Top Stock Reports for AMD, GE Aerospace & IBM

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), GE Aerospace (GE) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



AMD’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the year-to-date period (+77.3% vs. +76.9%). The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



A rich partner base that includes the likes of OpenAI, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Cohere, Vultr, DigitalOcean and others is driving AMD’s prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD.



Shares of GE Aerospace have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+78.6% vs. +27.8%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE Aerospace’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025.



However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability. Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



IBM’s shares have gained +41.6% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +77%. The company is benefiting from a surge in demand for heterogeneous, dynamic and complex infrastructure strategies, which have led firms to undertake a cloud-agnostic and interoperable approach to highly secure multi-cloud management. This, in turn, has led to sustainable growth through advanced technology and deep consulting expertise.



IBM is betting big on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. IBM’s focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL).



Today's Must Read

AMD Rides on Strong Adoption of Fifth-Gen EPYC Processor



Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



IBM Rides on Holistic Growth Model, Sustainable Business Initiatives



Featured Reports

Systematic Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, Duke Energy makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Paypal (PYPL) to be Aided by Two-Sided Platform and Rich Partner Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, PayPal is likely to gain from its two-sided platform, rich partner base and expanding efforts. However, a challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment remains a woe.

Biogen's (BIIB) Multiple Sclerosis Sales Fall, New Drugs Aid

Sales of multiple sclerosis drugs and Spinraza are declining due to competitive pressure. The Zacks analyst believes Biogen's new products like Leqembi, Skyclarys and Zurzuvae can help revive growth.

ZTO Express (ZTO) Benefits From Parcel Volumes, Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, increase in parcel volumes aids ZTO Express' express delivery services unit. However, rise in selling, general and administrative expenses continues to bother the bottom line.

Strategic Buyouts Aid Ensign Group (ENSG), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Ensign Group's expertise in acquiring healthcare-related real estate and transforming them into market leaders are boosting performance. Yet, rising costs weigh on margins.

Rising Loans and Deposits Aid Flagstar (FLG) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Flagstar's strong balance sheet position, driven by rising loans and deposits balances, will likely support its financials. Yet, escalating costs remain a concern.

Maximus (MMS) Gains From Stable Revenue Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Maximus maintains solid relationships with governments and that provide it with predictable recurring revenue streams. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

New Upgrades

Expanding Product Portfolio Aids Vertiv's (VRT) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst Vertiv is benefiting from an extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbar, and modular solutions, which is noteworthy.

Solid Portfolio, Higher Output Aid Wheaton Precious (WPM)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Wheaton Precious will gain from its solid portfolio of assets. Higher production from certain mines will boost margins.

New Product Launches, Strong Solvency Aid Globus Medical (GMED)

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with Globus Medical's strong R and D efforts, with product launches surging post-NuVasive integration. Also, the company's debt-free balance sheet is encouraging.

New Downgrades

Low Gas Prices, Minimal Hedging to Hurt Coterra (CTRA)

The Zacks analyst believes that low gas prices will put pressure on Coterra Energy's margins. The lack of substantial hedge protection also makes it more exposed to commodity price volatility.

Home Depot (HD) Hurt Storm Activity Fall and Soft Big-Ticket Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, storm inactivity hit key repair categories, weighing on Home Depot's EPS. This and slowing big-ticket demand are contributing to a cautious outlook for the rest of fiscal 2025.

Weak Demand and Tariffs to Hurt DENTSPLY SIRONA's (XRAY) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, a major challenge for Dentsply Sirona has been weakness in its CTS segment. Moreover, it faces significant cost pressures from tariffs and input inflation.

