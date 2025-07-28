Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, SAP & AMD

Monday, July 28, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), SAP SE (SAP) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), as well as two micro-cap stocks, PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. (PNRG) and ClearOne, Inc. (CLRO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+22.3% vs. +20.1%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth.



ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Intelligent Cloud revenues are advancing through Azure AI development and AI Copilot business growth. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services. Xbox revenues are benefiting from robust performance across third-party and first-party content offerings.



The Zacks analyst expects fiscal 2025 net sales will increase 13.7% from fiscal 2024. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain concerns for the stakeholders.



Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+38.6% vs. +23.8%). The company’s second quarter was driven by strong Cloud ERP growth and tight cost control, coupled with rapid uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Cloud backlog rose 22% to €18.1 billion.



AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are driving growth. Despite global headwinds, SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion for 2025, up 26–28% at constant currency. Operating profit grew due to higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sales



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+37.8% vs. +28%). The company is benefiting from robust Data Center and Client revenues that fully offset sluggishness in the Gaming and Embedded segments. Data centers are benefiting from solid adoption of fifth-gen EPYC Turin processors and expanding Instinct AI accelerator deployments across hyperscalers and enterprises.



New product launches, such as the Ryzen 9 9950 X3D and Radeon 9070 series, have been a major growth driver. Gross margin expanded for the fifth consecutive quarter, driven by a more diverse Ryzen mix. AMD’s expanding partner base, including Microsoft, Oracle, DELL, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro, has been a key catalyst. The company is also expanding its portfolio through acquisitions.



However, AMD has been suffering from stiff competition, particularly from NVIDIA. Export controls on certain Instinct GPUs to China posed a regulatory challenge.



Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry over the past year (+53.8% vs. -18.7%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $293.69 million, has seen first-quarter 2025 performance highlights a compelling investment case driven by diversified volume growth, robust cash flows, and shareholder-friendly capital returns.



Natural gas and NGL volumes surged 106.6% and 120.4% year over year, respectively, improving the hydrocarbon mix and margin resilience amid oil price volatility. Operating cash flow reached $38.2 million, fully funding $34.7 million in capex with minimal debt and no equity dilution. The company repurchased 47,970 shares, reinforcing per-share value and capital efficiency.



Asset base expansion to $339.3 million and portfolio optimization (including strategic divestitures) enhance productivity and focus. Despite lower oil prices, revenue grew 16.4% year over year to $50.1 million, driven by volume gains and cost discipline, underscoring operational strength and earnings visibility across cycles.



ClearOne’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the past year (-47.3% vs. +39.4%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $9.96 million, is facing structural profitability challenges amid collapsing revenues and margin pressure. The 2024 GAAP net loss widened to $8.98 million from $0.56 million in 2023 despite nearly 10% lower operating expenses, signaling that cost cuts cannot offset falling revenues.



The company’s revenues plunged 39% year over year to $11.39 million, driven by weak microphone sales and the lack of Microsoft Teams certification, a critical hurdle for enterprise adoption. The gross margin fell to 23% from 34% amid inventory write-offs and poor product mix, while inventory rose 17% despite the sales drop, tying up capital and elevating obsolescence risk.



Operating expenses remain high relative to sales, reflecting poor scalability. Without meaningful top-line recovery or structural changes, ClearOne may face ongoing valuation pressure and funding risk in a tightening capital market.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), Chubb Ltd. (CB) and Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST).

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



SAP Banks on Cloud & AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



AMD Rides on Strong Adoption of EPYC & Ryzen Processors



New Buyouts, Endoscopy Growth Aid Boston Scientific (BSX)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Boston Scientific's strong acquisition synergies from Bolt Medical, SoniVie and Intera Oncology. Growth in endoluminal surgery & new approvals are driving expansion

Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better pricing, new business growth and high renewal rates. Yet exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility while rising costs pressurize margin

Ross' (ROST) Merchandising Efforts to Aid Growth, Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, merchandising actions drive Ross Stores' buying operation, aiding the purchase of trendy products at attractive prices. Tariff and inflationary pressures are near-term concerns.

Wabtec (WAB) Gains From Transit Segment Strength Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wabtec's top line is benefitting from higher sales across its Transit segment. Rising expenses pose a threat to the company's bottom line.

Investments Aid CenterPoint (CNP), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, CenterPoint Energy is expected to witness significant operations growth backed by its investment plan. Yet, supply chain issue may impact the company's operations.

Higher Volumes Drive McCormick's (MKC) Strong Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, strong volumes fueled McCormick's Q2 FY2025 growth. A 2% rise in organic sales, led by volume gains across all regions, reflects brand strength and consumer demand.

Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Gains on Acquisitions, Debt Mounts

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Quest Diagnostics' top-line benefitting from strong contributions from recent acquisitions, particularly LifeLabs. Yet, its elevated debt levels are concerning.

Solid Demand, Pricing Actions Aid Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carpenter Technology is gaining from strong demand across its end-use markets. Cost-reduction initiatives and efforts to preserve liquidity are also driving growth.

Strong Licensing Revenue Aids Hasbro's (HAS) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Hasbro benefits from strong games and licensing performances. Also, the focus on the entertainment pipeline, strategic partnerships and new product innovations bodes well.

Product Expansion & Cost Control Aid LendingTree (TREE)

Per the Zacks analyst, LendingTree's focus on non-mortgage products and platforms like SPRING and TreeQual drives growth. Cost-control initiatives are likely to support future profitability.

Liberty Energy (LBRT) Hurt by Softening Completions Activity

The Zacks analyst highlights challenges for Liberty Energy's revenue growth due to softening of completions activity including market pressures and reductions in customer activity.

Soft Repair Demand to Weigh on LKQ Corp (LKQ) Prospects

Fewer repairable claims due to rising insurance costs and low used car prices are likely to hurt demand for LKQ's parts, making the Zacks analyst turn bearish on the stock.

Supply-Chain Issues, Modernization Delay Hurt Mercury (MRCY)

Per the Zacks analyst, modernization delays amid global economic slowdown concerns and supply-chain issues are likely to continue impacting Mercury Systems' organic revenue growth in the near-term.

