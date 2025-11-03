Top Stock Reports for AMD, ServiceNow & Sony

Monday, November 3, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY), as well as a micro-cap stock EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+82% vs. +78.9%). The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD. The weakness in the Embedded business remains a headwind for AMD. Low Data Center gross margin is expected to hurt consolidated gross margin expansion in the near term.



Shares of ServiceNow have declined -3.7% over the past year against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of -10.1%. The company has been benefiting from the rising adoption of workflows by enterprises undergoing digital transformation. In the third quarter of 2025, it had 6 deals greater than $10 million in net new annual contract value (ACV) and closed 103 deals greater than $1 million in net new ACV. Gen AI deals continue to gain traction.



NOW is extensively leveraging AI and machine learning technologies to boost the potency of its solutions. ServiceNow is riding on an expanding partner base and acquisitions.



For 2025, ServiceNow raised subscription revenues guidance by $5 million at the mid-point to $12.835-$12.845 billion, suggesting 20% on a non-GAAP constant currency (cc) basis. NOW remains on track to hit more than $15 billion in subscription revenues in 2026.



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+57.2% vs. +52.7%). The company’s momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and ET&S is aiding its performance. Higher PlayStation engagement is driving G&NS, while Music is gaining from more streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing.



Solid image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras amid FX woes are aiding I&SS. Anime is key to the Picture unit’s growth, with Crunchyroll adding subscribers. Sony will partially spin off Financial Services next month. It faced a lower-than-expected tariff hit due to inventory moves, delayed effects and production diversification, with full measures set for completion by mid-year.



The estimated operating income is cut to about ¥70 billion, down ¥30 billion from the prior view. However, stiff rivalry poses a headwind.



Shares of EVI Industries have outperformed the Zacks Industrial Services industry over the past year (+34.6% vs. -3.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $345.93 million reported strong FY25 results, with revenues rising 10% YoY and net income increasing 33%, driven by organic growth and acquisitions. Gross margin improved to 30.4%, highlighting pricing power and operational efficiency.



EVI’s disciplined “buy-and-build” M&A strategy, including 31 acquisitions to date, fuels scale and synergy. Expansion into service operations — now 27 units — boosts recurring revenues and customer engagement. A robust balance sheet, $8.9 million in cash, and consistent dividend payouts support future growth. Digital investments (e-commerce, ERP) aim to modernize operations and enhance scalability.



However, risks include rising inventory and receivables, OEM/tariff cost pressures, regulatory exposure, fragmented competition and project delays. Valuation remains attractive vs. peers, trading at 1x EV/Sales and 18.91x EV/EBITDA.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), TE Connectivity plc (TEL) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).



Solid Bookings Aid Royal Caribbean (RCL), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Royal Caribbean is likely to benefit from robust booking trends, strength in onboard consumer spending and digital innovations. However, high fuel costs and macro woes ail.

Carvana (CVNA) Riding on ADESA Buyout & Cost Discipline

ADESA's U.S. acquisition has boosted Carvana's logistics and reconditioning efficiency, while tighter operational discipline is driving EBITDA growth, keeping Zacks analysts bullish on the stock.

Cheniere (LNG) to Gain from Substantial Completion of Train 3

The Zacks analyst believes that Cheniere's Substantial Completion of Train 3 of the CCL Stage 3 Project resulted in higher LNG output positioning it as a leading global LNG supplier.

Markel (MKL) Banks on Strategic Acquisitions Amid Escalating Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, strategic buyouts have aided the company to expand its product offerings and boost its surety product lines. However, escalating expenses continue to weigh down on the margins.

Defense Orders Drive Huntington Ingalls (HII) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Huntington Ingalls is likely to benefit from increasing defense orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Neogen (NEOG) Advances Strategically, Liquidity Concerns Stay

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Neogen's focus on higher-growth markets and portfolio optimization to drive top line growth, a strategic priority. Yet, debt exceeding cash reserves raise concern.

Ironwood (IRWD) Rides on Robust Sales Performance of Linzess

Per the Zacks analyst, Ironwood's sole marketed drug Linzess is witnessing solid uptake owing to prescription demand growth. Studies on its pipeline candidate, apraglutide is also progressing well.

New Upgrades

Product Launches, Solid Trading Support Interactive Broker (IBKR)

Per the Zacks analyst, the development of proprietary software, new product and service launches, low level of compensation expense and solid trading backdrop will support Interactive Brokers.

TE Connectivity (TEL) Rides on Strong Industrial Solutions Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, TE Connectivity is benefiting from strong Industrial Solutions segment growth, driven by strong demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud applications.

Growing Roku Channel, TV Program Popularity Aids Roku (ROKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program.

New Downgrades

High Competition & Nil Dividend Payout Ails Fiserv (FI)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Fiserv tackles fierce competition, raising the difficulty in balancing growth and profitability. No plan to payout cash dividends remains concerning.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Faces Slowing Comps and Margin Normalization

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers faces near-term pressure as comparable sales growth slows and margins normalize amid softening consumer demand and tougher year-over-year comparisons.

Softness in Rent-A-Center Segment Hurts Upbound's (UPBD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Upbound's Rent-A-Center (RAC) segment continues to weigh on overall performance. Revenue at RAC declined 4.7% year over year to $461.1 million in the third quarter.

