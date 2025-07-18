Top Stock Reports for Apple, JPMorgan Chase & Visa

Friday, July 18, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and Visa Inc. (V). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have declined -5.8% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s decline of -5.9%. The company is witnessing weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.



Nevertheless, Apple is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago. The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth.



Apple expects the June quarter’s (third-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia is helping Apple sell more of its devices, including iPhone.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past year (+41.6% vs. +40.7%). The company’s second-quarter 2025 results reflected solid capital markets performance and decent loan growth. The company's business expansion initiatives, moderate loan demand and relatively high interest rates will drive net interest income (NII) growth.



Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and high mortgage rates will hurt fee income growth. As the company invests in technology and marketing, operating expenses are expected to remain elevated. Weak asset quality due to a challenging macroeconomic environment is another concern.



While a solid resurgence in deal-making activities is likely to take time, a solid pipeline and the company’s leadership position will drive the investment banking (IB) business. Its enhanced capital distributions seem sustainable.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+32.3% vs. +26.2%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising digital transactions, and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. In 2Q FY25, processed transactions grew 9% year over year. However, Visa faces rising client incentives and expenses, which may weigh slightly on margins.



The company expects high single- to low double-digit expense growth in fiscal 2025. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structures. The stock’s premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Visa here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL), CNH Industrial N.V. (CNH) and HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Featured Reports

United Airlines (UAL) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Labor Costs Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, persistent travel demand and diversified revenues streams is aiding United Airlines' top-line growth. However, increased labor costs weigh on the bottom line.

Precision Tech to Aid CNH Industrial (CNH) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, a strong position in the Precision Technology space is likely to support CNH's margins and market share gains. However, the rising debt level remains a concern.

HealthEquity (HQY) Gains on HSA Growth Amid Macro Challenges

Per the Zacks Analyst, HealthEquity's HSA-driven momentum and strong solvency position support its growth, though regulatory hurdles, competition and data security concerns remain key risks.

Five Below (FIVE) Focus on Pre-Teen Customers to Fuel Comps

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's impressive merchandise, focus on pre-teen customers & pricing strategy should drive comparable sales. The company expects Q2 comps to increase 7-9% year over year.

Chord Energy's (CHRD) Capital Discipline Drives Value

Per the Zacks analyst, CHRD offers strong cash returns and disciplined growth, but post-merger integration and regional risks may pressure performance.

Solid Demand Aids SL Green (SLG), High Interest Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, SLG is set to gain from healthy leasing activity propelled by high demand for top-quality office properties and diverse tenant base. Yet, high interest expenses raise concern.

Product Refreshes Aid Sonos (SONO) Amid Weak Macro Backdrop

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonos is poised to gain from new product launches in the global audio market, while cautious consumer discretionary spending amid a weak macroeconomic environment is a woe.

New Upgrades

AI Tax Assist & Spruce are Key to H&R Block's (HRB) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, the incorporation of AI Tax Assist in DIY tax preparation improves customer experience, boosting its revenues. Spruce enables efficient client acquisition and user engagement.

Robust Healthcare Programs Demand Benefits Adtalem (ATGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, Adtalem is gaining from robust market trends for healthcare education demand, reflecting enrollment growth. Also, favorable tuition rates and strategic business plans bode well.

Increasing Commercial and Defense Orders Drive Triumph Group (TGI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Triumph Group is likely to benefit from increasing orders from its diverse customer base including commercial airplane producers and various military organizations globally.

New Downgrades

Persistent Pricing Pressure Weighs on Dr. Reddy's (RDY) Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, intense competition, falling generic prices and weak Emerging Markets sales continue to drag on Dr. Reddy's performance and outlook.

Jazz's (JAZZ) Sleep Disorder Franchise Under Pressure

While Jazz's efforts to diversify its top-line with oncology drugs is encouraging, the Zacks Analyst is concerned with the loss of orphan drug exclusivity for Xywav, set to expire in 2028.

Weak Advertising Demand Hurts SiriusXM's (SIRI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, SiriusXM is suffering from sluggish advertising demand and lower subscriber growth due to coronavirus outbreak.

