Top Stock Reports for Applied Materials, GE & AstraZeneca

Tuesday, June 16, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), GE Aerospace (GE) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Team, Inc. (TISI) and Applied Energetics, Inc. (AERG). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Ahead of Wall Street

The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.

You can read today's AWS here >>> Opening the Strait Eases Oil Prices, Imports & Housing Starts Report

Today's Featured Research Reports

Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past year (+236.5% vs. +100.4%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company is benefiting from AI-driven demand that is boosting spending on advanced semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, where it holds strong market positions. New product innovations, deeper customer collaborations, and growing services adoption support pricing power and operational efficiency.

Yet, risks include significant exposure to China amid evolving export restrictions, the cyclical nature of semiconductor capital spending, and intense competition across equipment categories. These factors could create demand volatility and pressure market share.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)

GE’s shares have outperformed the Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+17.1% vs. -3.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that GE is benefiting from strong demand for commercial engines and advanced aerospace technologies, supported by healthy air travel trends and rising global defense spending. Portfolio optimization efforts also support long-term growth.

Risks include elevated project and restructuring costs, supply-chain disruptions that may increase expenses and delays, and foreign-exchange headwinds from its global operations.

(You can read the full research report on GE here >>>)

AstraZeneca’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical – Biomedical and Genetics industry over the past year (+24.9% vs. +15.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong demand for key medicines, a robust late-stage pipeline, and strategic acquisitions and collaborations that strengthen future growth. Investments in high-growth emerging markets and new product launches also support its long-term outlook.

However, looming patent expirations for several blockbuster drugs leads to increasing generic competition. Existing generic erosion is already affecting some products, while exclusivity losses for key medicines may pressure future sales growth.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)

Team’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products – Maintenance Service industry over the past two years (+115.0% vs. -4.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from steady demand for infrastructure maintenance and inspection services, supported by its integrated business model, improving operational execution, and margin-enhancing cost and pricing initiatives. Growth opportunities in key markets and renewed strategic focus also support its outlook.

Yet, challenges include a highly leveraged balance sheet, elevated financing costs, and cash flow pressure that limit financial flexibility. Ongoing losses, uneven profitability, capital dilution, and exposure to legal and non-core expenses remain additional headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on Team here >>>)

Applied Energetics’ shares have underperformed the Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry over the past year (-27.1% vs. +69.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces pressure from rising costs, persistent losses, cash burn, and dependence on volatile government-funded contracts. Additional risks include dilution, limited trading liquidity, supply-chain constraints, inflationary pressures, and potential project delays.

However, the company continues to advance specialized technologies and development programs, which could support future contract opportunities and long-term growth if execution improves and funding visibility strengthens.

(You can read the full research report on Applied Energetics here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Express Co. (AXP), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) and Western Digital Corp. (WDC).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Applied Materials (AMAT) Benefits From AI-Driven WFE Spending



Commercial Engines Drives GE Aerospace (GE), High Debt Hurts



Key Drugs to Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales in 2026, Pipeline Strong



Featured Reports

Investments Aid Sempra Energy (SRE) Amid Wildfire Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Sempra Energy invests steadily to enhance infrastructure reliability. Yet wildfire risks in its service area lead to frequent damages and outages.

Large User Base and Pricing Power Aid Spotify (SPOT), No Dividends Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, SPOT's Strong subscriber growth and improving pricing power ensure revenue growth, but the absence of cash dividends may deter income-focused shareholders.

Seagate (STX) Gains From Increasing Data Center & AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

AmEx (AXP) Aided by Strong Card Member Spending Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, higher card member spending will drive American Express' U.S. Consumer Services unit. However, growing expenses will impact its profit growth.

Western Digital (WDC) Gains From Uptick in HDD Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital is gaining from strong HDD demand, rapid ePMR and UltraSMR adoption, and its HAMR roadmap, which are expected to support sustained top-line growth.

Revenue Growth Aids Deutsche Bank (DB) Financials Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Deutsche Bank's Global Hausbank model and focus on capital-light businesses support its top-line growth. However, rising non-interest expenses remain a concern.

Welltower (WELL) to Gain From Strong Senior Housing Demand

Per the Zacks Analyst, Welltower is likely to gain from senior housing demand, strategic capital recycling and ample liquidity. Yet, tenant concentration and high interest expenses remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Weatherford (WFRD) Benefits From Global Awards, Offshore Prospects

The Zacks analyst likes Weatherford as its international contract wins and early offshore deepwater improvement point to stronger opportunities, backed by its production & intervention services.

G-III Apparel (GIII) to Benefit From its Key Owned Brands

Per the Zacks analyst, G-III Apparel may benefit from strong momentum across key brands, while Donna Karan's growth and digital traction likely support long-term expansion.

Etsy Gains From AI-Powered Discovery and Marketplace Recovery

Per Zacks analyst, Etsy's AI-driven discovery tools, expanding engagement and improving marketplace trends support long-term growth.

New Downgrades

Cost Woes Irk Prestige Consumer (PBH) Amid Tough Competition

The Zacks analyst is worried about Prestige Consumer's declining adjusted operating margin to 29.6% in fiscal 2026. Also, a tough competitive market is a worry.

Meritage Homes (MTH) is Hurting From High Mortgage Rates & Macro Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated mortgage rates, low household income opportunities and inflation risks are causing affordability issues, which are restricting Meritage Homes' growth prospects.

Soft Pass Sales and Weather Challenges Ail Vail Resorts (MTN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts is grappling with declining spring pass sales, softer visitation and weak winter conditions. A high fixed-cost structure and lower EBITDA outlook pose concerns.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.