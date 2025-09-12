Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Meta Platforms & Alibaba

Friday, September 12, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), as well as a micro-cap stock, Medalist Diversified REIT (MDRR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Stock Market On Top of the World Ahead of Fed Meeting

NVIDIA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+48.8% vs. +43.9%). NVIDIA is benefiting from strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.

However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)

Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the broader S&P 500 index over the past year (+46.7% vs. +18.6%). Meta Platforms is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly the Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook, has been a major growth driver. META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings.

Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.

(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)

Alibaba’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet – Commerce industry over the past year (+83.6% vs. +29.9%). Alibaba reported first-quarter fiscal 2026 results with total revenue of $34.5 billion, up 2% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders surged 78% to $6 billion.

The company maintained strong liquidity with $81.75 billion in cash and investments. Despite revenue growth, adjusted earnings declined amid competitive pressures and higher operational costs in key segments. Growing macroeconomic uncertainties and unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations remain risks.

(You can read the full research report on Alibaba here >>>)

Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT have outperformed the REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry over the past year (+11.5% vs. -8.2%). Medalist Diversified REIT’s pivot to fully leased single-tenant net lease (STNL) assets enhances cash flow stability, while redeeming high-cost preferred stock improves net income visibility. Strategic use of OP Units and private placements preserved liquidity, supporting asset growth without equity dilution.

Despite strong occupancy and dividend growth, MDRR faces headwinds including net losses, high leverage, tenant attrition, dividend payouts exceeding cash flow and governance concerns from related-party deals.

(You can read the full research report on Medalist Diversified REIT here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Mastercard Inc. (MA), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and Target Corp. (TGT).

