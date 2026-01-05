Top Stock Reports for Meta, Bank of America & Procter & Gamble

Monday, January 5, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Bank of America Corp. (BAC) and The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG), as well as two micro-cap stocks Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and NeurAxis, Inc. (NRXS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Meta’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+3.6% vs. +1.1%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.54 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Shares of Bank of America have gained +16.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +17.3%. The company's net interest income (NII) will likely be aided by decent loan growth, despite rate cuts. The Zacks analyst expects NII to see a CAGR of 5.7% by 2027.



Plans to open financial centers in new and existing markets, and improve digital capabilities will support the top line. We project total revenues to grow 6.9% in 2025. Yet the volatile nature of the capital markets makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Despite a robust trading performance since 2022, growth may normalize going forward.



While we expect sales and trading revenues to increase in 2025, the metric will likely decline in 2026. Elevated expenses due to steady investments in its franchise will likely hurt bottom-line growth. The Zacks analyst expects expenses to rise 4.3% in 2025. Weak asset quality is another obstacle.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Procter & Gamble’s shares have declined -10.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry’s decline of -11%. The company’s strong portfolio, innovations, and productivity efforts reinforce its ability to deliver sustainable growth. Earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in Q1 fiscal 2026.



PG expects 1–5% all-in sales growth and flat to up 4% organic sales gains in fiscal 2026, supported by cost savings. We expect organic sales to rise 2% in fiscal 2026. Robust cash flow funds dividends and share buybacks, with $15 billion planned shareholder returns in fiscal 2026.



PG’s consistent execution positions it well to balance growth, resilience, and shareholder value creation. However, elevated commodity costs, tariff pressures, higher interest expenses, and macroeconomic woes continue to weigh on margins and earnings visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the past six months (+3.5% vs. -32.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $137.63 million record $141.1 million backlog, with 72% scheduled through 2028+, ensures revenue visibility despite a 12.9% Q1 FY26 sales decline.



Gross margin expanded to 35.4%, highlighting strong cost control and product mix advantages. Espey’s core capabilities in rugged power electronics align with growing defense electronics demand amid global modernization trends. A clean balance sheet and consistent dividends, including a $1.00/share payout (4X prior year), underscore financial discipline and cash generation strength.



Risks include high customer concentration (top 5 = 80% of sales), increased inventories (+18% YoY), and lower order intake relative to FY25. Inflationary pressure and reimbursement-dependent capex introduce near-term volatility.



(You can read the full research report on Espey Mfg. & Electronics here >>>)



NeurAxis’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Info Systems industry over the past six months (+65.2% vs. -16.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $47.51 million targets a large, underserved gut/brain disorder market with its FDA-cleared IB-Stim neuromodulation system, recently expanded to treat functional dyspepsia (FD), doubling its pediatric addressable market to $8 billion.



NeurAxis’ non-invasive, drug-free profile, guideline inclusion and growing evidence support differentiation. Rapid reimbursement expansion and a permanent CPT Category I code effective January 2026 should improve provider economics and accelerate uptake. Revenue has grown at double-digit rates, but losses persist amid high spending, margin pressure and reliance on external capital.



The adult RED diagnostic adds diversification but remains early with execution risk. CPT implementation could unlock a revenue inflection in mid-to-late 2026, but near-term adoption frictions and liquidity pressure may temper upside. Valuation implies high expectations.



(You can read the full research report on NeurAxis here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Carvana Co. (CVNA), Jabil Inc. (JBL) and NVR, Inc. (NVR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Expansion Efforts to Aid Bank of America (BAC) Amid Cost Woes



PG Leverages Productivity and Cost Savings to Expand Margins



Featured Reports

ADESA's Existing Footprint to Aid Carvana (CVNA) Amid Rising Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, by leveraging ADESA's existing footprint, Carvana can boost both the quality and volume of vehicles prepared for resale. However, rising debt remains a concern.

NVR Benefits from Solid Business Model, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, NVR has been benefiting from solid business model which focuses on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk. Yet, higher lot costs and pricing pressure are risks.

Super Micro (SMCI) Gains From Traction in its Modular AI Server

Per the Zacks Analyst, strong demand for SMCI's modular AI infrastructure that integrates AMD and NVIDIA's latest chips strengthens its long-term performance.

Mobile Solutions Segment Aids Donaldson (DCI), Expenses Ail

Per the analyst, Donaldson's Mobile Solutions segment is driven by positive market trends and the impact of expanded market share. However, high expenses remain concerning for the company.

Kymera (KYMR) Eczema Drug Promising, Setback with Sanofi a Headwind

Per the Zacks analyst, Kymera's recent progress with KT-621 for atopic dermatitis is positive. However, any regulatory or pipeline setback will be detrimental to growth prospects.

Strong Pipeline of Projects Across the Globe Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar benefits from strong pipeline of solar and battery energy storage projects. Diverse customer base across the globe further supports its growth.

Strength in Animal Health Aids Phibro (PAHC), Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the robust prospects of Phibro's Animal Health business, following the integration of Zoetis' MFA portfolio. Yet, macroeconomic impacts can hurt its profitability.

New Upgrades

Jabil (JBL) Rides on Healthy Demand, Free Cash Flow Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, solid momentum in the AI-related Cloud and Data Center verticals will likely boost Jabil's top line. Efficient working capital management is driving free cash flow.

Antero Midstream (AM) to Gain From Stable Fee-Based Cash Flows

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Midstream is poised to gain from steady, fee-based midstream revenues under long-term contracts supporting Antero Resources' Marcellus Shale gas production.

Allegiant (ALGT) Rides on Air-Travel Demand and Fleet-Upgrade Efforts

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is aiding Allegiant's top-line performance. Fleet upgrade efforts also bode well for ALGT.

New Downgrades

California Resources (CRC) Hurt by Elevated Costs

The Zacks analyst believes that higher fixed costs could limit California Resources' margin expansion and weaken cash generation in a soft oil price environment.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Troubled by Soft DTC Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Wolverine remains troubled by a tough trading environment, which has been impacting its direct-to-consumer channel. The company's DTC revenues fell 4.9% in the third quarter.

A High Cost Level Hurts Margins at Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's elevated costs due to higher management fees can put margins under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.