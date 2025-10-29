Top Stock Reports for IBM, Micron & Abbott

Wednesday, October 29, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of IBM have gained +57.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +74%. The company reported strong third-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is benefiting from a surge in demand for heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. IBM’s focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Micron’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+173.4% vs. +88.6%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron here >>>)



Shares of Abbott have gained +11.1% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +31.5%. The company’s strong pipeline continues to open up new opportunities, supporting its 2025 outlook. The Medical Devices arm remains a key growth driver, led by the FreeStyle Libre CGM franchise, including the upcoming dual-analyte sensor integrating glucose and ketone monitoring.



In Diagnostics, Abbott’s Alinity platforms and Point of Care tests are driving growth outside China, even as VBP-related pricing and volume pressures continue to create a drag. Abbott remains optimistic about its biosimilar strategy, which is expected to boost EPD sales.



Within Nutrition, Abbott gains traction, driven by a strong Adult Nutrition and innovation across Ensure and Glucerna brands. Yet, persistent challenges in the Diagnostics, along with tariff impacts, FX fluctuations, and macroeconomic headwinds, continue to weigh modestly on overall growth.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), 3M Company (MMM) and TC Energy Corp. (TRP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

IBM Rides on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand, AI Traction



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



EPD Business Expansion, CGM Leadership Aid Abbott (ABT)



Featured Reports

Safety and Industrial Segment Aids 3M (MMM) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, 3M will benefit from robust momentum in the Safety and Industrial unit, led by strength in industrial specialties and electrical markets. However, forex woes remain concerning.

TC Energy's (TRP) Vast Pipeline Network Fuels Future Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's robust pipeline infrastructure and gas storage assets offer a solid foundation for future growth, but its debt of over C$43 billion remains a concern.

Portfolio Diversification Aid AvalonBay (AVB) Amid High Unit Supply

Per the Zacks Analyst, AVB is set to gain from its portfolio diversification efforts and high home ownership costs. However, an elevated supply of rental units in some markets act as a dampener.

Solid American Income Aids Globe Life (GL), Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Globe Life is set to grow on solid American Income distribution channel, which drives the premium income and underwriting margin. However, high costs remain a concern.

Low Fuel Costs Aid American Airlines (AAL), High Debt Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed with low fuel costs, which are aiding American Airlines' bottom line. High debt load is, however, a concern.

Smart Acquisitions and Renewable Assets Aid Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Clearway Energy expands its renewable operations through strategic acquisitions. The company's focus on North American operations further supports its growth.

Badger Meter (BMI) Gains from Solid Demand Trends & Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, BMI's increased adoption of the BlueEdge suite of solutions is driving utility water sales. Also, synergies from strategic acquisitions bode well.

New Upgrades

Solid Growth at Marina Bay Sands Aids Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Las Vegas Sands benefits from solid Macao and Singapore business, driven by strategic investments. Also, focus on non-gaming segments bode well.

FEMSA (FMX) Boosts Digital Growth With Spin & OXXO Premia

Per the Zacks analyst, FEMSA is fast-tracking digital growth via Spin and OXXO Premia, boosting engagement, loyalty, and fintech reach, positioning it to unlock new revenue streams across retail.

Universal Health (UHS) Rides on Increasing Admissions & Patient Days

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Health's continued growth in admissions and improved patient days at its acute care facilities will boost its top line.

New Downgrades

Agios' (AGIO) Sole Dependence on Pyrukynd A Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, Agios is highly dependent on its sole marketed drug, Pyrukynd, to drive sales. Other than Pyrukynd, the company's pipeline drugs are still in early -stage development.

Slower Than Expected EV Adoption & High Debt Ail Harley (HOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, slower-than-anticipated EV adoption is hindering Harley's LiveWire segment growth. Elevated debt levels also remain a key concern.

Softness in Key Categories & High Costs Hurt Clorox's (CLX) Results

Per Zacks analyst, Clorox is battling rising expenses across manufacturing, logistics and promotional spending on inflationary trends and competition. Soft key categories further add to the pressure.

