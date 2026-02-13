Top Stock Reports for Micron Technology, Goldman Sachs & Verizon

Friday, February 13, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) and Team, Inc. (TISI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Micron Technology’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+227.9% vs. +59.6%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Shares of Goldman Sachs have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+22.3% vs. +7.5%). The company beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. It is refocusing on the core strengths of investment banking (IB) and trading businesses through restructuring and scaling back its consumer banking footprint, which will likely support top line growth in the upcoming period.



However, its high dependence on overseas revenues is worrisome. The rising expense base due to ongoing investments in technology and elevated transaction-based costs during periods of higher client activity might hamper near term profitability.



Nonetheless, the company's expansion in the private equity credit market is expected to diversify revenues and will support its growth over the long run. Further, a solid liquidity profile will support its capital distribution activities.



(You can read the full research report on Goldman Sachs here >>>)



Verizon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (+17.7% vs. -1.3%). The company recorded solid fourth-quarter 2025 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The buyout of Frontier Communications has accelerated its broadband expansion plans.



Verizon appears to be at a critical inflection point and remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures for steady 5G deployment, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and fiber densification.



However, the spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry. Most of the carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage surging data traffic. High spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining Verizon’s profits. Weakness in the wireline business is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage have underperformed the Zacks Food - Natural Foods Products industry over the past six months (-32.8% vs. -25.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $595.64 million is facing risks which include margin pressure from inventory shrink, long-term lease obligations limiting flexibility, macro and supply chain vulnerabilities, and weak digital capabilities. Trading at just 0.43X EV/sales and 6.02X EV/EBITDA, valuations are attractive versus peers.



Nevertheless, Natural Grocers posted a 14% YoY rise in Q1 FY26 net income to $11.3M, with EPS up to 49 cents, supported by disciplined cost control and 1.6% revenue growth. EBITDA rose to $22.6M, highlighting operational leverage despite modest top-line gains. Strong liquidity ($23.2M cash, $67.6M credit availability) and a debt-light balance sheet support a 25% dividend hike and active buybacks.



Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage is expanding cautiously with 6–8 new stores planned, enhancing brand reach in underserved markets. Its 900+ private-label SKUs support margin and loyalty, reinforcing differentiation in the competitive organic segment. Operating efficiency improved.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage here >>>)



Team’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Maintenance Service industry over the past six months (-34.3% vs. +2.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $65.64 million is facing structural leverage, high interest burden, persistent GAAP losses, working capital drag, MS segment margin volatility and contingent legal liabilities. Upside hinges on sustained margin expansion, cash flow conversion and progress toward double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins.



Nevertheless, Team benefits from a large, durable opportunity in critical infrastructure services, supported by aging assets, regulatory requirements, and sustained energy, midstream and industrial demand. The third-quarter 2025 results showed solid execution, with 6.7% year-over-year revenue growth, strong momentum in the IHT and MS segments, and meaningful margin expansion,driven by pricing, mix and cost discipline.



Canadian operations are recovering, validating localized commercial strategies, while an integrated service model supports lifecycle-driven growth and operating leverage.



(You can read the full research report on Team here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) and Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Micron (MU) Gains From Rising AI Spending and Inventory Improvement



Focus on IB and Trading Businesses Aid Goldman's (GS) Growth



Verizon (VZ) Rides on Holistic Growth for Solid Wireless Traction



Featured Reports

Hilton (HLT) Aids From Expansion and RevPAR Growth Amid China Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, Hilton is benefiting from strong net unit growth, RevPAR improvement and global expansion. However, weak performance in China and macroeconomic uncertainty remain key concerns.

Sun Life (SLF) Gains on Solid Asia Business Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Sun Life is set for grow on solid Asia business that are expected to provide higher return and expanding global asset management business. However, high costs remain a concern.

Growing Revenues, Acquisitions Aid Tenet Healthcare (THC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Tenet Healthcare's rising top line, driven by higher adjusted admissions and surgeries, will pave the way for growth. Acquisitions enable it to expand its capabilities.

Increasing Orders Drive Kratos Defense (KTOS) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Kratos Defense is likely to benefit from increasing orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Drug Delivery Technology Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Halozyme's collaboration deals with large pharma companies related to ENHANZE technology, drives revenues growth. Over dependence on partners for revenues remains a concern.

Lyft Continues to Gain From Rideshare Market Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is impressed that an uptick in driver supply boosts Lyft's gross bookings. Escalating operating expenses are likely to hurt the company's bottom line.

Nabors (NBR) Buoyed by Strengthened Balance Sheet

The Zacks analyst notes that Nabors cut its net debt by $550 million that lowered leverage to 1.7x, boosting balance sheet strength, but modest 2026 guidance raises concern.

New Upgrades

Lattice (LSCC) Rides on Solid Traction in AI Data Center Vertical

Per the Zacks analyst, rapid AI server growth, higher FPGA attach rates per server, and increasing average selling prices will likely drive Lattice's top line.

Strategic Priorities, Strong Solvency Aid Envista (NVST)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Envista's strategic and operational progress, that signals long-term value creation. Also, a favorable solvency amid the ongoing macro-uncertainty bodes well.

Loans, Fee Income and Stabilizing Funding Costs Aid BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand, stabilizing funding costs and focus on fee income will aid BankUnited. A solid balance sheet and liquidity position will support its capital distributions.

New Downgrades

Declining HDMC Margins and Dealer Inventory Imbalance Ail Harley (HOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher tariff costs are expected to compress Harley-Davidson Motor Company's gross margins. Also, dealer inventory imbalances can pressure pricing.

Softness in Rent-A-Center Segment Hurts Upbound's (UPBD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Upbound's Rent-A-Center (RAC) segment continues to weigh on overall performance. Revenue at RAC declined 4.7% year over year to $461.1 million in the third quarter.

Rising Infrastructure Costs Hurt Cloudflare's (NET) Gross Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Cloudflare's gross margin is hurt by rising infrastructure and traffic-related costs tied to higher usage and product mix shifts, mainly from fast-growing platform services.

