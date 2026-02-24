Top Stock Reports for Costco, Roche & Lam Research

Tuesday, February 24, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) and Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Spruce Power Holding Corp. (SPRU) and IDT Corp. (IDT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Costco have gained +5.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry’s gain of +12.5%. Being a consumer defensive stock, the company has survived the market turmoil pretty well, supported by its resilient membership model, disciplined pricing, and operational excellence.



Costco’s decent renewal rates and expanding member base reinforce its dependable recurring revenue stream, while the Kirkland Signature brand continues to drive margin strength. Robust e-commerce momentum and growing adoption of digital fulfillment services enhance Costco’s omnichannel reach, driving traffic.



Management’s proactive sourcing diversification and supply-chain efficiency further help offset tariff and input-cost pressures without compromising its price leadership. With strong cash flow generation, balance-sheet flexibility, and a proven ability to execute through economic cycles, Costco remains well-positioned to deliver earnings growth.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Roche’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+49.5% vs. +27.8%). The company’s underlying operational performance remained solid. Strong growth from key products helped offset declining revenues from legacy drugs. The stellar performances of multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus and ophthalmology drug Vabysmo continue to drive momentum for Roche.



Growth in hemophilia treatment Hemlibra and breast cancer drug Phesgo also boosted the top line. Roche is looking to diversify its portfolio through acquisitions and collaborations in the wake of declining sales from legacy drugs (Avastin, Herceptin, MabThera and Actemra) due to competition from biosimilars.



However, pipeline setbacks weigh on the stock. The company’s performance in the recently reported 2025 results was weighed down by unfavorable foreign-exchange movements, as weakness in the U.S. dollar adversely impacted international sales.



(You can read the full research report on Roche here >>>)



Shares of Lam Research have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+140.9% vs. +25.5%). The company is riding on its strength across 3D DRAM and advanced packaging technologies. Growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures is a plus.



A rebound in the System business due to improving memory spending is an upside. Strategic investments in research and development activities position it well to capitalize on the growing wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending. Foundry/logic, DRAM and NAND investments are expected to be higher year over year. Solid demand related to high-bandwidth memory is an upside.



However, global spending on mature nodes is likely to remain soft in the near term. Growing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Lam Research here >>>)



Spruce Power’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+195.8% vs. +35.3%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $75.58 million offers stable, recurring revenues from 85,000 residential solar systems under long-term contracts, with more than 10 years of average life, yielding $30.7 million in third-quarter 2025 revenues (+44% YoY) and $26.2 million in operating EBITDA. The company’s capital-light SREC monetization adds high-margin growth, including a $10 million hedged deal through 2029.



Spruce’s scalable model avoids costly installations, leveraging acquisitions and the in-house Spruce PRO platform to expand profitably. Recent cost cuts aim to save $20 million annually. A disciplined M&A strategy has added 67,000+ systems since 2018.



However, refinancing risk looms over a $184 million facility due in April 2026, raising going concern doubts. High leverage and thin equity limit flexibility. Legal liabilities and customer concentration add further risks. Valuation appears modest at 4.12X EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Spruce Power here >>>)



Shares of IDT have underperformed the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry over the past six months (-21% vs. +5.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $1.23 million, is facing risks which include remittance working-capital volatility, ad softness at NRS, fee-rate pressure, churn/capital intensity, regulatory uncertainty and legacy erosion.



The valuation suggests limited downside and potential multiple expansion, offering investors upside if higher-margin growth segments continue scaling and improving consolidated profitability. Nevertheless, IDT’s mix is shifting toward higher-margin growth engines. NRS is scaling a recurring, payments-led retail model with 22% revenue growth and 35% operating income expansion.



BOSS Money’s digital mix (84% of transactions) is driving 160 bps margin expansion and 97% operating income growth despite modest fee pressure. net2phone is leveraging AI and bundled vertical solutions to lift ARPU and profitability. Legacy Communications remains a stable cash generator funding growth.



(You can read the full research report on IDT here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Stryker Corp. (SYK), Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) and EQT Corp. (EQT).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line



Ocrevus, Phesgo Fuel Roche (RHHBY), Decline in Legacy Drugs a Woe



Lam Research (LRCX) Gains From Strength in Etch and Deposition



Featured Reports

Rising Natural Gas Demand and the Appalachian Basin Presence Aid EQT

EQT's presence in the highly productive Appalachian Basin supports a robust production outlook amid growing gas demand, but its lack of geographic diversity concerns the Zacks analyst.

New Product Launches Aid Textron (TXT) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Textron is innovating products to capture more shares in the diverse markets it serves. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Rising Global Defense Budget Aids Allison (ALSN), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Allison is well-positioned to benefit from rising global defense budgets amid new contract wins. However, high debt may restrict the firm's financial flexibility.

Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Rides on Investment Income, Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, Blue Owl Capital's revenues are driven by higher investment income, thanks to its improved interest income. Buyouts enhance its capabilities and diversify the business.

Brand Innovation Supports Prestige (PBH) Amid Supply Issues

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Prestige's focus on brand innovation, e-commerce strength and strategic acquisitions to offset Clear Eyes supply constraints and cost pressures.

Sally Beauty (SBH) Accelerates Growth Through E-Commerce Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Sally Beauty is unlocking digital value as e-commerce rose 20% in the first quarter, driven by marketplace expansion and stronger consumer engagement across segments.

Stryker (SYK) Gains from Market Leadership and New Launches

Per the Zacks analyst, Stryker's strong organic growth is driven by robotics leadership, innovative product launches, offsetting the impact of tariffs and rising costs.

New Upgrades

Strength Across Outdoor and Fitness Segments Aid Garmin (GRMN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Garmin is riding on solid demand for adventure watches and advanced wearables, which is driving the performance of its Outdoor and Fitness segments.

TechnipFMC (FTI) to Gain from Expanding Backlog in Both Segments

The Zacks analyst believes that TechnipFMC's record backlog of $16 billion from Subsea and Surface Technologies segments ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.

Watts Water (WTS) Benefits from Synergies from Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water's fourth-quarter results gained from synergies from acquisitions, and it expects over $130M in incremental revenue from EasyWater, Haws, Superior and Saudi Cast.

New Downgrades

Rising Tech Investment and Competition Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's operating income is affected due to increasing investment in technology. Rising competition in PEO industry is concerning.

Cloud Strength and AI-Powered CXone Growth Aids Nice (NICE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nice is benefiting from the continued strength of its cloud business, expansion of its customer base and AI-powered solutions.

Rising Net Outflows and Concentration Risk Hurts Lazard Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, persistent net outflows weigh on Lazard's assets under management growth. Also, heavy reliance on Financial Advisory revenues remains a key concern.

