Top Stock Reports for Apple, AMD & Chevron

Thursday, May 7, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Chevron Corp. (CVX), as well as two micro-cap stocks Jones Soda Co. (JSDA) and Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (ONFO). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims, Productivity, Earnings Keep Pre-Markets Buoyant



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Apple have gained +47.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry’s gain of +48.1%. The company’s March quarter results showed demand for the iPhone 17 lineup and record Services revenue, supported by a growing installed base across major categories.



Management expects June quarter revenue growth in the mid-teens, with Services rising at a similar pace after adjusting for foreign exchange. New products such as iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, plus Apple Business, can expand ecosystem engagement over time.



Apple continues to return cash through dividends and buybacks, which can support the stock when operating results hold up. At the same time, supply constraints, higher component costs and an uncertain tariff backdrop can weigh on availability and margins. Regulatory and legal actions tied to the App Store and antitrust claims also remain a risk factor, keeping the risk-reward balanced for a Neutral view.



(You can read the full research report on Apple here >>>)



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+69.6% vs. +61.2%). The company is benefiting from rising AI infrastructure deployments that lift demand for EPYC server CPUs and Instinct accelerators across cloud and enterprise customers.



Data Center revenue grew 57% year over year in the first quarter of 2026, and second-quarter revenue is guided higher as supply and customer ramps broaden. Helios and MI450 engagements are expanding with large customers, and management continues to target scaling the data center AI business to tens of billions in annual revenue in 2027. Strong partner base that includes AWS and Oracle is a positive.



Record quarterly free cash flow and ongoing repurchases add support, but competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains intense. Higher memory and component costs are expected to curb second-half PC and gaming demand and can pressure gross margin as MI450 ramps.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Shares of Chevron have gained +38.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +51.3%. The company has emerged as a strong beneficiary of higher oil prices, supported by its upstream leverage and expanding production base following the Hess acquisition.



The deal adds high-quality assets in Guyana, the Bakken and the Gulf of America, strengthening long-term output and free cash flow growth. Management reaffirmed production growth guidance of 7%-10% while maintaining disciplined capital spending, highlighting operational efficiency and financial strength.



Chevron also benefits from its integrated refining system, growing LNG exposure through long-term contracts, and strong production momentum at Tengizchevroil. In addition, the company’s partnership initiatives tied to AI-driven power demand create new long-term growth opportunities. Given these factors, we are bullish on the stock and rate it Outperform.



(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>>)



Jones Soda’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+32% vs. +15.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $34.17 million focuses on its accelerating distribution expansion, strong licensed-product momentum, and evolving higher-margin direct-to-consumer strategy. Growth has increasingly shifted toward scalable Club and DTC channels, supported by broadening North American distribution and successful collectible partnerships such as Fallout and Crayola, which have driven rapid sell-through and repeat retailer demand.



The company’s modern soda portfolio remains aligned with lower-sugar consumer trends, with management now focused on improving per-store productivity rather than simply adding new retail doors.



However, risks include reliance on licensed properties and concentrated customers, regulatory uncertainty surrounding hemp-derived products, liquidity constraints tied to working-capital needs, and profitability that has benefited from a favorable channel mix and nonrecurring items.



(You can read the full research report on Jones Soda here >>>)



Shares of Onfolio have gained +7.6% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +27.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $6.68 million centers on building a diversified portfolio of digital education, marketing, and AI-enabled service businesses that can scale revenue while improving gross-profit mix.



Growth has increasingly shifted toward recurring B2B agency services, supported by multiple marketing and SEO brands operating under a centralized platform. Management has also emphasized disciplined capital allocation by reducing lower-return advertising spend while preserving cash generation from digital products. Improved liquidity and financing capacity provide additional flexibility for acquisitions and strategic investments.



However, the investment case is tempered by persistent profitability pressures from acquisition-related amortization and impairment charges, rising financing costs, covenant defaults tied to secured convertible notes, and dilution risk.



(You can read the full research report on Onfolio here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Dynamics Corp. (GD), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong iPhone 17 and Services Growth to Aid Apple's (AAPL) Prospects



Strong Product Portfolio and Rich Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



Chevron (CVX) Gains From Ongoing Rise in Equity Crude Throughput



Featured Reports

Increasing Orders Drive General Dynamics (GD) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, General Dynamics is likely to benefit from increasing orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Banks on Buyouts Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions have helped Arthur J. Gallagher to enhance its capabilities and drive growth. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Strategic Partnerships and Pricing Discipline Aid Centene (CNC)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic collaborations are expanding Centene's markets and membership, while pricing discipline is boosting revenue.

Labcorp (LH) Thrives in High-Growth Areas, Macro Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, Labcorp's strong focus in four high-growth areas, including oncology and women's health, should continue to drive its performance. Yet, macroeconomic-driven costs pose a risk.

Asset Optimization Aids Smurfit Westrock (SW) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks Analyst, Smurfit Westrock gains from its ongoing asset optimization and business improvement initiatives. However, cost inflation remains a headwind.

Crocs (CROX) Stays on Track to Deliver Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Crocs is advancing its long-term growth plan through iconic products, global expansion and portfolio diversification, driving revenue growth, margin gains and cash flow.

Werner (WERN) Rides on Segmental Growth Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks Analyst, strength across both segments Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics is aiding Werner's top-line growth. Rising operating expenses are likely to weigh on the bottom

New Upgrades

Strong Data Center Market Aids ON Semiconductor (ON) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, ON Semiconductor is benefiting from solid momentum across data center and automotive end-markets.

Generac (GNRC) Rides on Healthy Residential Product Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Generac's performance is likely to be driven by solid demand for its Residential products, notably a boost in Ecobee sales. C and I product shipments are gaining traction.

Loan Growth Aids UMB Financial (UMBF), Capital Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, Organic growth remains a key strength of UMB Financial, aided by rising loan and deposit balances. Decent liquidity position is an added advantage.

New Downgrades

Volume Declines and High Leverage Pressure Goodyear (GT)

Per the Zacks analyst, weaker tire demand is reducing volumes and factory efficiency, while Goodyear's elevated debt levels continue to limit financial flexibility and add balance sheet pressure.

Seasonal Dip and High Costs Ail Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Red Rock Resorts is likely to be hurt by seasonally softer second quarter and construction delays at Green Valley. Also, elevated utility costs pose concerns.

Competition and Lowering RPE are Robert Half's (RHI) Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, intense competition from numerous firms continues to pose a headwind to Robert Half's growth. Declining revenue per employee (RPE) remains a concern.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jones Soda Co. (JSDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (ONFO): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.