Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, NVIDIA & Bank of America

Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+17.3% vs. +13.9%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propelling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU increases through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments.



Intelligent Cloud revenues advance through Azure AI development and AI Copilot business growth. Strategic execution has been enhancing non-AI services through enterprise customer growth and operational scale improvements. Xbox content and services benefit from robust performance across third-party and first-party content offerings.



The Zacks analyst expects that fiscal 2025 net sales will increase 13.7% compared to fiscal 2024. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain concerns for the stakeholders.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of NVIDIA have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past year (+24.5% vs. +20.8%). The company is benefiting from the strong growth of artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance and accelerated computing. The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using graphic processing units (GPUs) based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues.



Continued ramp-up of Ada RTX GPU workstations in the ProViz end market, following the normalization of channel inventory, is acting as a tailwind. Collaborations with over 320 automakers and tier-one suppliers are likely to advance its presence in the autonomous vehicles space.



The Zacks analyst expects NVIDIA’s revenues to witness a CAGR of 28.95% through fiscal 2026-2028. However, a limited supply of Blackwell and Ada GPUs could hinder its ability to meet demand. Rising costs associated with the production of more complex AI systems will hurt margins.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Bank of America’s shares have gained +22.3% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +40.9%. While the company’s high funding costs are still a woe, net interest income (NII) will be positively impacted by relatively higher rates. The Zacks analyst expect NII to record a CAGR of 5.3% by 2027. Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets and improve digital capabilities will aid the top line. We project total revenues to grow 5.8% in 2025.



Nevertheless, the volatile nature of the trading business is a concern. Despite an impressive trading performance since 2022, it is expected to normalize going forward, thus hurting fee income growth. We project non-interest income to rise only 4.5% in 2025.



Also, steady investments in the franchise will likely keep operating expenses elevated, thus hurting profitability. We expect total non-interest expenses to rise 3% this year. While high funding costs are still a woe,



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of BK Technologies have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+58.2% vs. +7.8%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $199.92 million has achieved seven consecutive profitable quarters, driven by margin expansion and operational efficiency. First-quarter 2025 GAAP EPS rose to $0.55 and adjusted EPS to $0.68, supported by a product mix shift to higher-margin BKR 9000 radios and an asset-light model.



Gross margin was 47%, and the 2025 guidance targets exceed $2.80 in adjusted EPS. The BKR 9000 is expanding across public safety verticals and the BK ONE SaaS platform adds high-margin, recurring revenue potential. A growing hardware-software ecosystem aims to boost the addressable market tenfold by 2027.



Strong liquidity funds growth, but risks include federal revenue reliance, execution risk in SaaS adoption, margin pressure from tariffs and delays in mobile product launches. BKTI’s valuation assumes continued execution despite infrastructure and liquidity limitations.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)



NeurAxis’ shares have gained +10.2% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry’s gain of +18%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $17.61 million targets a large, underserved $8 billion pediatric gut-brain disorder market with its FDA-cleared IB-Stim therapy for functional abdominal pain and dyspepsia, conditions affecting more than 600,000 U.S. children.



Backed by 16 peer-reviewed studies and NASPGHAN guidelines, IB-Stim’s market potential doubled with its May 2025 label expansion. Covered lives grew from 4 million to 53 million, and a permanent CPT code will boost physician adoption and margins.



The RED device clearance opens a $2 billion adult diagnostic market. Risks include high cash burn, slow CPT implementation and reliance on discounted sales. Yet, strong IP and a first-mover edge in a $22 billion market support long-term growth. The valuation suggests that investors are pricing in strong growth potential but remain cautious due to execution and reimbursement risks.



(You can read the full research report on NeurAxis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) and HEICO Corp. (HEI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



NVIDIA (NVDA) Rides on Strong Adoption of GPUs, Partnerships



Relatively High Rates Aid Bank of America (BAC), Costs Ail



Featured Reports

Coca-Cola's (KO) All-Weather Strategy to Boost the Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Coca-Cola's all-weather strategy that blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management, supports its total beverage vision. This is expected to drive revenues in 2025

Intercontinental (ICE) Banks on Acquisitions Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Intercontinental Exchange is set to grow on a number of acquisitions and cost synergies, which in turn, position it well for growth. However, rising expenses weigh on margins.

Hess (HES) to Benefit From Bakken Shale & Guyana Operations

Hess' steady growth in offshore Guyana operations and rising drilling activity in the Bakken are expected to boost production. However, rising operational costs concern the Zacks analyst.

Inside Sales Surge Fuels Casey's (CASY) Q4 Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's posted solid Q4 results with a 12.4% rise in inside sales, driven by strong demand for prepared foods, bakery items, and beverages across its store network.

Continuous Digitalization Aids SoFi (SOFI), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks Analyst, SoFi is poised for growth due to continuous digitalization in the financial sector, given its focus on online banking and product offerings. Low liquidity is concerning.

Expanding Vehicle Portfolio Aids NIO Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, expanding vehicle lineup is aiding NIO's delivery growth. However, rising SG&A expenses are likely to weigh on the company's margins.

Ionis' (IONS) Progress With Wholly-Owned Drugs Encouraging

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Ionis' progress with its wholly owned pipeline. Its collaboration with big pharma provides it with funds to invest in their development.

New Upgrades

Strategic Acquisitions and Strong Solvency Position Aid HEICO Corporat

Per the Zacks analyst, HEICO Corporation is likely to benefit from its disciplined strategic acquisitions. It also holds a strong solvency position.

Robust Public Spending Trends Benefit Fluor's (FLR) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor's prospects are gaining on the robust public infrastructure demand trends, reflecting higher activity on large projects and incremental backlog growth.

NETGEAR (NTGR) Rides on NFB Momentum & Recurring Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, NETGEAR for Business ("NFB") revenues grows on strong ProAV switch sales, with 559,000 recurring subscribers. Rising recurring revenues boost stability and cash flow.

New Downgrades

Higher Costs & Weaker Demand Ail Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher input and energy costs will weigh on the company's margins. It also faces headwinds from softness in automotive, building & construction and consumer durables markets.

Growing Macroeconomic Woes, FX Impacts Ail Medtronic (MDT)

The Zacks analyst is concerned with Medtronic facing supply-related challenges in several markets, with tariffs adding to the pressure. Further, currency headwinds continue to weigh on performance.

Mounting Expenses Irk Integra (IART) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is worried about Integra's escalating expenses that are putting pressure on the company's bottom line. Also, industry wide intense competition could adversely affect its performance.

