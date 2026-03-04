Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, KLA & CME

Wednesday, March 4, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), KLA Corp. (KLAC) and CME Group Inc. (CME), as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (-3.7% vs. -2.5%). The company’s exposure to cat loss affects underwriting results. Shares of Berkshire have underperformed the industry year to date. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire and thus warrants a cautious stance.



Nevertheless, Berkshire is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies, with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



KLA’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+59.7% vs. +30.5%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for leading-edge logic, high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and advanced packaging, which is driving market share growth in the semiconductor industry. Accelerating investment in AI infrastructure bodes well for KLA’s prospects. Advanced packaging exceeded $950 million in 2025, reflecting 70% year-over-year growth.



KLA now expects mid-to-high teens in calendar 2026. Its robust portfolio and its leadership in process control systems are enabling customers to manage increasing design complexity. The services business is performing well.



KLA is well-positioned to capitalize on AI advancements, with AI driving demand for higher-value wafer processing and more complex designs. However, extended U.S. export controls on China and tariff-related uncertainties are concerns.



(You can read the full research report on KLA here >>>)



Shares of CME have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past six months (+25.3% vs. -3.2%). The company’s strong market position, driven by varied derivative product lines, bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross-sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence are encouraging.



While higher electronic trading volume adds scalability, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been driving results. Solid liquidity supports wealth distribution to shareholders.



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology costs are likely to put pressure on its margins. Also, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rates, stricter government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit markets.



(You can read the full research report on CME here >>>)



Natural Health Trends’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past six months (-24.3% vs. +4.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $26.08 million operates a high-margin, distributor-driven model, primarily concentrated in Greater China, which accounts for 82.1% of revenues. Full-year 2025 sales declined 7.4%, with fourth-quarter 2025 sales down 10.1% year over year.



Decline in active members limits volume scalability. Despite this pressure, gross margin remained strong, generating $29.3 million in gross profit. Restructuring initiatives are expected to deliver $1.5 million in annualized savings. With $28.9 million in cash and no debt, its liquidity provides flexibility amid modest cash burn.



Supply chain realignment aims to mitigate tariffs and protect long-term margins, though transition and inventory write-offs pose near-term risk. Current valuation levels imply investors expect continued top-line stagnation and member erosion, offering limited recognition of margin resilience.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Health Trends here >>>)



Shares of Good Times Restaurants have underperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past six months (-26.7% vs. +5.2%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $12.46 million, is facing risks like sustained traffic softness, competitive encroachment, input cost inflation and reliance on discounting. The valuation reflects these concerns but offers re-rating potential if execution remains consistent.



Nevertheless, GTIM’s investment case hinges on its ability to defend and expand margins despite ongoing comparable sales pressure. Both brands have improved restaurant-level profitability via disciplined food cost management, labor efficiency and waste reduction, underscoring operating control in a challenging traffic environment.



Operating cash flow has inflected positively, enhancing liquidity, lowering financial risk and enabling a capital allocation strategy focused on debt reduction and balance sheet strength before growth or buybacks. Near-term initiatives provide potential catalysts for traffic stabilization and improved guest engagement.



(You can read the full research report on Good Times Restaurants here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD) and Truist Financial Corp. (TFC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Solid Insurance Business Aid Berkshire (BRK.B), Cat Loss Ail



Strong Demand for HBM and Advanced Packaging Aids KLA (KLAC)



Improving Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)



Featured Reports

HVAC and Controls Aids Johnson Controls (JCI) Amid Forex Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, continued demand for HVAC and Controls within the Americas segment is likely to drive Johnson Controls' revenues. However, forex woes remain a concern for the company.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Rides on Strong Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Warner Bros. Discovery is benefiting from a strong advertising revenue growth in its streaming services. Lower debt balance is noteworthy for investors.

Loans, Low Deposit Costs, Fee Income Aid Truist (TFC), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, loan demand, declining deposit costs and Truist's efforts to strengthen fee income sources will aid financials. Yet, rising costs and a tough operating backdrop are headwinds.

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and strong contribution from Permian Basin operation will drive its performance over the long run.

Sturdy Comparable Sales Growth Drives Dollar General's (DG) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, steady comps growth, driven by higher customer traffic and strength across consumable and non-consumable categories, continues to support top-line momentum at Dollar General.

New Product Launches, Strong Solvency Aid Globus Medical (GMED)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Globus Medical's strong R and D efforts, with product launches surging post-NuVasive integration. Also, the company's debt-free balance sheet is encouraging.

Uptake of Grid Edge Intelligence Platform Buoys Itron (ITRI)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid uptake of Itron's advanced grid edge intelligence solution, stemming from rising modernization initiatives, is a plus. Product mix and cost efficiency boost margins.

New Upgrades

Firdapse and Agamree Revenues to Aid CPRX's Growth in Quarters Ahead

Per the Zacks Analyst, Firdapse's strong uptake and U.S. exclusivity, along with Agamree's rapid launch growth, should drive Catalyst's revenues and support its growth outlook in the coming quarters.

Robust Enrollment and Tech Initiatives Aid Strategic Education (STRA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Strategic Education is gaining from increased focus on employers and AI-enabled productivity initiatives, resulting in increased enrollments and margin growth.

Allegiant Travel's (ALGT) Prospects Aided by Fleet Upgrade Efforts

The Zacks analyst is pleased with the company's efforts to modernize its fleet. Initiatives to reward its shareholders are also praiseworthy.

New Downgrades

High Debt and Tariff Risks to Weigh on Sunoco's (SUN) Growth Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Sunoco's high debt level reduces its financial flexibility, while tariff risks may hurt returns on expansion projects, thereby hindering future growth.

Expected Decline in Demand and High Debt to Ail Sonic (SAH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonic is likely to face demand pressure amid tariff-related OEM price increases. The high debt level is also a concern.

Elevated Costs and Attrition Hurt Planet Fitness (PLNT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated attrition and higher capital expenditures are likely to hurt Planet Fitness. Also, weather-related disruptions are a concern.

