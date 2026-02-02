Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Lockheed Martin & Honeywell

Monday, February 2, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON), as well as a micro-cap stocks AMREP Corp. (AXR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Six More Weeks of Q4 Earnings Season?



Today's Featured Research Reports



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+32.6% vs. +26.6%). The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. The company continues to achieve record production in both key oil-producing regions.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth. Exxon Mobil reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes.



However, crude prices are expected to remain under pressure this year, affecting upstream earnings. Furthermore, its newer businesses, including lithium and low-carbon ventures, are in very early stages of development with considerable uncertainty around meaningful earnings contributions.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+48.8% vs. +9.2%). The company ended the fourth quarter of 2025 on a mixed note: while revenues surpassed its Zacks Consensus Estimate, earnings missed. Lockheed Martin remains the largest U.S. defense contractor with a steady order flow from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies.



Apart from enjoying a strong forte on the domestic front, Lockheed Martin’s products are also well-acclaimed in the international market. Increasing U.S. defense budget funding should boost its business.



However, Lockheed is facing performance issues with some of its programs, which may result in significant losses. A labor shortage in the aerospace and defense industry may adversely impact its future operating results.



(You can read the full research report on Lockheed Martin here >>>)



Honeywell’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+10% vs. +6.2%). The company’s strength in the commercial aviation and building automation businesses augurs. The Aerospace segment is particularly strong, driven by strength in the defense business and growth in air transport flight hours. Strong demand across the commercial aviation OEM and aftermarket businesses is aiding the segment.



Honeywell also continues to reward shareholders, which adds to the stock’s appeal. While acquisitions have expanded its product range and geographic reach, they have increased the company’s balance sheet debt significantly as well.



However, persistent weakness in the Industrial Automation segment, due to a lower demand environment, is worrisome. Also, the company has been dealing with increasing operating costs, which might hurt its margins and profitability. Foreign currency translation remains an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Honeywell here >>>)



Shares of AMREP have underperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Development industry over the past six months (-10.4% vs. +13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $110.24 million has seen land sales -- historically the company's highest-margin driver -- weaken sharply, pressuring earnings and exposing sensitivity to transaction timing. Rising fixed costs, limited backlog visibility and modest rental scale constrain downside protection. Valuation reflects balance-sheet strength and uncertainty around earnings durability.



Nevertheless, AXR's mixed investment profile combines strong balance-sheet strength and regional housing resilience with elevated earnings volatility. First-half fiscal 2026 homebuilding revenues grew on higher unit sales, supported by stable pricing, low New Mexico inventory and a modest contract backlog.



An expanding rental portfolio adds recurring income, partially offsetting cyclicality. Margins remain healthy, aided by disciplined pricing and monetization of low-cost land, while ample cash and minimal debt support flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on AMREP here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Trane Technologies plc (TT), Aon plc (AON) and Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil's (XOM) Stabroek and Permian Basin Discoveries Aid Growth



Defense Orders Drive Lockheed Martin (LMT), Amid Labor Shortage



Aerospace Technologies Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt



Featured Reports

Strong HVAC Market Aids Trane Technologies (TT), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Trane Technologies' top-line gains from a strong HVAC Market. Innovative customer-centric solutions are fueling the company's growth. Rising costs remain a concern.

Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Expenses Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions and collaborations are helping AON enhance its capabilities and driving its profit growth. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

Vertiv (VRT) Rides on Strong Portfolio and Rich Partner Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Vertiv is benefiting from a strong portfolio as well as rich partner base that includes NVIDIA, CoreWeave and Oklo.

Hewlett Packard (HPE) Benefits From Spurt in Aruba Services

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong uptick in Aruba Services is driving Hewlett Packard's Networking segment, which in turn, helps sustain its supremacy in the market with high growth opportunities.

Pinterest (PINS) Rides on Growing User Engagement, AI Focus

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing user engagement worldwide combined with growing demand for its AI native tools among advertisers, will likely boost Pinterest's top line.

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Drug Delivery Technology Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Halozyme's collaboration deals with large pharma companies related to ENHANZE technology, drives revenues growth. Over dependence on partners for revenues remains a concern.

Phibro (PAHC) Rides on Animal Health Arm Amid Unfavorable FX

Per the Zacks analyst, Phibro's Animal Health arm remains a key contributor to growth. Meanwhile, foreign currency losses, net for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2025, were $2.9 million.

New Upgrades

Increasing Transaction Fees Aids Cboe Global Market (CBOE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cboe Global is set to grow on increasing transaction fees driven by trading volume growth given strength in its proprietary products. However, rising expenses concerns.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) Benefits From Air Travel Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, strong air-travel demand, cost-cutting initiatives, fleet-modernization techniques and shareholder-friendly moves bode well for Southwest Airlines.

Kohl's (KSS) Beauty Business Gains from Partnership with Sephora

Per the Zacks analyst, Kohl's is gaining from its partnership with Sephora, which has built nearly a $2 billion business in four years and continues to drive growth through innovation and new brands.

New Downgrades

Rising Expenses and Stiff Competition Hurt Badger Meter (BMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter faces higher costs mainly due to the SmartCover acquisition, including amortization of intangible assets that may drag margins. Stiff competition remains a concern.

Crown Castle (CCI) Hurt by Customer Concentration and High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, customer concentration and substantial debt burden are likely to offer bleak prospects for Crown Castle despite growth in wireless data consumption.

Tariff Turmoil and Weak Demand Hurt JAKKS Pacific (JAKK)

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific is grappling with significant near-term headwinds stemming from tariff volatility, soft core-category demand and margin pressure.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aon plc (AON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMREP Corporation (AXR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.