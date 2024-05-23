Top Stock Reports for Apple, Mastercard & Amgen

Thursday, May 23, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Mastercard Incorporated (MA) and Amgen Inc. (AMGN), as well as two micro-cap stocks Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) and Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have lagged the Zacks Tech sector (+10.2% vs. 42.7%) as well as the S&P 500 index over the past year (+10.2% vs. +29.1%) reflecting a combination of the company's China exposure and perception of insufficiently well placed for AI. The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2024 results suffered from weak iPhone demand. It is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in the services segment. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple’s results also benefited from strong growth in emerging markets and growing adoption among enterprises. Apple CEO Tim Cook’s positive comments on plans to expand the usage of AI in the company’s devices and record $110 billion share repurchase announcement reflects strong prospects.



However, Apple has been suffering from stiff competition in the smartphone market and weakness in China. Growing legal complexities, including ongoing EPIC and Masimo lawsuits and the latest case by the U.S. Department of Justice, have been a headwind.



Shares of Mastercard have modestly outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+24.6% vs. +21.2%). Numerous acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. The COVID-19 crisis accelerated the adoption of digital and contactless solutions, providing an opportunity for the firm's business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



It is well-poised to gain from steady cash-generating abilities. A strong capital position allows it to pursue acquisitions and prudently deploy capital through share buybacks and dividend payments.



However, steep operating expenses might stress its margins. Also, we expect general and administrative costs to jump almost 11% in 2024. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Amgen shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the year-to-date period (+9.0% vs. -3.8%). The company beat first-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. It expects strong sales growth of products like Tezspire, Evenity, Repatha, Prolia and Tavneos to offset declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy established products such as Enbrel in 2024.



The addition of Horizon’s rare disease drugs should further boost revenue growth. Amgen also has some key pipeline assets in obesity and inflammation, which have a large market opportunity. Several key pipeline data readouts are expected in 2024, including from the obesity program, MariTide.



However, increased pricing headwinds and competitive pressure are hurting sales of many products, including some biosimilars. Weakness in some key brands like Otezla and Lumakras create potential revenue headwinds.



Shares of Utah Medical Products have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+26.9% vs. +4.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $237.5 million have witnessed the loss of a major OEM customer which has significantly impacted revenues, leading to a 9.4% sales decline in Q1 2024. Intense competition from industry giants pressures profitability.



Nevertheless, Utah Medical Products is well-positioned in the growing medical device market, driven by rising chronic diseases, aging populations and demand for home healthcare. Its diverse product portfolio in obstetrics, gynecology, electrosurgery and neonatal care targets high-growth segments, ensuring sustained demand.



The company’s Q1 2024 revenue distribution shows robust diversification, enhancing stability with 45.4% from international sales. UTMD's strong cost management improved the net income margin to 34.9% in Q1 2024 despite increased litigation costs. The company’s solid balance sheet, with $93.8 million in cash, supports strategic growth and shareholder returns.



Bridger Aerospace’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (-39% vs. -3.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $191.82 million taps into the aerial firefighting market, which is expected to witness a modest growth. Risks include high revenue concentration, seasonal variability, steep operational costs, reliance on government contracts, and expansion challenges.



Nevertheless, Bridger’s success hinges on managing these risks while leveraging market growth opportunities. The company saw a revenue jump to $67 million in 2023, up 44.4%, buoyed by significant contracts despite a slow fire season. The firm's global reach expanded, entering markets like Canada and Spain, thereby diversifying its revenue sources.



Fleet and tech advancements, including acquiring Super Scoopers and a fire surveillance Software as a service (SaaS) platform, enhanced operational capacity. Financially, despite a 2023 loss, adjusted EBITDA skyrocketed 405.4%, with an expectation of future growth.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) and Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST).



Cambium (CMBM) Rides on Portfolio Strength, Cost Optimization

Per the Zacks analyst, Cambium is poised to benefit from a proprietary software and product ramp up, likely facilitating it to deliver a compelling price, performance and spectrum efficiency.

Diverse Production Mix to Aid Canadian Natural (CNQ)

The Zacks analyst sees Canadian Natural's diverse product mix as facilitating long-term value and reducing risk profile but is worried about the company's debt maturities each year out till 2027.

Monster Beverage's (MNST) Energy Drinks' Unit Performs Well

Per the Zacks analyst, Monster Beverage is seeing strength in energy drinks category, which is driving the company's performance. In first-quarter 2024, the segment's sales rose 10.7% year over year.

Old Dominion (ODFL) Rides on Dividends & Buyback, Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Old Dominion. However, high capital expenditures are concerning as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Pricing Actions Aid Avery Dennison (AVY) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, productivity initiatives, and cost saving actions bode well for Avery Dennison despite elevated higher raw material costs.

Acquisitions & Diverse Customer Base Aid NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy's organic and inorganic acquisitions, is likely to boost its results. Its diverse customer base and ability to retain customers enhance its financial performance.

Veoneer Active Safety Buyout Aids Magna (MGA), High Capex Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, the acquisition of Veoneer Active Safety business has solidified Magna's ADAS business. However, high capital spending remains a concern.

Martin Marietta (MLM) Benefits From SOAR 2025 Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Martin Marietta is gaining strength from SOAR 2025 initiatives. It is also benefiting from strong demand trends across a coast-to-coast geographic footprint.

Improving Commissions and Fees Drive Brown and Brown (BRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown and Brown is set to grow on higher commissions and fees across all the segments driven by net new and renewal business that in turn drive top line.

Expanding Paying User Base Aids Dropbox's (DBX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Dropbox is benefiting from an expanding user base and strong average revenue per paying user growth.

WESCO (WCC) Hurts from Weak Broadband & Slowing 5G Build-Out

Per the Zacks analyst, WESCO's prospects are suffering from sluggish broadband end-market and slowing 5G build-outs.

Macerich (MAC) Hurt by Tenant Bankruptcies & High Rates

Per the Zacks Analyst, Macerich's performance is likely to be affected by tenant bankruptcy, a continued inflationary environment and high interest rates despite a focus on omni-channel retailing.

Soft Biopharma Arm, Stiff Rivalry Hurt Bio-Rad (BIO) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about Bio-Rad witnessing reduced demand from biopharma customers, resulting slower growth in Life Science Segment. Stiff Rivalry remains a concern.

