Top Stock Reports for GE Aerospace, Shell & McKesson

Tuesday, March 17, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), Shell plc (SHEL) and McKesson Corp. (MCK), as well as two micro-cap stocks Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELTP) and Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>





Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of GE Aerospace have gained +2.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry’s gain of +5.7%. The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock value for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. For 2026, GE Aerospace expects organic revenues to grow in the low-double-digit range from the year-ago level.



However, it has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Also, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for the company.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shell’s shares have gained +29% over the past six months against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +38.5%. This London based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. The company demonstrated resilient cash generation in 2025, delivering robust operating and free cash flows, supporting shareholder returns.



Shell’s LNG franchise remains a long-term strength, with solid sales growth and clear demand visibility. Structural cost reductions achieved ahead of schedule and portfolio simplification have improved efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility.



However, earnings and revenue declined year over year, highlighting exposure to commodity price cycles. Net debt increased, while Chemicals and Renewables continue to weigh on returns amid weak margins. Potential LNG oversupply and geopolitical volatility add uncertainty. Overall, strengths are offset by cyclical and segment-specific risks, justifying a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Shares of McKesson have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry over the past six months (+36.9% vs. +22.4%). The company is delivering record revenues and expanding margins, supported by growth in specialty pharmaceuticals, oncology services, RxTS, and GLP-1 distribution.



Strategic acquisitions such as PRISM and Core Ventures enhance its oncology footprint, while RxTS provides recurring, high-margin revenue streams. Strong cash flow generation and disciplined capital allocation underpin long-term adjusted EPS growth of 12–14%.



However, risks remain significant. Revenue concentration with large customers, regulatory headwinds such as IRA and DSCSA, and execution challenges from the Medical-Surgical separation and ongoing M&A integration could pressure earnings stability. Rising labor and transportation costs, combined with variability in 3PL revenues, add further margin uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on McKesson here >>>)



Elite Pharmaceuticals’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry over the past year (-18.3% vs. -1.1%). This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $418.02 million, remains sensitive to generic pricing pressure, DEA quota and API supply constraints, and customer concentration. Current valuation suggests investors recognize ELTP’s improved scale and profitability, though expectations still reflect uncertainty around growth durability and drug pricing cycles.



Nevertheless, ELTP’s investment thesis centers on its expanding presence in ADHD therapeutics, led by its generic lisdexamfetamine franchise, driving strong volume growth and establishing the product as a key revenue engine. Its shift toward a direct-label strategy is improving profitability by capturing more value across manufacturing, labeling and distribution.



A stable base from amphetamine IR and ER generics supports cash flow, while new launches and a growing pipeline enhance revenue visibility. Expansion into opioid analgesics diversifies the opportunity set.



(You can read the full research report on Elite Pharmaceuticals here >>>)



Shares of Geospace Technologies have gained +66.3% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry’s gain of +93.5%. This microcap company, with a market capitalization of $157.75 million, offers exposure to long-cycle infrastructure and energy markets across Smart Water, Intelligent Industrial and Energy Solutions.



Smart Water benefits from demand for water infrastructure modernization and Hydroconn adoption, while the Aquana platform supports a shift to recurring revenue. Intelligent Industrial is developing subscription-based security products, such as the Heartbeat Detector, that add predictable revenue. In Energy Solutions, a $90 million PRM contract provides revenue visibility, and Pioneer land nodes expand GEOS’ role in seismic exploration.



Near-term results reflect cyclical energy demand and margin pressure from low rental utilization. Liquidity has declined as working capital builds for contracts and receivable concentration adds risk. Valuation implies investors are pricing risk, leaving upside if contract delivery improves visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Geospace Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) and Garmin Ltd. (GRMN).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Commercial Engines and Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)



Shell (SHEL) Buoyed by Strong Structural Cost Savings



Strength in GLP-1 and RxTS Helps McKesson (MCK) Offset Rising Costs



Featured Reports

Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver

The Zacks analyst expects Dupixent to remain Sanofi's key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand. Competitive pressure on influenza vaccines and regular pipeline setbacks are key headwinds.

Sandisk's (SNDK) Prospects Rides on Strong AI-Driven Memory Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Sandisk is benefiting from strong AI-led memory demand along with higher pricing and mix shift towards data center SSDs.

Strength Across Outdoor and Fitness Segments Aid Garmin (GRMN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Garmin is riding on solid demand for adventure watches and advanced wearables, which is driving the performance of its Outdoor and Fitness segments.

Increasing Adoption of Dragonfly Platform Aids Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Onto Innovation's top-line is gaining from higher demand for the Dragonfly platform. Momentum in both advanced packaging and advanced nodes is a tailwind.

Jazz's (JAZZ) Marketed Drugs Fuel Sales and Diversification

While Jazz's neurology portfolio has exhibited strong demand, the Zacks Analyst is impressed with the company's oncology drugs whose sales diversify the existing marketed portfolio.

AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Grow on Improved Portfolio Mix

Per the Zacks analyst, AXIS Capital builds on Specialty Insurance, Reinsurance and Accident and Health as well as better portfolio mix. Yet, exposure to cat loss has been denting underwriting results.

Fleet Management Solutions Aid WEX (WEX), No Dividends Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, WEX's strong fleet management solutions ensure revenue growth, but the absence of cash dividends may deter income-focused shareholders.

New Upgrades

Tapestry (TPR) Coach Brand Demand and Gen Z Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Tapestry's strong demand across regions and rising Gen Z engagement helped Coach add a record 2.9 million customers, reinforcing its path toward a $10-billion brand.

Change in Deposit Mix, Loan Growth Supports BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan growth and efforts to improve fee income will likely aid BankUnited's top line. Its strategy to increase low-cost deposits is expected to further support revenues.

Enrollment Growth and Restructuring Plans Aid American Public (APEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public is gaining from strong enrollment trends amid strong demand for nursing and military programs. Also, its restructuring efforts are additional tailwinds.

New Downgrades

Tariff Imposed on Other Countries are Likely to Hurt First Solar

Per the Zacks analyst, First Solar is likely to lose from reciprocal tariff imposed on nearly all U.S. trading partners, including Vietnam, India and Malaysia.

Competitive Pressure and Rising Non-Accrual Ail CION Investment (CION)

Per the Zacks analyst, intense competition in private credit market and rising non-accruals will likely raise credit costs and weigh on CION Investment's growth prospects.

Weak Housing Demand and Inflation Risks Hurt Owens Corning (OC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Owens Corning is hurting from the cyclical trends in the housing market, given the cautious consumer spending. Also, a volatile cost environment adds to the headwinds.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELTP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.