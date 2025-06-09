Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Walmart & Cisco Systems

Monday, June 9, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +14.3% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +19.8%. The company’s first-quarter results were driven by Prime and AWS momentum. Strengthening the AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed well to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and an expanding content portfolio were beneficial.



Strengthening relationships with third-party sellers amounted to another positive. Robust advertising contributed well. Amazon’s expanding global presence, growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are key positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to increase 6.9% from 2024.



However, Amazon announced mixed guidance for the second quarter. High tariffs imposed by President Trump on goods imported from China have cast uncertainty on retailers such as Amazon. AMZN's free cash flow has decreased significantly.



Walmart’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+46.7% vs. +46.1%). The company benefits from the inherent strength of its highly diversified business model. Walmart's strong omnichannel strategy has boosted traffic at physical stores and digital platforms.



The company’s focus on improving delivery services is successful, leading to steady grocery market share gains. Upsides like these, along with growth in newer ventures like advertising and membership, fueled first-quarter fiscal 2026 results where earnings and revenues increased year over year and e-commerce sales surged.



Despite a strong start to the year, Walmart expects potential hurdles in the coming quarters. The company withheld its fiscal second-quarter earnings outlook, citing uncertainty related to tariffs and a highly fluid economic environment. These tariff costs, even at reduced levels, are expected to push prices higher in the near term.



Shares of Cisco Systems have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+48% vs. +47.4%). The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors. The Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base.



The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ecolab Inc. (ECL), American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and DTE Energy Company (DTE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



Walmart (WMT) Benefits from Impressive E-Commerce Operations



Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption



Featured Reports

Innovation Drives Ecolab (ECL) Amid Ongoing Macro Challenges

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ecolab's pricing actions and innovation pipeline is likely to drive growth. Yet, cost fluctuations and macro uncertainties may weigh on margins.

AIG Benefits From Divestitures Amid High Combined Ratio

Per the Zacks Analyst, business streamlining by selling low returning units and focusing on high growth units boosts operational capacities. However, a deteriorating combined ratio remains a concern.

Infrastructural Investments Aid DTE Energy (DTE) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, DTE Energy makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

NetApp (NTAP) Gains from Strong Demand for Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, NetApp's performance gains from traction in all-flash portfolio and first-party and marketplace cloud storage services. IT spending and volatile macro backdrop are headwinds.

Residential Kitchen Unit Aids Middleby (MIDD) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction of Middleby's Residential Kitchen Equipment unit, fueled by strong demand for outdoor products, will continue to lend momentum to it. High debt remains a woe.

Loan Growth, Rates Aid OneMain Holdings (OMF), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, loan growth, lower interest rates, diverse offerings, and a decent balance sheet will likely aid OneMain Holdings' financials. Yet, high costs and weak asset quality are woes.

Operational Efficiency Aids Avis Budget (CAR), Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, rising operational efficiency has improved profitability and enabled Avis Budget to maintain margins despite inflation. However, escalating expenses are worrisome.

New Upgrades

Branch Openings, Loans, High Rates Aid Cullen/Frost (CFR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cullen/Frost's branch expansion efforts in the Texas region will drive deposit and loan growth. This, along with high interest rates, will aid the company's top line.

Robust Buyouts & Infrastructure Spending Benefits Dycom (DY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dycom's prospects are gaining from accretive buyouts, maintenance and operations services, and fiber infrastructure projects, indicating an upbeat near-term view.

Blackbaud (BLKB) Gains on Strong Portfolio & Share Buyback

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackbaud is gaining from a robust product portfolio, a steady share repurchases strategy, and margin expansion, which is contributing to growth momentum.

New Downgrades

Weak Crack Spreads and Margins Ail Eni's (E) Growth Outlook

Per the Zacks analyst, E struggles with weak crack spreads, declining biofuel margins, and sluggish demand in its refining and chemical segments, all of which threaten its profitability.

Escalated SG&A Costs Hurt Columbia Sportswear's (COLM) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, Columbia Sportswear is seeing higher SG&A costs. In the first quarter of 2025, the company's SG&A expenses were up 1.5% to $354.5 million.

Paramount's (PARA) Prospects Suffer from Lower TV Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Paramount is suffering from TV Media revenue declines, rising costs and stiff competition in the streaming space from Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+.

