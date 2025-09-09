Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, SAP & Coca-Cola

Tuesday, September 9, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), SAP SE (SAP) and The Coca-Cola Co. (KO), as well as two micro-cap stocks Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) and SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+25.1% vs. +1.1%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key drugs like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



Though in the MedTech segment, sales are being hurt due to headwinds in China and competitive pressure in some categories, the Cardiovascular segment is contributing to growth. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half than in the first.



J&J is making rapid progress with its pipeline and has been on an acquisition spree lately, which has strengthened its pipeline. However, the Stelara patent cliff and the potential impact of Part D redesign are significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty surrounding the talc lawsuits and pharmaceutical tariffs persists.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of SAP have gained +10.4% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +15.9%. The company’s increasing Cloud ERP growth and disciplined cost management, coupled with widespread adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions, are driving SAP’s performance. AI innovation, streamlined operations and a strong transformation program, with expanding Business AI adoption and productivity gains across all areas, are tailwinds. Despite global headwinds,



SAP reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion, up 26-28% at constant currency. Its ability to generate ample free cash flow anchors strategic investment decisions. Operating profit is cushioned by higher cloud revenues, better cloud margins and lower share-based compensation costs.



However, the weak software license and services business hurt it. SAP faces revenue swings due to long sales cycles, complex deals, budget shifts and linked software-service sale



(You can read the full research report on SAP here >>>)



Coca-Cola’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the year-to-date period (+10.3% vs. +4.2%). The company delivered a strong second-quarter 2025, with top- and bottom-line improving year over year, driven by continued business momentum, aided by enhanced pricing across markets.



The second-quarter 2025 performance was driven by broad-based growth, improved price/mix, and effective execution of its all-weather strategy, which blends marketing, innovation, and revenue growth management. Innovation and marketing continue to drive brand momentum, with impactful campaigns and product launches.



However, Coca-Cola has faced notable volume pressure in key markets in second-quarter 2025, reflecting evolving consumer behavior and economic challenges, particularly in North America and Europe. Currency headwinds, higher taxes, and rising interest costs continue to be concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach have declined -11.7% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Household Appliances industry’s decline of -12.2%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $196.75 million has its growth driven by HealthBeacon, where second-quarter 2025 revenues nearly doubled to $1.7 million with losses halved, supported by specialty pharmacy adoption and OptumHealth partnerships.



The segment boosts margins, diversifies revenue, and captures long-term digital health demand. Premium expansion with the Lotus brand, backed by $5 million in marketing, targets the $4 billion U.S. premium appliance market (less than 3% share). Commercial momentum, aided by Sunkist, offsets U.S. consumer softness, while e-commerce adds channel flexibility.



International growth and tax efficiencies (effective rate down to 25.9%) drove 30% net income growth in the first half of 2025. Additionally, strong retailer ties maintain #1 North America share and secure holiday placements, reinforcing brand durability and earnings resilience.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach here >>>)



SIFCO Industries’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry over the year-to-date period (+99.4% vs. +23.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $43.76 million is positioned to benefit from secular aerospace and defense demand, with a $130.4 million backlog providing multi-year visibility.



Growth is supported by rising defense orders and demand for aircraft maintenance as global fleets age. Margin recovery is underway, with EBITDA improving to $4.9 million and operating leverage strengthening. Balance sheet flexibility improved through refinancing, with $35.8 million in equity supporting liquidity. SIF’s focus is now squarely on U.S. aerospace after divesting non-core assets.



Yet, structural margin fragility, high interest burden and tight liquidity constrain scalability. Supply chain inefficiencies, geographic concentration, lack of repositioning into emerging aerospace segments and tariff-driven input risks underscore execution challenges. SIF’s valuation reflects both opportunity and risk.



(You can read the full research report on SIFCO Industries here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amphenol Corp. (APH), Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc. (MMC) and Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG).



J&J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Strong Cloud Demand Drives SAP Revenue Growth



Coca-Cola's (KO) Strong Business Momentum Boost Sales



Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Strategic Buyouts Aid, Expenses High

Per the Zacks analyst, multiple acquisitions help Marsh & McLennan expand geographically and diversify its portfolio. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Focus on Renewable Energy Aid Constellation Energy (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Constellation Energy gains from expansion of renewable portfolio. Its position as an industry leader in the safe operation of nuclear plants helps increase its nuclear output.

CardFree Buyout Aids Fiserv (FI) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Fiserv acquired CardFree to boost Clover's capabilities to support small businesses as they become larger, multi-location merchants. Rising competition is an overhang.

Accretive Buyouts Aid Public Storage (PSA), Soft Demand Ails

Per the Zacks Analyst, PSA is set to gain from accretive buyouts, development and expansion activities, fostering future growth prospects. However, soft demand and high competition are concerns.

Ventas (VTR) to Benefit From Strong Senior Housing Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ventas is likely to gain from solid senior housing asset demand, backed by an expected rise in the senior citizens' population. Yet, dependence on a few tenants remains a woe.n

Restructuring Drives Solventum's (SOLV) Path to Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Solventum's 3-phase restructuring, margin-focused plans, and $120M in savings are strengthening efficiency. The company is positioned for steady growth amid lingering headwinds

Acquisitions, Cost Cuts to Aid Timken (TKR) Amid Weak Volume

The Zacks analyst believes Timken's efforts to broaden its portfolio and markets through strategic acquisitions as well as its cost reduction actions will help offset the impact of weak volumes.

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol benefits from a diversified business model that lowers volatility of individual geographies.

Strong Portfolio and Partnerships Aid Vertiv's (VRT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions, which is noteworthy.

MasTec (MTZ) Benefits From Strong Backlog and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec's growing pipeline demand and recent acquisitions bode well. At the end of June 30, 2025, the company had an 18-month backlog of $16.45 billion, up 23.3% year over year.

Lower U.S. Rig Count and Higher Costs to Hurt Cactus (WHD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cactus braces for margin pressure as falling U.S. rig counts and rising tariffs and steel costs are poised to affect its near-term profitability.

Tariffs & Soft Wholesale Unit to Hit G-III's (GIII) Top-Line

Per the Zacks analyst, higher tariffs are pressuring G-III's costs, contributing to a 200-bps year-over-year decline in Q2 gross margin, while softness in the wholesale segment remains a key concern.

lululemon (LULU) Struggles in Americas, With Soft U.S. Sales Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, lululemon faces headwinds in its Americas business, with flat U.S. sales, weak demand, and stale casual offerings, signaling persistent near-term challenges for growth.

