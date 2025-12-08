Top Stock Reports for Meta, SAP & Booking

Monday, December 8, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), SAP SE (SAP) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Up for Nasdaq and Russell 2000, Flat for Dow



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+15.2% vs. +10.4%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.54 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of SAP have gained +1% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +11.2%. The company is riding on healthy Cloud ERP growth and uptake of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions amid a volatile macro backdrop. Growing traction in SAP’s Business Suite, Business Data Cloud, AI-driven solutions and integrated platform innovations bodes well.



SAP’s fourth-quarter and 2026 pipeline appear strong, driven by renewed momentum across industries. AI is poised to be a key catalyst in fueling double-digit total revenue growth through 2027. It raised its 2025 outlook, projecting higher profitability while keeping a cautious view on cloud revenue.



Cloud revenue is expected near the low end of €21.6-€21.9 billion, with non-IFRS operating profit near the high end of €10.3-€10.6 billion. However, weak software license revenue and stiff rivalry, along with U.S.-China trade tensions and tariffs, continue to pressure SAP’s license business.



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Booking’s shares have gained +5.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +9.6%. The company benefits from its global footprint, strong brands and growing shift toward direct-channel bookings, which support margins and customer loyalty. Expansion into alternative accommodations, transport and attractions, alongside the Connected Trip strategy and increased GenAI integration, boosts engagement and cross-selling.



Strong liquidity, solid cash generation and deep partner relationships further reinforce its position. Additionally, its focus on automating partner tools and traveler interactions enhances operational efficiency and satisfaction.



However, softness in U.S. travel trends, elevated marketing spend and rising competitive pressure pose challenges. Its limited domestic presence may also restrict growth as affordability trends impact pricing power, and it faces strong competition from online travel agencies.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have underperformed the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry over the past year (-35.4% vs. -23%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $892.86 million is facing recurring asset write-downs, elevated G&A costs and potential lease rate pressure from rising OEM supply pose risks. High customer concentration and a shifting leasing model add uncertainty. Though the shares have underperformed peers, valuations remain discounted.



Nevertheless, Willis Lease Finance is expanding strategically into the MRO sector via WASL, adding new UK facilities to service next-gen aircraft, supporting recurring revenues and full-service positioning. A $750 million credit facility with Mitsui boosts liquidity and capital flexibility, enabling growth without equity dilution.



WLFC benefits from strong tailwinds in the aircraft leasing market, especially with rising demand for wet leasing. The company’s push into SAF aligns with EU decarbonization goals and positions it as a clean energy innovator. Long-term MRO contracts, including an expanded Jet2.com deal, enhance revenue visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), BP p.l.c. (BP) and Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



SAP Banks on Cloud and AI Strength Amid Global Macro Volatility



Booking Holdings Benefits From Strong Leisure Travel Demand



Featured Reports

BP's Strong Upstream Portfolio To Boost Production Capacity

BP's upstream portfolio continues to grow with the startup of six new projects in 2025, supporting production growth. However, the company's significant reliance on debt concerns the Zacks analyst.

Regulated Investments and Cost Mangement Aid PPL Corp. (PPL)

Per the Zacks analyst PPL's cost management initiatives will have positive impact on margins and its planned $20B investments through 2028 will strengthen its operation.

Strong Americas Unit Drives Allegion (ALLE), High Debt Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Allegion's Americas segment, driven by strength in non-residential and electronics end markets, will drive its growth. High debt level is concerning.

Beverage-Can Demand Aids Crown Holdings (CCK) Amid Mixed Volume Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Crown Holdings' margins will gain from a global surge in beverage cans demand. However lower volumes in Asia-Pacific and Transit Packaging segments remain a headwind.

Assurant (AIZ) Set to Grow on Solid Global Lifestyle Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Assurant is set to grow on strong Global Lifestyle business, growth of fee-based capital-light businesses and solid capital management. Yet high costs weigh on margin expansion.

Alaska Air (ALK) Benefits From on Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is aiding Alaska Air's top-line performance. Escalated labor and airport costs weigh on bottom-line growth.

Focus on Clinical Trials Aid OPKO Health (OPK) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about OPKO Health's focus on improving patient lives by undertaking various trials despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

New Upgrades

Solid DARTs and Higher Rates to Aid Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, relatively higher interest rates, solid global footprint, product expansion efforts, alongside a strong liquidity position, will likely support Interactive Brokers' financials.

Solid Demand Across Data Center Market Aid Marvell (MRVL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Marvell is growing on solid momentum in electro-optics products, custom silicon, storage and switch divisions, which are driving the Data Center end-market revenues.

American Eagle's (AEO) Digital Efforts and Aerie Strength Promising

Per Zacks analyst, American Eagle's investments in digital, automation and supply diversification, coupled with Aerie's strong momentum, category expansion, and cost discipline, are driving growth.

New Downgrades

Generic Competition, Pipeline Setbacks Weigh on Roche (RHHBY)

Per the Zacks analyst, generic competition for Roche's legacy drugs has adversely impacted sales. The performance of the Diagnostic division has been disappointing. Pipeline setbacks are a headwind.

Alexandria (ARE) Faces Strain Amid Life Science Sector Weakness

Per the Zacks Analyst, ARE's vast development pipeline exposes it to the risk of lease-up concerns amid the slowing life science industry demand. Substantial debt burden add to its concerns.

Soft Las Vegas Performance Hurt MGM Resorts' (MGM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, MGM Resorts is likely to be hurt by remodel-related disruptions, muted leisure demand and weaker mid-tier property performance in Las Vegas. Also, high costs are a concern.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.