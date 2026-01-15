Top Stock Reports for American Express, Intuitive Surgical & Booking

Thursday, January 15, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including American Express Co. (AXP), Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) and Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), as well as two micro-cap stocks Daily Journal Corp. (DJCO) and Star Group, L.P. (SGU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Positive on Healthy Economic Prints



Today's Featured Research Reports



American Express’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. -16%). The company is benefiting from sustained revenue growth driven by new product launches, strategic partnerships and a rebound in travel and entertainment spending. Revenues rose 9% YoY in the first nine months of 2025.



Strong cash generation and disciplined capital returns underscore its financial strength. Its ROE of 33.4% lies above the industry average. It returned $2.9 billion in 3Q alone, through dividends and buybacks. Its focus on increasing tech-savvy customers positions it for long-term growth.



However, persistently rising expenses continue to weigh on margins. Loan loss provisions remain elevated due to macro uncertainty. It is less agile in capitalizing on emerging non-card-based payment trends. AXP carries a heavy debt load, which induces the incurrence of high interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on American Express here >>>)



Shares of Intuitive Surgical’s have gained +6.6% over the past six months against the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry’s gain of +11.6%. The company delivered a strong third-quarter, beating revenue and EPS estimates. The da Vinci 5 system gained momentum with 240 U.S. placements, raising its installed base to 929, alongside approvals in Europe and Japan for phased rollout.



Utilization surpassed the Xi platform, supported by force feedback and Case Insights, while rising trade-ins highlighted upgrade demand. Global procedures grew 19% year over year, with 16% growth in the U.S. and 24% OUS, driven by benign general and non-urology surgeries in India, Korea, and distributor markets. System placements totaled 427, showing strong demand.



However, gross margin slipped on higher costs and tariffs, while OUS markets remain pressured by budget constraints. Medicaid policy uncertainty is a risk, but ISRG raised 2025 growth guidance to 17–17.5% and margins to 67–67.5%.



(You can read the full research report on Intuitive Surgical here >>>)



Booking’s shares have gained +7.1% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +11.1%. The company benefits from its global footprint, strong brands and growing shift toward direct-channel bookings, which support margins and customer loyalty. Expansion into alternative accommodations, transport and attractions, alongside the Connected Trip strategy and increased GenAI integration, boosts engagement and cross-selling.



Strong liquidity, solid cash generation and deep partner relationships further reinforce its position. Additionally, its focus on automating partner tools and traveler interactions enhances operational efficiency and satisfaction.



However, softness in U.S. travel trends, elevated marketing spend and rising competitive pressure pose challenges. Its limited domestic presence may also restrict growth as affordability trends impact pricing power, and it faces strong competition from online travel agencies.



(You can read the full research report on Booking here >>>)



Shares of Daily Journal have outperformed the Zacks Publishing - Newspapers industry over the past six months (+61.8% vs. +35.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $894.14 million has its shareholder value anchored by a $493 million marketable securities portfolio, which delivered $134.3 million in unrealized gains in FY25.



Despite the passing of Charles Munger, the board continues to conservatively manage these assets, providing liquidity without external capital needs. Journal Technologies is accelerating, with FY25 revenues rising 32% YoY to $69.9 million and pretax income rising to $12.7 million, fueled by demand for e-filing and milestone-based contracts. The company’s capital-light model, $500.4 million in working capital, and positive $13.3 million operating cash flow support reinvestment.



While growth is robust, risks include government revenue timing, rising competition in justice tech, and legal ad revenue headwinds from legislative changes. Underutilized real estate also weighs on efficiency. DJCO trades at 4.57X EV/sales and 2.29X P/B, below sector medians.



(You can read the full research report on Daily Journal here >>>)



Star Group’s shares have gained +9.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +25.9%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $403.63 million is a consolidator in a fragmented Northeast/Mid-Atlantic heating oil and propane market, using tuck-in M&A to build route density, lift efficiency and strengthen margins.



Management has shown an ability to protect profitability through pricing discipline, cost control and effective integration, while expanding HVAC services to diversify revenues, deepen customer relationships and provide a counter-seasonal earnings buffer. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly, yet flexible, and selective tech/AI adoption should improve service productivity and retention over time.



Key risks center on persistent customer attrition and limited organic growth, weather-driven earnings volatility, rising fixed costs and financing burden tied to acquisitions, tighter cash-flow flexibility amid seasonal working-capital swings, and longer-term regulatory and electrification pressures in core markets.



(You can read the full research report on Star Group here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO), Fastenal Co. (FAST) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

AmEx (AXP) Aided by Strong Card Member Spending Amid High Costs



Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) da Vinci System Helps Offset Risks



Booking Holdings Benefits From Strong Leisure Travel Demand



Featured Reports

High Prices Aid Southern Copper (SCCO), Lower Production Ail

The Zacks analyst believes Southern Copper is poised well to gain on high copper and silver prices and its expansion actions. However lower production levels due to lower grades might impair results.

Sales Boosting Initiatives Aid Fastenal (FAST) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Fastenal's prospects are gaining from accretive sales boosting initiatives and cost control efforts. However, a tepid macro scenario, high costs and seasonality return hurt.

TEVA's New Drugs and Generic Stability Are Reviving Growth

The Zacks analyst believes newer drugs, Austedo and Ajovy as well as a stable generics business are reviving its top-line growth.

CardFree Acquisition Aids Fiserv (FISV) Amid High Completion

Per the Zacks Analyst, Fiserv's CardFree buyout improves Clover's capabilities to support small businesses as they grow into larger merchants. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

SWP Demand, Buyouts, AUM Aid SEI Investments (SEIC), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, rising demand for the SWP, solid assets under management balance, strategic buyouts and global presence will support SEI Investments' growth, while mounting expenses are a woe.

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Spire (SR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Spire is seeing stronger demand from its increasing customer base. Infrastructure investments are enhancing service capacity and supporting improved profitability.

Product Refreshes Aid Sonos (SONO) Amid Weak Macro Backdrop

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonos is poised to gain from new product launches in the global audio market, while cautious consumer discretionary spending amid a weak macroeconomic environment is a woe.

New Upgrades

Strong Portfolio Aids Take Two (TTWO) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Take-Two's popular franchises including NBA 2K26 and Grand Theft Auto V is helping it to counter stiff competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard.

Rapid Project Execution and Volume Growth Aids Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Per the Zacks analyst, CVE's rapid project executions are expected to accelerate future cash flows. Its targeted upstream production growth through 2028 should further enhance profitability.

Diversified Business and SMBs Expansions Aid BILL Holdings (BILL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, BILL Holdings is likely to gain from its diversified business model, expansions into the SMB ecosystem and the adoption of its AI-powered financial operations platform.

New Downgrades

Home Depot (HD) Pressured by Weak Discretionary Unit and High Costs

Per Zacks analyst, Home Depot sees softness in big-ticket and discretionary categories. It witnesses margin pressures driven by operating expense deleverage and costs related to the GMS acquisition.

China's slowdown and tariff risks hurt Philips (PHG) prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips suffers from a sharp China slowdown and tariff uncertainties, which are affecting segment growth and limiting near-term upside.

Bath and Body Works (BBWI) Faces Demand Weakness and Margin Pressure

Per the Zacks analyst, BBWI continues to grapple with broad demand softness, heavier promotions and tariff pressures, signaling prolonged margin and growth challenges.

