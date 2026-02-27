Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Microsoft & JPMorgan

Friday, February 27, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Star Group, L.P. (SGU) and Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (JVA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +44.2% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +45.1%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Microsoft’s shares have declined -0.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s decline of -4.6%. The company is capitalizing on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.



Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Conversely, Azure growth guidance projects continued deceleration to 37-38% for Q3, suggesting demand saturation despite massive infrastructure investments.



Customer concentration risk intensifies with 45% of backlog tied to OpenAI. Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud and escalating regulatory scrutiny. Capacity constraints persisting through fiscal year-end limit revenue potential despite unprecedented spending.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan have gained +14.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +24.9%. The company’s share prices were driven by continued operational strength amid cost concerns and a weak asset quality. Business expansion initiatives (global and domestic), robust loan and deposit balance and changes in interest rates will support net interest income (NII) expansion.



For 2026, the bank expects NII to increase by almost 9%. In investment banking (IB), the company’s solid pipeline, market leadership and resilient advisory demand remain strengths, though capital markets volatility and weakness in the mortgage banking business are likely to weigh on non-interest income.



Technology and marketing investments will keep expenses elevated. The company plans to allocate $19.8 billion toward tech initiatives in 2026. A tough macro backdrop raises concerns about asset quality.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>>)



Star Group’s shares have gained +6.9% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +51.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $424.47 million operates at scale in a fragmented Northeast and Mid-Atlantic heating fuel market, offering consolidation-driven growth through disciplined acquisitions that enhance route density and operating leverage.



Strong per-gallon margin management, structured pricing programs and a stable installed customer base with modest structural attrition support profitability. Expanded service and installation capabilities deepen customer relationships, improve retention, and create cross-sell opportunities. Comprehensive hedging programs mitigate commodity, weather and interest-rate volatility, reinforcing cash-flow resilience.



However, key risks include earnings asymmetry from weather hedges, acquisition-related cost and leverage growth, seasonal volatility, regulatory and energy-transition pressures, and reliance on revolver capacity during peak working-capital periods.



(You can read the full research report on Star Group here >>>)



Shares of Coffee Holding have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (-44.4% vs. +18%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $17.98 million has seen its margins remain vulnerable due to coffee price volatility and competitive pricing pressure. Integration challenges, customer concentration, internal control weaknesses, refinancing risk, and micro-cap stock volatility elevate earnings and governance risk.



Nevertheless, Coffee Holding offers exposure to the growing specialty green coffee market through a scalable dealer-roaster model that avoids retail risk. Moreover, its diversified platform spans wholesale, private label, branded coffee, food service, tea, and equipment, enabling participation across multiple demand channels.



Recent revenue reacceleration highlights embedded operating leverage, while facility consolidation should structurally lower costs. The company's broad sourcing and disciplined hedging help manage commodity exposure.



(You can read the full research report on Coffee here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) and CMS Energy Corp. (CMS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Adoption of Cloud and Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Expansion Plan and Solid IB Aid JPMorgan(JPM), Weak Asset Quality Ails



New Upgrades

New Downgrades

