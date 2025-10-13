Top Stock Reports for Apple, Eli Lilly & Visa

Monday, October 13, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Visa Inc. (V). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Pre-markets Filling Gaps to Start New Trading Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Apple’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (+7.2% vs. +6.6%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. AAPL now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio. Both paid accounts and paid subscriptions grew double digits year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2025.



Apple TV+ viewership soared double-digit year over year. Expanding capabilities of AI Intelligence is noteworthy. Apple expects the September quarter’s (fourth-quarter fiscal 2025) net sales to grow mid to high single digits on a year-over-year basis. AAPL expects the Services year-over-year growth rate to be similar to that of the June quarter.



However, gross margin is expected to be 46-47% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, including a tariff impact of $1.1 billion. Increasing regulatory headwinds and tariffs are a concern for investors.







Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +7.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +8.5%. Demand for the company’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Launches of these drugs in new international markets and improved U.S. supply from ramped-up production led to strong sales in the first half of 2025. Lilly’s other new drugs, like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca, are also contributing to its top-line growth.



However, data from phase III studies on its weight-loss pill, orforglipron, was mixed. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q3 results. Lilly has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.







Visa’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the year-to-date period (+10.2% vs. -6%). The company’s strong market position is underpinned by consistent volume-driven growth, acquisitions and technological leadership in digital payments. Expansion in cross-border volumes, rising transactions and investments in AI and stablecoin infrastructure enhance its future prospects.



A robust financial position with ample liquidity and shareholder returns further supports long-term growth. However, it faces rising client incentives and expenses, which can weigh on margins. Regulatory pressures and potential legislative changes pose additional risks to its fee structure.



While declining cash volumes align with its digital strategy, regional softness warrants monitoring. Moreover, Visa’s premium valuation suggests limited near-term upside. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.







Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Strong Services to Aid Apple (AAPL) Amid Tariff Headwinds



Lilly (LLY) New Drugs to Drive Sales Growth Amid Rising Competition



Visa (V) Rides On Cross-Border Volume Growth, Expenses High



Featured Reports

Keytruda Drives Merck (MRK) Sales Amid Gardasil Issues

Keytruda and new products have been driving Merck's sales. However, the Zacks analyst is concerned about declining sales of Gardasil and Keytruda's upcoming loss of exclusivity in 2028.

Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the Zacks analyst TotalEnergies' presence in entire LNG value chain and expansion of clean energy generation through joint venture and acquisition will boost its performance.

Transformation Initiatives Aid ADP, Escalating Expenses Hurt

The Zacks analyst is positive about ADP's transformation initiatives that are helping the company to innovate, improve operations and expand margins. Rising expenses remain a concern.

Ubiquiti (UI) Rides on Healthy Demand, Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, growing deployment of IoT devices across industries will likely drive Ubiquiti's prospects. Strong focus on innovation is a positive.

Strong Demand And Bookings Boost Carnival's (CCL) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival benefits from strong demand, increased booking volumes, and the destination strategy. Also, strong onboard revenue trends bode well.

Inside Sales Surge Fuels Casey's (CASY) Q1 Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Casey's posted solid Q1 results with a 14.2% rise in inside sales, driven by strong demand for prepared foods, bakery items, and beverages across its store network.

Restructuring Drives Solventum's (SOLV) Path to Margin Expansion

Per the Zacks analyst, Solventum's 3-phase restructuring, margin-focused plans, and $120M in savings are strengthening efficiency. The company is positioned for steady growth amid lingering headwinds

New Upgrades

Solid Data Center Demand & Expansions to Aid Equinix (EQIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, the solid demand for interconnected data center infrastructure, recurring revenue model and strategic expansions are likely to benefit Equinix.

Rising Revenues & Extensive Branch Network Aid Itau Unibanco (ITUB)

Per the Zacks analyst, steady revenue growth, along with its extensive branch network, strategic acquisitions, and technological investments, strengthens Itau Unibanco's top-line growth.

Rising Demand for ADAS & Increase in EyeQ Shipment Aid Mobileye (MBLY)

Per the Zacks analyst, the rising demand for ADAS and autonomous driving features is fueling Mobileye's prospects. The expected increase in EyeQ shipments also bolsters prospects.

New Downgrades

Drilling Activity-Slowdown to Ail SM Energy's (SM) Output

The Zacks analyst is concerned because the drop in drilling activities may cast a shadow over SM Energy's production outlook.

Higher Spending Amid Subscriber Decline Hurts Tegna (TGNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, declining subscriber growth is compelling Tegna to spend on higher programming fees and investments thereby keeping margins under pressure.

PACCAR (PCAR) Faces Global Truck Demand Slowdown & Margin Squeeze

PACCAR is seeing weaker truck demand across North America, Europe, and South America. Declining volumes and truck margin contraction make the Zacks analyst bearish on the stock.

