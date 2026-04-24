Top Stock Reports for Caterpillar, Texas Instruments & Boeing

Friday, April 24, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) and The Boeing Co. (BA), as well as two micro-cap stocks Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) and Vaso Corp. (VASO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Earnings Season, Middle East Truce Talks, Gain Favor



Caterpillar’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+60.5% vs. +48.5%). The company continues to post revenue growth, driven by higher volumes across all segments. Caterpillar returned to earnings growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 (albeit by a modest +0.4%) after five quarters of declines. This is a notable achievement given the ongoing tariff headwind. This is expected to persist into 2026, with management projecting a $2.6 billion impact.



A record backlog of $51.2 billion should support future sales. The Construction Industries segment stands to benefit from rising construction activity in the United States and globally, while Resource Industries will gain from steady commodity demand.



In Power & Energy, sustainability initiatives and data-center investments are driving demand. Caterpillar’s focus on building aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Shares of Texas Instruments have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+69.4% vs. +11.5%). The company is benefiting from solid data center demand, which is boosting its prospects in the enterprise systems market. A sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio across the Analog and Embedded Processing segments helps capture market share.



Texas Instruments’ deepening focus on internal manufacturing and advanced technology infusion is another positive. Its robust cash flows and aggressive shareholder return policies instill confidence in its long-term prospects.



However, its overall growth might be impacted by a slow recovery in the industrial market, as customers are cautiously spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Rising manufacturing costs and the growing tech war between the United States and China are other concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Texas Instruments here >>>)



Boeing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+5.8% vs. -7.8%). The company ended the first quarter of 2026 on a solid note, with its revenues and earnings having surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Boeing remains one of the largest U.S. commercial aircraft manufacturers.



Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing’s service business unit. The outlook for Boeing’s defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. Government’s inclination toward strengthening the nation’s defense and space system should act as a growth catalyst for Boeing.



However, Boeing faces risks related to the shortage of skilled labor. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its jets and thereby hurt its operational performance.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Shares of Kewaunee Scientific have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past year (+4.9% vs. -6.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $103.51 million is strengthening its business mix through the Nu Aire integration, expanding beyond cyclical lab construction into recurring airflow and containment products, which helps stabilize utilization and earnings.



A solid backlog provides near-term revenue visibility despite normalization, while a growing international segment—led by India—and turnkey project capabilities enhance diversification, customer stickiness, and share of wallet. Ongoing reinvestment in systems and talent supports scalability and operational discipline.



However, domestic operations remain exposed to construction timing volatility, pressuring margins. Corporate costs continue to weigh on profitability during platform buildout, and liquidity has tightened amid debt servicing. Rising stock-based compensation also creates ongoing margin and EPS headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Vaso’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry over the past year (+45.7% vs. -0.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $33.22 million has maintained a balance between structural stability and execution risk. Its diversified operating model and growing deferred revenue base support revenue visibility, while a long-term partnership provides continuity but also introduces customer concentration and dependence on delivery cycles.



The ongoing shift toward managed IT services and software-led solutions aligns with industry trends, though uneven execution and prior asset impairments reflect challenges in translating strategy into consistent earnings. Profitability remains constrained by a high-cost structure, limiting operating leverage.



Strong liquidity provides flexibility, but cash generation is still influenced by timing dynamics. The valuation suggests investor skepticism around earnings quality, scalability and Vaso’s ability to convert its positioning into durable returns.



(You can read the full research report on Vaso here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and CSX Corp. (CSX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Backlog to Aid Caterpillar (CAT) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Texas Instruments (TXN) Gains From Robust Data Center Demand



Increasing Commercial Orders Aid Boeing (BA) Amid Labor Shortage



Featured Reports

Schwab (SCHW) to Gain from Acquisitions, AI Push Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic buyouts, a rise in investing solution fees and leveraging AI to expand relationship-based business will aid Schwab, while elevated costs and pricing pressure are woes.

Amgen's (AMGN) Key Drugs Aid Growth Amid Biosimilar Competition

The Zacks analyst believes that Amgen's key drugs and newer medicines are driving sales, more than offsetting declining revenues from oncology biosimilars and legacy established products.

CSX (CSX) Benefits From Dividends and Buyback Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by CSX. However, high debt does not bode well for its bottom line.

Elevance's (ELV) Strategic Buyouts and Product Expansion Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions, partnerships and product expansions are helping Elevance Health boost its portfolio, leading to steady revenue growth. Yet, rising costs are affecting profits.

United Rentals (URI) Gains on Specialty Growth Amid Margin Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, United Rentals benefits from large-project activity, Specialty strength and fleet productivity. However, margin variability tied to delivery, depreciation and mix temper upside.

Halliburton's (HAL) Strong Growth in Latin America Drives Gains

The Zacks analyst believes that Halliburton is capitalizing on strong activity in Latin America, but geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East may lead to a significant decline in earnings for Q2.

Viavi (VIAV) Rides on Healthy Demand Across Several Verticals

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand across aerospace and defense, data centers, and cloud infrastructure is expected to drive Viavi's top line. The Spirent buyout has strengthened its portfolio.

New Upgrades

Casey's (CASY) Inside Sales Surge Highlights Omnichannel Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's strong omnichannel momentum is driving sustained growth in its core inside business, with management projecting inside same-store sales to rise 3.5%-4.5% in fiscal 2026.

DRAM and HBM Growth Continues to Aid Formfactor's (FORM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analysis, DRAM and HBM demand growth, rising test intensity, and HBM4 transition strength are expected to support FormFactor's margins and long-term prospects.

Strong Demand for Pega Cloud Aids Pegasystems (PEGA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Pegasystems is benefiting from strong revenues driven by robust demand for its AI-powered and cloud-based solutions

New Downgrades

Centrus Energy (LEU) Faces Risk from Funding, Expansion Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, a backlog contingent on capacity expansion and securing external funding as well as heavy spending can weigh on Centrus Energy's results.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Faces Demand Shift and Competitive Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, shifting consumer behavior and intense industry competition may pressure Pilgrim's Pride's sales volumes, pricing power and margins in a challenging demand environment.

Weak Demand and Margin Pressures Ail International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that weak demand in end markets, along with higher maintenance outage expense will continue to impact International Paper's results.

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The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vaso Corporation (VASO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.