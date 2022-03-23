Top Stock Reports for Comcast, Danaher & Amgen

Wednesday, March 23, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Danaher Corp. (DHR) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Comcast shares have declined -6.1% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of -7.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



However, Comcast is also benefiting from strength in broadband subscriber base and strong momentum in the wireless business. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity, improving customer wins and experience.



Media consumption and the work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business due to the recent pandemic. The company’s streaming service Peacock gained significant traction within a short span and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales.



Shares of Danaher have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past year (+33.9% vs. -3.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits, and product innovation in the quarters ahead. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 7.6% and 4.38%, respectively.



The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of 10% for the first quarter of 2022 and mid-single digits for 2022.The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits in the first quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes might be concerning.



Shares of Amgen have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+5.1% vs. -12.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022. Lumakras, a first-in-class lung cancer treatment, is off to an excellent start while its label expansion studies are progressing rapidly. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars portfolio, which is an important long-term growth driver.



While key drugs like Prolia, Repatha, Xgeva and biosimilars are driving sales, increasing competition for its legacy products is hurting the same. However, pricing and competitive pressure are impacting many of Amgen’s products and franchises. Several of Amgen’s marketed drugs are facing increased pricing headwinds and continued COVID-19 headwinds.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron Corporation (CVX), The Boeing Company (BA) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Broadband Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects



Life Sciences Business Drives Danaher (DHR), High Costs Ail



Amgen (AMGN) Rapidly Advancing Pipeline Development



Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Supply Chain Issue Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing boasts $2.6 trillion market opportunity for defense and space, which would bolster its growth. Yet, COVID induced supply chain shortages might hurt the stock's results.

Moderna (MRNA) Rides High on Success of Coronavirus Vaccine

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and booster are approved for emergency use in multiple countries, driving revenues.

Dividends Boost Canadian Pacific (CP) Despite Labor Issues

The Zacks analyst welcomes the company's efforts to pay out dividends to its shareholders even in such challenging times. However, the current labor troubles are very concerning.

Expanding Customer Base, Strong Execution Aid Splunk (SPLK)

Per the Zacks analyst, Splunk benefits from strong execution across its platform, observability and security businesses as organizations partner with it to secure their business infrastructure.

Organic Growth Supports Carlyle (CG), Increasing Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Carlyle's increasing AUM balance and fund management fees support its organic growth. Yet, surging costs and rising competition for investment opportunities are concerning.

IDEXX (IDXX) Rides on Strong CAG Arm Growth Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with IDEXX's sturdy gains in CAG revenues led by double-digit gains across the U.S. and international markets. Yet, foreign exchange woes remain a concern.

The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Gains on Skin Care Category

Per the Zacks analyst, The Estee Lauder Companies is gaining from solid Skin Care sales for a while now. Sales in the category increased 12% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Chevron (CVX) Boosts Permian Position with Noble Buy

The Zacks analyst believes that Chevron's Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the lucrative Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel.

Marriott (MAR) Likely to Gain From Robust Expansion Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Marriott continues to focus on expanding its portfolio of luxury and lifestyle brands to drive growth. This along with recovery of business transient and group demand bode well.

Buyouts & Digitization Efforts Aid Group 1's (GPI) Prospects

The Zacks analyst believes that buyouts of Prime Automotive and Robinson Group will aid Group 1's revenues. The firm's e-commerce efforts are also boosting top-line growth.

Weather Variation & Third Party Failure Ail Clearway (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst adverse weather cuts Clearway Energy's (CWEN) generation from renewables and third-party transmission line failure can disrupt planned delivery, thereby lowering profitability.

Rising Expenses, Growing Competition Ail MercadoLibre (MELI)

Per the Zacks analyst, MercadoLibre is hurt by rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts. Also, intensifying e-commerce competition poses risk.

Forex Volatility, High Costs Concern Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing expenses due to higher claims, interest credited and operating costs continues to affect the top line. Forex fluctuation raises financial risk.

