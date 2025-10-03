Top Stock Reports for AMD, Abbott & Micron Technology

Friday, October 3, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Micron Technology, Inc. (MU). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of AMD have gained +40% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +53.9%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads. Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand.



Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD. The weakness in the Embedded business remains a headwind for AMD. Low Data Center gross margin is expected to hurt consolidated gross margin expansion in the near term.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Abbott’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+20.2% vs. +5.9%). The company’s strong pipeline is opening up new growth opportunities, supporting the company’s positive momentum and strong growth outlook for 2025. Freestyle Libre, Lingo and Libre Rio CGM devices are on a great trajectory.



Alinity, the company’s next-generation suite of systems, is a key driver in the core lab diagnostics business. The company is optimistic about its latest progress with biosimilars and expects this to significantly boost EPD sales through 2025. Within Nutrition, despite softness in the international pediatric arm, Abbott is regaining market share banking on its strong Adult Nutrition business.



Yet, the significant runoff of COVID-19 testing-related sales is hurting Abbott’s Diagnostics growth. Headwinds such as tough macro conditions, tariffs and foreign exchange also add to the worry.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+83.7% vs. +30.2%). The company’s latest quarterly performance underscores its strategic positioning in the rapidly expanding AI-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, a slower-than-expected demand recovery in NAND may hurt the overall financial performance. An escalating trade war is another concern.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), Insmed Inc. (INSM) and Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

AI Boom Drives Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) EPYC CPUs Adoption



Solid EPD Prospects, Nutrition Sales Boost Abbott (ABT)



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Featured Reports

ConocoPhillips (COP) Boosts Outlook With Premium Shale Assets

Per the Zacks analyst, ConocoPhillips' vast shale holdings in Eagle Ford, Permian and Bakken provide low-cost premium drilling sites and position it for strong production growth and value creation.

Insmed (INSM) Rides on FDA Nod for First Bronchiectasis Drug

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the recent FDA approval of Insmed's Brinsupri' the first treatment for non-CF bronchiectasis. This also marks the launch of the company's second marketed product.

Order Timing Uncertainty Pressures Super Micro (SMCI)

Per the Zacks Analyst, delays in customer orders tied to upcoming AI platform launches are driving revenue volatility and limiting Super Micro's near-term performance clarity.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on solid retirement business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the US. However, higher expenses hurt its margins.

LATAM Airlines (LTM) Hurt by Foreign Exchange Risks, Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, fluctuations in currency values can impact LTM's revenues when converted to its reporting currency. Operating in a competitive Latin American aviation market remains a concern.

Solid Backlog Aids Carpenter Technology (CRS) Amid Supply Challenges

Per the Zacks analyst, strong backlog in most end markets, and acquisitions will drive Carpenter Technology's growth. However, supply-chain challenges continue to be a woe.

CMBS Strength Aids Starwood (STWD), Amid Weak Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Starwood's commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) investments generate stable income and aid growth. Yet, weak liquidity may hinder its ability to meet obligations.

New Upgrades

Expanding Solar Market and Product Launches Aid Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Enphase Energy is set to gain from the expanding solar market, with new product launches expected to further enhance its growth.

Rising Air Traffic, Strong Financials Aid AAR Corp. (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily growing air passenger traffic is boosting AAR Corp.'s Parts Supply business. The stock also holds a solid solvency position, which might impress its investors.

BlackBerry (BB) Buoyed by QNX & Secure Comms Strength, Healthy Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, continued design wins across the QNX and Secure Communications divisions cushion BlackBerry's top-line. Strong revenue and cost control drives higher profit margins.

New Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Faces Ongoing Pressure from Weak U.S. Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Soft U.S. demand, declining e-commerce, and cautious consumers weigh on Columbia Sportswear's growth, signaling persistent headwinds for the Columbia brand this fiscal year.

Tyson Foods (TSN) Faces Multi-Year Pressure from Tight Cattle Supply

Per the Zacks analyst, Elevated cattle costs and prolonged herd-rebuilding timelines threaten Tyson Foods' Beef margins, creating a sustained drag on consolidated earnings.

Tariff Volatility Likely Ail JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific is likely to be hurt by tariff fluctuations, rising input costs, and delayed planogram resets. Also, weakness in the costumes segment add to concerns.

