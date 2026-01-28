Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Netflix & Arista Networks

Wednesday, January 28, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), as well as two micro-cap stocks Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) and AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+38.7% vs. +22.5%). The company beat Q4 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular and Surgery in the past three quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025 that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are key headwinds. The uncertainty around unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Netflix have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past six months (-27.4% vs. -13.1%). The company’s concerns persist around the proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition facing regulatory hurdles and market skepticism. Elevated debt levels and content obligations pose leverage risks. While 2026 guidance projects revenue growth of 12-14%, intensifying competition from Disney and Amazon may pressure subscriber growth rates going forward.



Nevertheless, Netflix delivered solid Q4 2025 results with earnings beating estimates, revenue climbing 18% to $12.05 billion, and paid memberships surpassing 325 million. Advertising revenue grew over 2.5 times to $1.5 billion, positioning the company for projected doubling in 2026.



NFLX has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and reach a $1 trillion market capitalization, supported by a diversified content strategy, including international programming, live events, and gaming initiatives.



(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>>)



Arista Networks’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past six months (+26.1% vs. -9.7%). The company is benefiting from positive demand trends owing to its strong product portfolio, which is highly scalable, programmable and provides data-driven automation, analytics and support services.



Arista Networks’ advanced cloud native software, smart Wi-Fi solutions deliver intelligent application identification, automated troubleshooting and location services, efficiently supporting apps like Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. The growing demand for 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products augurs well for long-term growth. Improved inventory management is a positive.



However, ANET faces stiff competition in cloud networking solutions, particularly in the 10-gigabit Ethernet and above. Rise in headcount, new product introduction costs, and higher variable compensation expenditures are straining margins. Its high customer concentration is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Arista Networks here >>>)



Shares of Omega Flex have gained +3% over the past six months against the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry’s gain of +20.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $342.20 million maintains a debt-free balance sheet with $49.4 million in cash and strong liquidity. Dividend payouts of $1.02/share YTD reflect stable cash flows and a disciplined capital return policy.



Omega Flex’s patented product suite — TracPipe, CounterStrike and MediTrac — offers innovation and efficiency in gas piping, reinforcing its competitive edge. It is also well-positioned to benefit from long-term trends in infrastructure modernization and energy-efficient building standards.



However, a 2.2% revenue decline and 18% drop in operating profit YTD reflect pressures from softer residential construction, rising tariffs, and labor costs. Operating margins fell to 17.7%, and inventory buildup in MediTrac signals weak demand visibility. Its single-segment focus increases exposure to construction cycles, limiting downside protection. Shares are down 16% in the past year. Valuations are at five-year lows (EV/Sales: 2.93X).



(You can read the full research report on Omega Flex here >>>)



AXIL Brands’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry over the past year (+26.5% vs. -7.4 %). This microcap company with market capitalization of $53.06 million is well-positioned to capture sustained demand in hearing enhancement and protection through a focused product lineup and a rapidly expanding retail footprint.



AXIL Brands’ shift from a predominantly direct-to-consumer model toward a diversified omni-channel strategy is improving scale, visibility, and customer reach. New product innovation and broader national retail distribution strengthen brand credibility and support long-term growth. Retail expansion is driving operating leverage, while disciplined cost management underpins consistent profitability.



A strong balance sheet and internally funded growth provide flexibility to support product development, marketing, and inventory needs without external financing. Meanwhile, the hair and skin care segment represents a longer-term growth opportunity, offering potential revenue diversification over time.



(You can read the full research report on AXIL Brands here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GE Aerospace (GE), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) and 3M Company (MMM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

J and J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition



Arista (ANET) Benefits from Solid Demand in AI Data Center Vertical



Featured Reports

Inorganic Growth Supports PNC Financial (PNC) Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions, including FirstBank, and branch expansion will support PNC Financial's long-term growth. Yet, rising technology and personnel costs remain a key concern.

Safety and Industrial Segment Aids 3M (MMM) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, 3M will benefit from robust momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, led by strength in the personal safety business. However, forex woes remain concerning for the company.

Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Expenses Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions and collaborations are helping AON enhance its capabilities and driving its profit growth. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

Enterprise Products (EPD) Banks On $5B Growth Capital Projects

Per the Zacks analyst, EPD will benefit from the steady rollout of $5.1B in growth projects through 2025-26, expanding Permian gas, NGLs, and Gulf Coast export capacity to lift cashflows.

Investment on Infrastructure and Clean Assets Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource's planned $28B investment to strengthen its natural gas and electric infrastructure and add more clean assets in generation portfolio will drive its operation

Clear Aligner Volume Gains Aid Align Technology (ALGN), FX Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Align Technology seeing solid Clear Aligner adoption across APAC and EMEA regions, by both orthodontists and GPs. Yet, adverse FX can weigh on Clear Aligner ASPs.

Dillard's (DDS) Store Initiatives and E-commerce Business Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, Dillard's is benefiting from efforts to capture opportunities in brick-and-mortar stores and the e-commerce business, aiding in retaining existing customers and attracting new ones.

New Upgrades

Commercial Engines and Services Unit Drives GE Aerospace (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong performance of GE Aerospace's Commercial Engines and Services unit, fueled by robust demand for LEAP GEnx and GE9X engine and aftermarket services, will lend it momentum.

Ryanair (RYAAY) Benefits From Improved Traffic and Fleet Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, RYAAY's top line continues to benefit from the resurgent travel scenario. Ryanair's measures to expand its fleet to cater to the rising travel demand look encouraging.

Agentic AI Workloads and ARR Growth aids Teradata's (TDC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradata benefits from accelerating ARR growth and rising Agentic AI workloads, which enhance TDC's cash flow outlook and growth trajectory.

New Downgrades

Pfizer (PFE) Hit by COVID Decline, LOE Risks and Soft 2026 View

Pfizer faces several headwinds like declining sales of COVID products, U.S. Medicare Part D headwinds and the upcoming LOE cliff. The Zacks analyst points out that its 2026 guidance was lukewarm

Qualcomm (QCOM) Plagued by Margin Woes, Tense US-China Trade Ties

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is likely to be plagued by stiff competitive pressures and a strained U.S.-China trade relationship that clouds its revenue-generating potential and squeezes margins.

Project Regulatory Risks and High Costs Hurt Jacobs' (J) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Jacobs is hurting from regulatory uncertainties and project delays, mainly concerning environmental policies. Besides, inflationary pressures and seasonality are added risks.

