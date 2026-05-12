Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Mastercard & AbbVie

Tuesday, May 12, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Mastercard Inc. (MA) and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), as well as two micro-cap stocks Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) and Precipio, Inc. (PRPO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> CPI Inflation Rate Heats Up to +3.8%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +70.1% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +79.1%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Mastercard’s shares have declined -12.5% over the past year against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -24.2%. The company’s rebates and incentives are rising with new and renewed deals, and management expects operating expenses to keep growing as it funds safety, security, digital and B2B initiatives. Geopolitical disruption is weighing on cross-border travel. Valuation remains elevated, supporting a Neutral view.



Nevertheless, Mastercard’s scale and brand strength continue to support steady payment network growth, helped by stable consumer and business spending and higher transaction activity. Cross-border and contactless adoption remain key long-term drivers, and value-added services keep diversifying revenue through cybersecurity, analytics and digital authentication.



Partnerships and targeted acquisitions also extend reach into new payment flows, including stablecoin infrastructure. Share repurchases and dividends remain supported.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of AbbVie have gained +13.3% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +23.6%. The company beats first-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. It has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications, and should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio is also rapidly expanding and contributing significantly to top-line growth. AbbVie boasts a robust pipeline and expects important data readouts, regulatory submissions and approvals throughout 2026. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds, such as Humira LOE impact, slowing oncology sales and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Waterstone Financial’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the past year (+50.3% vs. +16.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $331.09 million delivered a strong earnings rebound in Q1 2026 as higher asset yields and easing funding costs expanded net interest margin to 2.97% from 2.47%, driving EPS growth. Mortgage banking returned to profitability, supported by a 31% increase in originations and a sharp refinancing recovery.



The company maintains strong capital and liquidity, with risk-based capital above 20% and substantial unused FHLB borrowing capacity. Management also remains shareholder-friendly through dividends and sizable buybacks, including authorization covering nearly 12% of shares outstanding.



However, risks include weakening credit quality, heavy near-term deposit repricing exposure, reliance on wholesale funding and rising operating expenses that could pressure margins if mortgage activity slows. Shares trade below peer valuation levels at 11.05X earnings and 0.95X book value.



(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)



Shares of Precipio have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past year (+302.8% vs. -34.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $50.81 million has its investment thesis centered on the scalability of its pathology platform and integrated lab-and-diagnostics model. Its core pathology business continues to demonstrate operating leverage, supporting margin expansion and stronger cash generation as volumes grow.



Management is also positioning the Products division for broader commercialization through expanded sales capabilities and distributor relationships. The hybrid operating structure supports recurring customer engagement and cross-selling opportunities, including the planned AML molecular testing launch.



However, the story remains execution-sensitive due to liquidity constraints and product-margin volatility. Investors must balance scalability potential against financing risks. Valuation levels imply a cautious market despite improving profitability, creating upside if execution improves.



(You can read the full research report on Precipio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Sony Group Corp. (SONY) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Accretive Buyouts, Strong Cash Flows Aid Mastercard (MA)



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Featured Reports

Value Chain and Structural Profit Initiatives Aid Toyota (TM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Toyota's value chain businesses have been growing significantly and are expected to continue expanding through 2030. The company is also pursuing cost reduction initiatives.

Strength in the I and SS Segment Aids SONY Amid G and NS Segment Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, robust sales in the Music, Pictures and Imaging and Sensing Solutions segments are driving Sony's results. Softness in the Games and Network segment is concerning.

CVS Health (CVS) Banks on Health Services Strength, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the revenue momentum in CVS Health's Health Services segment, aided by pharmacy drug mix and brand inflation. Yet, macroeconomic pressures may hurt its growth.

Improved Product Mix to Aid Ford (F) Amid High Capital Requirement

Per the Zacks analyst, Ford's strategy of emphasizing higher-margin vehicles and trims is improving its profitability. However, rising capital requirements tied to EV development can hurt cash flows.

Global IT Infrastructure Benefits IQVIA (IQV), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks Analyst, IQVIA's strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure places it firmly in the life sciences space. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Improving Air Traffic Aid Curtiss-Wright (CW) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Curtiss-Wright is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Scaled User Base Drive Duolingo (DUOL) Amid Margin Compression

Per the Zacks analyst, Duolingo's scale and rapid product iteration underpin long-term optionality and ensure stability. Advertising costs and broader AI rollout pressure the margin.

New Upgrades

Tapestry (TPR) Coach Brand Demand and Gen Z Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's strong demand across regions and rising Gen Z engagement helped Coach add a record 2.4 million customers in Q3, reinforcing its path toward a $10-billion brand.

MKS (MKSI) Rides on AI-related Semiconductor Demand and NAND Upgrades

Per the Zacks analyst, MKS is benefiting from the growing demand in the Semiconductor and Electronics and Packaging markets, particularly in AI-related applications and NAND upgrades.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) to Benefit From Shale Oil Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, YPF Sociedad Anonima's shale oil growth and expected improvement in global crude prices will boost profitability. However, mature field operations continue to drag performance.

New Downgrades

Conagra (CAG) Margins Hurt by Inflation, Weak Operating Leverage

Per the Zacks analyst, Conagra's margins are hurt by inflation and weak operating leverage. In Q3, adjusted gross profit margin fell 112 basis points due to cost inflation and unfavorable leverage.

Strategic Acquisitions, Solid Liquidity Aid Fifth Third (FITB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fifth Third's buyout of Comerica accelerated its long-term growth plan, enhancing scale, profitability and geographic reach. Also, robust liquidity is a positive.

Macro Woes and Paused Pricing Ail Planet Fitness' (PLNT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness faces softer net member growth as marketing resets, macro pressure, and competition weigh. A paused Black Card price hike and lower 2026 outlook pose concerns.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.