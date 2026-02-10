Top Stock Reports for NVIDIA, Amazon & Regeneron

Tuesday, February 10, 2026



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +4.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +6.2%. The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphics processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



The continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with more than 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicle space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 40.7% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell GPUs may hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Amazon's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (-5.7% vs. -5.3%). The company is facing substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. Intensifying competition from Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



Nevertheless, Amazon reported mixed Q4 2025 results wherein earnings missed estimates while revenues beat. AWS grew 24%, its fastest pace in 13 quarters, with backlog surging 40% to $244B. Amazon’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For Q1 2026, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5B-$178.5B and operating income of $16.5B-$21.5B, with a $1B YoY cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Regeneron have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+43.3% vs. +26.3%). The company beat on both earnings and sales in the fourth quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ performance was encouraging, with overall revenues rising despite continued declines in sales of its flagship product, Eylea. This performance underscores the resilience and breadth of the company’s diversified portfolio.



The strong initial uptake of Eylea HD is helping Regeneron mitigate the impact of declining sales of Eylea amid rising competition. Partnered drug Dupixent maintains momentum, driven by growing demand in the approved indications.



Consistent label expansion of the oncology drug Libtayo has strengthened its oncology portfolio. The oncology portfolio also received a boost in 2025 with the FDA approval of Lynozyfic for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



(You can read the full research report on Regeneron here >>>)



National Presto’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+29.7% vs. +12.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $923.89 million is having its defense segment anchors a multi-year revenue runway, backed by a $965 million U.S. Army contract and a record $1.4 billion backlog, ensuring earnings visibility through 2030. In 2025, Defense drove 80% of operating profit, with segment revenues rising 34% and profits up 44.6% YTD.



Capital investments surged to $22.9 million, primarily to scale defense operations, reflecting management’s confidence in long-term growth. The Safety unit launched a fluorine-free extinguisher aligned with ESG trends, though segment losses persist. Housewares continues to underperform, posting a $11.4 million loss due to tariffs and supplier issues. Rising inventory and negative cash flow signal working capital strain.



Heavy reliance on government defense spending and fixed-price contracts adds policy and margin risk. Trading at 1.94X EV/sales and 18.44X EV/EBITDA, shares are near historical medians.



(You can read the full research report on National Presto here >>>)



Shares of AXIL Brands’ have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past six months (-21.5% vs. +1.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $45.37 million is well-positioned to capture sustained demand in hearing enhancement and protection through a focused product lineup and a rapidly expanding retail footprint.



The company’s shift from a predominantly direct-to-consumer model toward a diversified omni-channel strategy is improving scale, visibility, and customer reach. New product innovation and broader national retail distribution strengthen brand credibility and support long-term growth. Retail expansion is driving operating leverage, while disciplined cost management underpins consistent profitability.



A strong balance sheet and internally funded growth provide flexibility to support product development, marketing, and inventory needs without external financing. Meanwhile, the hair and skin care segment represents a longer-term growth opportunity, offering potential revenue diversification over time.



(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and ResMed Inc. (RMD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

NVIDIA's (NVDA) Data Center Biz Gains From Growing Adoption of GPUs



Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Dupixent Profits, Eylea HD Fuel Regeneron (REGN), Eylea Sales Decline



Improving Air Traffic Aid TransDigm Group (TDG) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, TransDigm Group is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Equinor's (EQNR) Focus on Increasing Upstream Production Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Equinor's focus on bringing new fields online, primarily on the NCS, is expected to boost production outlook. However, its Empire Wind project continues to face legal risks.

Resmed (RMD) Banks on RCS Prospects, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Resmed's Residential Care Software (RCS) portfolio actions, aiming a return to high single-digit growth in fiscal 2027. Yet, macroeconomic impacts can hurt results.

Solid In-force Business Aids Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Reinsurance Group is set to benefit from better pricing and expanding business in the pension risk transfer market. Exposure to foreign currency fluctuations, and inflation ail.

Passenger Revenues Aid American Airlines (AAL), High Debt Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the uptick in passenger revenues, as air-travel demand stabilizes. High debt load is, however, a concern.

Rising Loan Originations Aid Sallie Mae (SLM), Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sallie Mae's strong focus on private student loans and strategic partnerships, including KKR, aids long-term growth. Yet, higher expenses remain a key concern.

Buyouts Aid Cabot (CBT), Tire Imports Impact Weighs

Per the Zacks analyst, CBT is boosted by its specialty compounds and battery materials business through back-to-back acquisitions, but challenges due to imports of Asian tires hurt prices and volumes.

Tapestry (TPR) Coach Brand Demand and Gen Z Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's Coach brand posted a strong quarter, fueled by Gen Z engagement and higher leather goods pricing, supporting solid revenue momentum.

Ralph Lauren's (RL) Next Great Chapter and Digital Efforts Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Ralph Lauren's Next Great Chapter Drive Plan is the cornerstone of its growth strategy. It is making significant progress in expanding digital and omnichannel capabilities.

Sonos (SONO) Gains Momentum Through Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonos' product innovation and the addition of features to existing products bode well. It announced the launch of Amp Multi, with additional products planned later in the year.

Novo Nordisk Experiences Global Slowdown Amid Intense Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, NVO's growth prospects are hurting as Wegovy and Ozempic face slowing sales primarily due to rising competition in the global obesity market.

NETGEAR (NTGR) Faces Weak Consumer Demand Amid Memory Cost Headwinds

Per Zacks analyst, NETGEAR faces pressure from declining revenues in the Consumer segment owing to pricing pressures from electronics makers, who are dealing with the higher cost of memory.

Cost Pressures, Limited Pricing Gains Hurt Vishay's (VSH) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, the ongoing cost pressures from expansion projects and limited pricing gains are negatively impacting Vishay's gross and adjusted EBITDA margins.

