Top Stock Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, AstraZeneca & Intel

Tuesday, December 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Intel Corp. (INTC), as well as two micro-cap stocks Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Flat on New Year's Eve Eve



Today's Featured Research Reports



Berkshire Hathaway’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (+3.1% vs. +2.9%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The insurer has also started increasing its investment in Japan. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects underwriting results. Huge capital expenditures are still a headwind. Also, it remains to be seen how the behemoth fares when Greg Abel succeeds Warren Buffett as CEO of Berkshire.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of AstraZeneca have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past six months (+33.3% vs. +28%). The company has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Farxiga and Fasenra should keep driving revenues, more than offsetting the loss of exclusivity of some mature brands.



AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with pivotal pipeline data readouts lined up for 2026. It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period.



However, the impact of Part D redesign on U.S. oncology sales and the biosimilar/generic erosion of some key drugs have been key top-line headwinds in 2025.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+63.7% vs. +17.3%). The company has received $5 billion in funding from NVIDIA to jointly develop cutting-edge solutions. It has also secured direct funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce for its commercial semiconductor manufacturing projects, which will likely pave the way for innovation and growth.



Intel is undertaking various strategic decisions to gain a firmer footing in the expansive AI sector. The Intel Core Ultra features a neural processing unit that enables power-efficient AI acceleration, with 2.5 times better power efficiency than the previous generation. Increasing complex AI workloads in data centers are driving demand for Intel Xeon 6 processors.



However, the intensifying competition from AMD in the commercial PC market is hindering growth. High debt levels remain a concern. Growing U.S.-China geopolitical tensions are likely to impact its margins.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Shares of Kingsway Financial have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+62.7% vs. +10.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $402.49 million is leveraging a large Entrepreneurship Through Acquisition (ETA) model opportunity as millions of Baby Boomer–owned small businesses seek succession. Its public structure, OIR model and focus on asset-light, non-cyclical businesses enable disciplined acquisitions, with six deals completed year to date versus three to five guided.



KSX is scaling rapidly with strong revenue growth and emerging operating leverage as units exit J-curves, while Skilled Trades adds recurring, defensive cash flows. EBITDA run-rate is estimated to be $20.5 million–$22.5 million, supported by capital-light economics and net operating loss.



Near-term margins remain pressured by acquisition ramp-up, overhead and GAAP distortion in Extended Warranty. Leverage, dilution, integration risk and plumbing concentration add risk, leaving valuation sensitive to execution.



(You can read the full research report on Kingsway Financial here >>>)



BK Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past six months (+59.7% vs. +14.6%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $278.09 million is positioned to expand its share in the $2.3 billion U.S. LMR market by targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 public safety agencies with its P25-compliant BKR radio portfolio.



The strong adoption of the BKR 9000 and 5000 has driven double-digit revenue growth, rising federal demand and eight consecutive profitable quarters. Gross margins have expanded, driven by a favorable product mix and an asset-light manufacturing model, supporting scalable operating leverage. Early SaaS efforts via the BK ONE platform introduce long-term optionality, though monetization remains unproven.



Risks include customer concentration, lumpy federal procurement cycles, software execution uncertainty, tariff exposure and the delayed BKR 9500 mobile launch. BKTI offers an attractive valuation relative to improving profitability, but execution consistency remains critical to sustaining upside.



(You can read the full research report on BK Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Datadog, Inc. (DDOG), The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) and NIO Inc. (NIO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Berkshire (BRK.B) Poised to Grow on Solid Insurance Business



Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Strong



Intel (INTC) Rides on Solid Investments for R and D Thrust in AI Chips



Featured Reports

Datadog (DDOG) Banks on Cloud Partnerships, Customer Additions

Per the Zacks Research analyst, Datadog is benefitting from expanding customer base driven by increased adoption of its cloud-based monitoring and analytics platform.

Demand for Premium Lens Driving Cooper Companies (COO) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Cooper Companies' growth is fueled by premium lens migration and first-mover advantage in myopia management, offsetting weakness in APAC region and fertility segment.

Expanding Vehicle Lineup to Aid NIO Amid Rising Operating Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, NIO appears poised for a robust growth phase, fueled by an expanding vehicle portfolio. However, high operating expenses are likely to weigh on margins.

Cullen/Frost's (CFR) Branch Expansion Efforts Aid Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Cullen/Frost's branch expansion efforts in the Texas region will drive deposit and loan growth. Yet, rising expense base remains a concern.

Enterprise AI Demand and Product Expansion Aid GitLab (GTLB) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Gitlab benefits from expanding its product portfolio and strong enterprise demand for its AI-native DevSecOps platform.

Parts Supply Strength and Rising Demand Boosts AAR Corp. (AIR)

According to the Zacks analyst, AAR is benefiting from rising air travel demand and increased defense spending. Parts Supply sales to commercial customers rose 20.9% in the fiscal first quarter.

ABM to Benefit From ELEVATE Initiative, Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, ABM's multi-year comprehensive strategic plan, ELEVATE, is expected to accelerate the company's top-line growth and reinforce profitability. Rising competition is an overhang.

New Upgrades

Food Processing Equipment Group Segment Aids Middleby (MIDD)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Middleby's Food Processing Equipment Group segment, fueled by increased demand for protein and bakery products, will continue to lend momentum to it.

High-Growth Basin Presence Aids USA Compression (USAC)

The Zacks analyst believes USA Compression Partners' strong presence in fast-growing basins positions it well to capture additional demand as production activity continues to rise.

Strong Patient Volumes, Buyouts Aid Pediatrix Medical (MD)

Per the Zacks Analyst, its revenues are driven by stable patient volumes and an enhanced telehealth services suite. Buyouts enhance its capabilities and geographic reach.

New Downgrades

Bath and Body Works (BBWI) Struggles With Demand and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, Bath and Body Works faces soft demand, heavier promotions, tariff-driven margin pressure, lowered guidance, and rising competition, weighing on its near-term recovery outlook.

Tariffs and Retail Delays Hurt JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific's performance is being hurt by volatile tariffs that raised product costs and pressured demand. Also, retailer order delays and pushed-back set dates are concerns.

Macro Pressures And Cost Inflation Hurt Starbucks' (SBUX) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Starbucks is grappling with elevated coffee costs, tariffs and soft traffic trends. Also, store closures tied to weak unit economics is a concern.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. (KFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (BKTI): Free Stock Analysis Report

NIO Inc. (NIO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.