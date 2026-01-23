Top Stock Reports for Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch & CVS Health

Friday, January 23, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS), as well as a micro-cap stock, Stran & Co., Inc. (SWAG). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Lower Ahead of Massive Polar Vortex

Today's Featured Research Reports



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+2.3% vs. -3.7%). The company demonstrates strong fundamentals anchored by Azure's 25% cloud market share and strategic AI integration through OpenAI.



Microsoft generates exceptional operating cash flows, exceeding $100 billion annually with margins above 40%, while diversified revenue across cloud, productivity software, gaming, and LinkedIn provides stability. However, Microsoft confronts intense competition from AWS and Google Cloud, escalating regulatory scrutiny, and mounting capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure.



Long-term debt of $43.2 billion raises concerns amid rising interest rates, straining financial flexibility. These dynamics create an investment profile balancing robust cash generation against competitive pressures and operational challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Anheuser-Busch have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (+44.5% vs. +14.4%). The company’s pricing actions, premiumization and disciplined revenue-management initiatives have been aiding results. Revenues for the megabrands edged up 3% year over year in third-quarter 2025. Revenues reflected the strong performance of its premium and super premium beer brands.



EBITDA margin expansion was driven by cost efficiencies and premiumization. The Zacks model predicts a 4.1% rise in EBITDA for 2025. Notably, the Beyond Beer portfolio recorded a 27% revenue rise, driven by triple-digit growth of Cutwater in the United States.



Digital platforms, including BEES and Zé Delivery, fueled stronger customer engagement. With sustained execution and diversification, AB InBev is poised for growth. However, the company has been witnessing volume declines on a soft consumer landscape.



(You can read the full research report on Anheuser-Busch here >>>)



CVS Health’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Services industry over the past year (+57.3% vs. +5.3%). The company, being in a high-utilization environment, is making progress in returning Aetna to target margins. Aetna’s latest Star Ratings success underscores its strong fundamentals and commitment to drive better health outcomes for its MA members.



CVS’ restructuring plan is also in progress, wherein it aims to close 271 stores and generate $500 million in savings this year. The company’s retail pharmacy script share position continues to be strong. In addition, its digital strategy is also advancing through investment in emerging technologies aimed at driving efficiency and a simplified healthcare experience. Strong financial stability adds to the stock’s appeal.



Yet, ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressures are putting strain on CVS Health’s operations, affecting its profitability. Macroeconomic pressures add to the concerns.



(You can read the full research report on CVS Health here >>>)



Shares of Stran & Company have outperformed the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry over the past year (+100% vs. -10.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $36.58 million presents a compelling growth opportunity supported by rapid scale expansion, better cost control, and the potential for operating leverage as incremental revenue is absorbed by a largely fixed cost structure.



A recent acquisition has meaningfully altered the company’s growth outlook by adding new vertical exposure, enhancing cross-selling potential, and establishing a repeatable consolidation strategy within a fragmented industry. Revenue diversification across promotional products, loyalty, and continuity services reduces dependence on any single market.



Yet the company is still unprofitable, with margins pressured by acquisition mix, cost volatility, and limited pricing power. Working capital demands have weighed on cash flow, and reliance on discretionary marketing spend introduces macro risk.



(You can read the full research report on Stran & Company here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Citigroup Inc. (C) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud and Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



AB InBev (BUD) Benefits From Premiumization and Digital Expansion



Aetna Buyout to Boost CVS Health (CVS), Robust Pharmacy Arm



Featured Reports

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

FedEx's (FDX) Dividend Payouts Aid Amid Shipping Volume Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. FDX's cost-cut initiatives support the bottom line. However, shipping volume-related weakness is a concern.

Increasing LNG Demand and Data Center Growth to Aid Baker Hughes (BKR)

Baker Hughes' leadership in the LNG space and the rapid growth in energy demand from data centers are expected to support growth. However, softening North American revenue concerns the Zacks analyst.

Mirum's (MIRM) Livmarli Aids Sales but Overdependence Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, Mirum's lead drug, Livmarli is driving the top line. The recent label expansion of the drug should drive sales further. However, overdependence on Livmarli for revenues is a woe

Strong Revenues, Acquisitions Benefit CNO Financial (CNO)

Per the Zacks analyst, improved policy income and investment income might aid the company's revenues. Buyouts expanded its capabilities and distribution reach.

New Upgrades

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the boom in AI spending and inventory improvement across multiple end markets, which are fueling the demand for memory chips.

Streamlining Efforts, Expense Savings Support Citigroup (C)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Citigroup's organizational overhaul, international consumer banking business and efforts to optimize branch network will reduce expenses and improve profitability.

New Downgrades

Cash Burn Amid High R and D and Capex Ails Lucid (LCID)

Lucid's heavy cash burn continues as elevated R and D and capex to support new launches and brand expansion pressure margins, weighing on near-term profitability, per the Zacks analyst.

Softer Demand and Declining Backlog to Ail Oshkosh (OSK)

Per the Zacks analyst, due to softer demand in the Access and Transport segments, Oshkosh's 2025 revenues are expected to decline year over year. Falling backlog also raises concern.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.