Count

The Zacks analyst believes that declining activity in the Permian Basin, where ProPetro has significant exposure, has weakened its pricing power and reduced sales.

Owens Corning (OC) Struggles With Housing Weakness & High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning faces headwinds from soft residential trends, elevated restructuring costs and inflationary pressures.

