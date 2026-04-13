Top Stock Reports for Eli Lilly, Mastercard & AMD

Monday, April 13, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), as well as a micro-cap stock Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down as U.S. Sets Blockade at Hormuz



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+13.89% vs. +9.26%). Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong. Robust growth trends in the U.S. incretin market and positive uptake trends in new international markets led to strong sales growth in 2025 with the positive trend expected to continue in 2026.



Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to its top-line growth. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, Foundayo (orforglipron), launched in April.



However, declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds. Estimate movement is mixed ahead of Q1 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Mastercard have declined -11.9% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s decline of -18.3%. The company’s dividend yield is lower than the industry average. MA expects adjusted operating expenses to witness low double-digit growth on a year-over-year basis in 2025. Expenses are likely to rise due to accelerating investments. Rebates and incentives increased 16% YoY in 2025. As such, we reiterate our Neutral recommendation on the stock.



Nevertheless, MA's acquisitions and collaborations are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams. Net revenues rose 16% YoY in 2025 on the back of increased cross-border volume. The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to the digital mode.



Strong cash flow supports growth initiatives and enables shareholder value-boosting efforts via repurchases and dividends. MA paid dividends of $2.8 billion in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



AMD’s shares have gained +12.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +24.2%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



A rich partner base that includes the likes of OpenAI, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Cohere, Vultr, DigitalOcean and others is driving AMD’s prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of Stratus Properties have outperformed the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry over the past six months (+55.2% vs. -4.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $242.75 million has made the shift to a liquidation strategy in March 2026, introducing a clear, time-bound path to value realization, with estimated total distributions of ~$29.73–$37.69 per share. A strong liquidity position (~$74 million cash) supports controlled asset sales, reducing the risk of forced dispositions and enabling opportunistic timing.



Near-term transactions, including Jones Crossing and New Caney, enhance early cash flow visibility, while a large, diversified 1,500-acre land bank provides multiple monetization avenues.



However, key risks include execution challenges in illiquid real estate markets, concentration in Holden Hills amid regulatory uncertainty, and a fully variable-rate $143 million debt load with near-term maturities. Dependence on external capital and softer multifamily fundamentals may pressure timelines and realized values. The stock trades near historical valuation ranges.



(You can read the full research report on Stratus Properties here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) and SharkNinja, Inc. (SN).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lilly (LLY) New Drugs to Drive Sales Growth Amid Rising Competition



Mastercard's (MA) Accretive Buyouts Aid, Elevated Costs Hurt



Strong Product Portfolio and Rich Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



Featured Reports

Edwards (EW) Banks on TMTT Strength, FX Woes Stay

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Edwards Lifesciences gaining from the continued global adoption of PASCAL and EVOQUE within its TMTT arm. Yet, adverse currency impacts may hurt its results.

SharkNinja (SN) Growth Driven by Share Gains and Global Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, SharkNinja's market share gains and global expansion support durable growth, though tariff risks and a slowing industry backdrop may pressure margins and future momentum.

Strong 800G Ramp Aids Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Applied Optoelectronics points to a multi-year 800G ramp that should become the main data-center driver as qualifications and U.S. capacity come online.

The Trade Desk Gains From CTV, Macro Woes and Competition Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, structural tailwinds in CTV, along with retail and the AI-driven Kokai platform, bode well for Trade Desk. Volatile macro conditions and competition continue to be concerns.

Clean Assets, North America Focus Aid Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Per the Zacks analyst Clearway Energy is gaining by generating electricity from renewable energy sources to meet rising demand and focus on domestic market saves it from currency risks.

AI Tax Assist Benefits H and R Block (HRB), Competition High

Per the Zacks Analyst, integration of a generative AI-powered technology, AI Tax Assist, in H and R Block's DIY tax preparation boosts top line. Rising competition is an overhang.

Crysvita and Dojolvi Sales Drive Ultragenyx (RARE), Setbacks a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ultragenyx's marketed products have been witnessing strong growth year-over-year. However, any pipeline/regulatory setback will hinder the stock's growth potential.

New Upgrades

Strategic Acquisitions, Solid Liquidity Aid Fifth Third (FITB).

Per the Zacks analyst, Fifth Third's buyout of Comerica accelerated its long-term growth plan, enhancing scale, profitability and geographic reach. Also, robust liquidity is a positive.

Zillow (ZG) Benefits from Strong Demand Trends, AI Integration

Per the Zacks analyst, growing Zillow Preview adoption by brokerages for improved visibility, user engagement and monetization opportunities will likely drive Zillow's top line.

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Gains From Apex Rigs And Strong U.S. Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Patterson-UTI benefits from its advanced Apex rigs that drill faster and safer, supporting higher dayrates, with rising U.S. land activity and pricing momentum.

New Downgrades

Lower Volumes and Rising Tariff Costs to Ail Harley (HOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower volumes are expected to result in a year-over-year decline in Harley-Davidson Financial Services' operating income. Tariffs are also likely to hurt margins.

Rising Net Outflows and Concentration Risk Hurts Lazard Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, persistent net outflows weigh on Lazard's assets under management (AUM) growth. Also, heavy reliance on Financial Advisory revenues remains a key concern.

Mattel (MAT) Struggles Persist Amid Weak Segments and Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Ongoing weakness in key categories and unfavorable currency impacts are weighing on Mattel's performance, as management guides to lower operating income for 2026.

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Koil Energy Solutions, Inc. (KLNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.