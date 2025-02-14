Top Stock Reports for Apple, Eli Lilly & Shopify

Friday, February 14, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as a micro-cap stock ImmuCell Corp. (ICCC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Apple have gained +27.1% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +31.9%. The company is benefiting from strong growth in Services revenues. It now has more than 1 billion paid subscribers across its Services portfolio, more than double what it had four years ago.



The expanding content portfolio of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade helped in driving subscriber growth. Apple expects the March quarter’s (second-quarter fiscal 2025) revenues to grow low to mid-single digits on a year-over-year basis. For the Services segment, It expects a low double-digit growth rate.



Introduction of Apple Intelligence, an advanced personal intelligence system seamlessly integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia will help Apple shares to push higher. However, weakness in iPhone sales particularly in China is a concern. Increasing regulatory headwinds is a headwind.



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+14.7% vs. +2.9%). The company’s Q4 earnings beat estimates while sales missed the same. Demand for Lilly’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



In the past two years, Lilly has received approvals for several new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca. Its new drugs contributed significantly to its top-line growth in 2024. Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in areas like obesity, diabetes and Alzheimer’s.



However, sales of Mounjaro/Zepbound were disappointing in the second half of 2024 due to slower-than-expected growth, which has raised concerns about moderating demand for the drugs. Declining sales of Trulicity and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds.



Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+47.1% vs. +28%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shopify Balance, Shopify Tax, Shopify Inbox and Tap to Pay solutions are helping it to win new merchants regularly.



Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects. Integration of Shop Pay Installments into the point-of-sale terminal and general availability of Pro makes it easier for merchants to discover and engage their customers. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify’s international footprint.



An expanding partner base that includes TikTok, Roblox, PayPal, Snap, Pinterest, Criteo, IBM, Cognizant, Amazon, and Adayen are expected to expand its merchant base further. However, persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending are headwinds.



ImmuCell’s shares have gained +0.8% over the past year against the Zacks Medical - Products industry’s gain of +16.7%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $44.56 million reports 11% year-over-year sales growth in third-quarter 2024, driven by its market-leading First Defense line targeting the $75-million scours prevention market.



Capacity expansions support more than $30 million in annual sales, while Re-Tain, nearing FDA approval, aims to disrupt the $2-billion subclinical mastitis market with treatment free of milk/meat restrictions. ATM (at-the-market) offerings increased cash reserves to $3.8 million, aiding growth initiatives. International expansion and market diversification bolster opportunities.



However, Re-Tain’s 20-year, $50-million regulatory delays strain resources, whereas a low gross margin, rising costs and Tri-Shield inefficiencies weigh on profitability. High customer concentration (77% revenues from two clients), shareholder dilution, and competition from giants like Zoetis and Merck pose ongoing risks.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC), Exelon Corp. (EXC) and PTC Inc. (PTC).



Robust Portfolio, Services Strength to Benefit Apple (AAPL)



Lilly's (LLY) Mounjaro, Zepbound Key to Sales Growth



Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Inorganic Growth Aid PNC Financial (PNC) Amid Costs Woes

Per Zacks analyst, inorganic and strategic growth initiatives with support from strong balance sheet are likely to support PNC Financial. However, higher costs are a threat to its profitability.

Revenue Decoupling & Regulated investment Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst Exelon's decoupling mechanism mitigates impact of load fluctuation and its planned $38B investments through 2028 will strengthen its operation.

Momentum in PLM & CAD Boosts PTC Despite Forex Fluctuations

Per the Zacks analyst, heightened demand for PTC's product lifecycle management (PLM) and computer-aided design (CAD) solutions propels growth prospects. Forex volatility remains a woe.

Infrastructure Demand Aids AECOM (ACM) Amid Volatility

Per the Zacks analyst, AECOM benefits from strength across its end-markets and client exposure, reflected by solid organic growth in NSR. However, market volatility poses significant risks.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) Gains from Personalized Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Hims & Hers Health's personalized solution for individual health needs is driving demand as well as retention rates higher and keeping it ahead in competition.

High Metal Prices Aid Royal Gold (RGLD) Amid Elevated Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, high gold and silver prices is aiding Royal Gold's performance. However, higher interest costs remain a headwind.

Under Armour (UAA) Gains on Strategic Brand Transformation

Per the Zacks analyst, Under Armour is progressing in its multi-year transformation to strengthen its brand through deeper customer engagement, effective innovations and disciplined market strategy.

Antero Resources' (AR) Low-Risk Appalachian Properties Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Antero Resources' low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin secure a robust production outlook. Its limited dependence on debt is also a major positive.

Allison (ALSN) Gains From Rising Global Defense Budgets

Allison's defense sales are gaining momentum with surging global budgets, strategic partnerships, and new products like the 4040MX, making the Zacks Analyst bullish on the stock.

Strong Revenues, Acquisitions Benefit CNO Financial (CNO)

Per the Zacks analyst, improved policy income and investment income might aid the company's revenues. Buyouts expanded its capabilities and distribution reach.

Technology & Product Investment Costs Hurt Insperity (NSP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Insperity's investments in technology, product and service offerings are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) Organic Sales Hurt by Soft Volume Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, Kraft Heinz's organic sales remain troubled by soft volumes stemming from changing consumer behavior. Organic sales growth is expected in the flat to decline 2.5% range in 2025.

Rising Costs, Lower High-Yield Volumes Hurt MarketAxess (MKTX)

Per the Zacks analyst, MarketAxess's escalating expenses coupled with low levels of credit spread volatility in U.S. high yield remains a concern.

