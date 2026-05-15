Top Stock Reports for Costco, Coca-Cola & AstraZeneca

Friday, May 15, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), as well as a micro-cap stock Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Slide as China Summit Ends Sans Major Commitments



Today's Featured Research Reports



Costco’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past six months (+14.4% vs. +13.6%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has navigated market volatility, supported by its resilient membership model and disciplined pricing. Costco continues to benefit from a loyal and expanding member base, with high renewal rates and increasing adoption of premium tiers reinforcing a stable, recurring revenue stream.



Its value-driven merchandising strategy and limited SKU model sustain consistent traffic and pricing authority, even in a cautious consumer environment. At the same time, accelerating digital capabilities and omnichannel enhancements are deepening engagement and driving incremental sales.



Ongoing warehouse expansion and productivity investments further support long-term growth. With a strong balance sheet and consistent cash generation, Costco remains well-positioned to deliver durable earnings and market share gains.



(You can read the full research report on Costco here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. +13.4%). The company’s shares prices reflect the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity efforts. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing consumer engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Our model predicts organic revenue growth of 4.8% and comparable EPS to grow 8.8% for 2026. Robust cash generation supports reinvestments and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, the company faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+3% vs. +0.8%). The company’s first-quarter earnings and sales beat estimates. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris and Fasenra should keep driving revenues in 2026. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal data readouts lined up for 2026.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca expects to generate $80 billion in total revenues by 2030.



However, AstraZeneca faces looming loss-of-exclusivity (LOE) risks for several blockbuster drugs. Generic erosion is already hurting sales of Brilinta and Soliris in some markets. Sales of key drug Farxiga are expected to be pressured in 2026 due to the loss of patent exclusivity in several countries.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shares of Franklin Financial Services have gained +17.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry’s gain of +18.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $253.14 million benefits from a stable commercial real estate portfolio supported by disciplined underwriting and solid credit quality.



A strong core deposit base improves funding flexibility, lowers costs, and supports measured loan growth. Profitability is improving through stronger net interest income, wider margins, and better operating efficiency, while credit costs remain controlled.



The company also benefits from recurring fee income generated by its wealth management platform, reducing reliance on spread-based revenue. Capital levels remain strong, supporting tangible book value growth, dividend increases, and share repurchases. Its leading local market presence, conservative balance sheet management, and stable liquidity position reinforce long-term earnings durability and franchise strength.



(You can read the full research report on Franklin Financial Services here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Decent Comparable Sales Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Top Line



Coca-Cola (KO) Benefits From Brand Strength and Digital Initiatives



Key Drugs to Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales in 2026, Pipeline Strong



Featured Reports

Broadridge Gains From Recurring Revenue Model, Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, a Robust business model, backed by higher recurring fee revenues, boosts Broadridge's top line. High competition from other players is an overhang.

Assurant (AIZ) Gains on Solid Premiums Amid Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Assurant is set to grow on solid Global Lifestyle and Global Lifestyle segments, which boost improvement in earned premiums and fees. However, high costs remain a concern.

Record Leasing and Portfolio Recycling Aid FRT, High Debt Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, Federal Realty benefits from broad tenant demand and record leasing volume. Strategic portfolio rebalancing bodes well for future growth. However, a high debt burden ails.

Viasat (VSAT) Poised to Benefit from Improved Satellite Connectivity

Per the Zacks analyst, Viasat is likely to benefit from the launch of Flight 3 satellite that enables it to dynamically direct capacity toward high-demand commercial, enterprise and defense markets.

AI-Led Power Management Product Demand Aids Vishay's (VSH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Vishay is benefiting from the rising demand for power management products, including high-voltage MOSFETs, capacitors and power inductors used in AI servers and related systems.

Growing Plasma Arm Aids Haemonetics (HAE) Amid Weak Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, high end-market demand for bio-pharmaceuticals should continue to drive Haemonetics' plasma franchise growth further. Yet, a high debt burden balance sheet is worrisome.jQuery35102263174120796021_1778853648203

U.S. Manufacturing and Europe Demand Aid SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Per the Zacks analyst, SolarEdge Technologies' European revenue grew 14% sequentially in Q1 2026. It is expanding U.S. manufacturing and domestic-content compliant products to support future growth.

New Upgrades

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

LyondellBasell (LYB) Gains on Cost Advantage and Expansion Moves

Per the Zacks analyst, the favorable North American natural gas environment has boosted LyondellBasell's cost advantage, positioning it well for strategic expansions to drive capacity and margins.

California Resources (CRC) Gains from Acquisition Synergies

The Zacks analyst believes that California Resources' rising merger synergies and disciplined balance sheet strengthen its ability to drive steady growth and shareholder returns.

New Downgrades

Lower Volumes and Higher Costs to Weigh on Apogee (APOG)

Per the Zacks Analyst lower volumes in Architectural Glass and Architectural Metals segments as well as higher costs will impact Apogee's near term results.

Pilgrim's Pride's (PPC) Margins Troubled by Input Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Pilgrim's Pride faces pressure from rising input costs and aggressive promotional activity, which may continue to weigh on margins and profitability.

Leggett and Platt (LEG) Grapples With Weak Volumes and Margin Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, weak end-market demand, lower volumes, and pricing pressure are weighing on Leggett and Platt's profitability and limiting near-term visibility.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franklin Financial Services Corp. (FRAF): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.