Top Stock Reports for Apple, Meta Platforms & JPMorgan

Tuesday, October 21, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), as well as a micro-cap stock AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Cornucopia of Q3 Earnings: GE, GM & More



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+12% vs. +11.8%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.



However, gross margin is expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+25.2% vs. +19%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.48 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



JPMorgan’s shares have gained +28.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +30.3%. The company’s shares prices are driven by continued operational strength. Its third-quarter 2025 results reflected strong capital markets performance. Business expansion efforts, loan demand and changes in interest rates will drive net interest income (NII).



While normal deal-making activity is tied to the economy's health, the bank’s solid pipeline and leadership position have generated continued growth in the investment banking (IB) business thus far. Its enhanced capital distributions seem sustainable.



At the same time, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates may hurt fee income. As it invests in technology and marketing, expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality due to a tough macroeconomic backdrop is a woe.



Shares of AstroNova have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (-17.7% vs. +35.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $74.14 million is facing challenges, such as gross margin compression from inventory buildup (32.2% in Q2), ongoing volatility in the Product ID segment (-8.9% YoY revenue), stagnant Aerospace OEM sales, and weak cash conversion weigh on execution. With the stock trading at a deep discount to peers (0.59x EV/sales vs. 5.99x sub-industry), valuation is compelling.



Nevertheless, AstroNova is repositioning for margin expansion and earnings growth via a strategic shift to higher-margin ToughWriter 640 printers, now 50% of Aerospace shipments and expected to exceed 80% by FY26-end. A $3M cost reduction program enhances operating leverage, while $4.5M in 1H FY26 free cash flow and reduced net debt strengthen financial flexibility.



Proprietary printhead technology supports vertical integration, recurring revenues and supply chain control. FY26 guidance (revenue: $149-$154M, EBITDA margin: 7.5%-8.5%) signals confidence in a second-half recovery.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) and Moody's Corp. (MCO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Strong Services Growth to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Business Expansion Plan, Solid IB Business & Loans Aid JPMorgan (JPM)



Featured Reports

AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth

The Zacks analyst says AbbVie's new drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, are performing extremely well, driven by approvals in new indications, which should support top-line growth in next few years.

Strong Nuclear Fleet, Investments Aid Constellation (CEG)

Per the Zacks analyst Constellation Energy's (CEG) efficient and reliable nuclear fleet having a high capacity factor and strategic investment plans will continue to boost its performance.

Revenue Mix, Acquisitions Aid Moody's (MCO) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Moody's diverse revenue mix, low-risk product portfolio and acquisition initiatives will aid growth. Yet, inorganic growth efforts are likely to keep expenses elevated.

Strategic Business Plans Aid Fastenal (FAST) Amid Macro Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, Fastenal is gaining from improved customer contract signings, with cost-control efforts bearing fruit. However, macro uncertainties and inflated costs are hurting growth.

America Movil (AMX) Gains from Rising Subscriber Engagement

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil's performance is benefiting from an uptick in broadband client base and postpaid subscribers. Augmented 5G footprint is a tailwind.

Autoliv (ALV) China Market Strong, Call-Off Volatility Remains

Autoliv's China sales rise on OEM deals and frequent product launches, but call-off volatility triggered by a North American aluminum plant fire adds near-term uncertainty, per the Zacks analyst.

Patient-Centric Care Model Aid DaVita (DVA) Amid Stiff Competition

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's patient-centric care model that leverages its platform of kidney care services despite its operation in a highly competitive dialysis industry.

New Upgrades

Development Projects, Higher Prices Drive Kinross (KGC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinross will benefit from the progress of its key development projects, which will boost production and cash flows. Higher realized prices will also drive its margins.

Strong Volume Gains Highlight Lamb Weston's (LW) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Lamb Weston's total volume rose 6% in Q1 2026, led by North America and international gains. Customer wins and strategic sales efforts are driving continued volume momentum.

Long-Term Gas Compression Contracts Aid Archrock (AROC)

The Zacks analyst likes Archrock since roughly 82% of its gas compression and operating equipment is committed to customers through long-term deals, securing stable cash flows.

New Downgrades

Low Liquidity and Nil Dividend Payout Ails Avis Budget (CAR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Avis Budget's low liquidity stems from its limited cash flow generation due to hefty cash usage in the vehicle program. A nil dividend payout deters income-seeking investors.

MarketAxess (MKTX) Continues to Suffer From Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, the company's elevated operating costs have been putting pressure on margins. It has been experiencing a decline in market share, particularly in high-yield bonds.

Papa John's (PZZA) Hurt by Macro Woes and Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Papa John's performance continues to be hurt by persistent macroeconomic challenges, including rising commodity and labor costs, aggregator fees and higher advertising spend.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

