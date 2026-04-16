Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Apple & Coca-Cola

Thursday, April 16, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA), Apple Inc. (AAPL) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) and The Cato Corp. (CATO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims, Philly Fed, PEP & TSM Outperform



Today's Featured Research Reports



NVIDIA’s shares have gained +93.8% over the past year against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +95.6%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins. The U.S.-China tech war and rising competition from AMD remain major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Apple have gained +35.9% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +37.1%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in iPhone and Services revenues. AAPL continues to gain momentum in emerging markets India and Greater China reported strong fiscal first quarter growth driven by iPhone.



Apple now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio and 2.5 billion active devices. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the March quarter’s net sales to grow between 13% and 16% on a year-over-year basis despite constrained iPhone supply. Services are expected to grow at the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 rate.



However, gross margin is expected to be 48-49% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Increasing regulatory headwinds and stiff competition are major concerns for the iPhone-maker.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have gained +6.2% over the past year against the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry’s gain of +7.6%. The company’s share price reflects the strength of its portfolio breadth and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Robust cash generation supports reinvestment and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, KO faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin expansion. Currency volatility, mainly in emerging markets, and a rising tax burden continue to pressure earnings visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Universal Health Realty Income have outperformed the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry over the past year (+19.7% vs. +15.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $592.45 million offers a defensively positioned healthcare REIT underpinned by long-term, contract-based leases that support stable and visible cash flows.



Universal Health Realty Income benefits from resilient demand and strong tenant performance, though reliance on a single operator introduces concentration risk and renewal uncertainty. The dividend profile remains attractive and supported by recurring income, but a high payout limits internal capital generation.



While interest-rate hedging provides some insulation, dependence on floating-rate debt and elevated leverage constrains financial flexibility. Near-term earnings may face pressure from vacancies and development execution. The valuation suggests the market is pricing in stability of cash flows and tenant relationships, with limited margin for deterioration, positioning UHT as an income-oriented, moderately risk-sensitive investment.



(You can read the full research report on Universal Health Realty Income here >>>)



Cato’s shares have gained +20.4% over the past year against the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry’s gain of +34.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $58.23 million is demonstrating a gradual operational recovery, with fiscal 2025 marking a shift toward stabilization. Sales growth remains modest, but improved same-store performance and margin expansion have significantly reduced net losses, highlighting the return of operating leverage as costs normalize.



Cato’s multi-year store rationalization has created a leaner, more productive footprint, supporting stronger unit economics. Inventory reduction has improved cash flow and positioning for more sustainable margins, while a solid liquidity profile provides financial flexibility.



However, profitability remains inconsistent and largely cost-driven, raising concerns about sustainability. Tariff exposure, limited pricing power, and macro sensitivity of its core customer base could pressure margins and demand, tempering the otherwise improving trajectory. The stock trades at a steep discount to peers on a P/B basis.



(You can read the full research report on Cato here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Pfizer Inc. (PFE), Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) and Jabil Inc. (JBL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Strong iPhone 17 and Services Growth to Aid Apple's (AAPL) Prospects



Coca-Cola Innovation and Marketing Fuel All-Weather Growth Strategy



Featured Reports

Pfizer's (PFE) New and Acquired to Boost Growth Amid LOE Headwinds

Pfizer expects its new and acquired products and a strong pipeline to help revive top-line growth toward the end of the decade. Upcoming LOE and Part D redesign impact are key headwinds.

Upbeat Air Travel Demand Despite High Fuel Costs Aids Delta (DAL)

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the rosy air travel demand, despite the high fuel costs induced by the Iran war. Efforts to reward shareholders are also praiseworthy.

Solid Comparable Sales Growth Boosts Dollar General's (DG) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Dollar General's value focus and traffic gains supported comps. Same-store sales rose 4.3% in Q4, reflecting increases in customer traffic and average transaction amount.

Investments, Customer Growth Aid Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Essential Utilities (WTRG) planned $1.7 billion investment in 2026 to strengthen its infrastructure, along with growing customer demand, is expected to support its performance.

Higher Production, OCI acquisition Aid Methanex (MEOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Methanex will benefit from higher methanol production, especially from Chile, and the OCI acquisition amid headwinds from gas supply availability.

CNO Financial (CNO) Rides On Strong Policy Income, Expenses High

Per the Zacks analyst, improved policy income and investment income might aid CNO Financial's revenues. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Banks on Digital Efforts, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, PENN Entertainment's focus on digital platforms, loyalty program, and retail property expansion bode well. Yet, high costs and supply pressures remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Gain from Robust Free Cash Flow

The Zacks analyst notes that Coterra Energy generated $2 billion in free cash flow in 2025 enabling it to strengthen its balance sheet and shareholder returns.

Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains on Strong R and D and Expanding Adoption

Per the Zacks analyst, Veeva Systems' strong R and D focus, expanding product portfolio and solid customer adoption drive optimism, though high costs and rising competition remain concerns.

Jabil (JBL) Rides on Strength in Intelligent Infrastructure Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum in the AI data center vertical will likely drive Jabil's top line. Strategic collaboration with Sivers Semiconductors to drive innovation is a positive.

New Downgrades

Tariff Pressures and Global Oversupply Risks Weigh on First Solar

Per the Zacks analyst, First Solar faces tariff risks and global oversupply concerns, as rising capacity and competition may hurt demand and margins.

Macro Headwinds to Hurt Yelp's (YELP) Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Yelp's near-term prospects look gloomy, as macroeconomic challenges, including higher inflation and interest rates, are expected to hurt customers' ad spending in the near term.

Rising Expenses and Weak Credit Quality Ail ICICI Bank's (IBN) Growth

Per Zacks analysts, high costs due to digitizing operations are expected to adversely impact ICICI Bank's bottom line growth. Weak credit quality and macroeconomic uncertainties pose other risks.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cato Corporation (The) (CATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.