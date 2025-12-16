Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Toyota Motor & Intuit

Tuesday, December 16, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) and Intuit Inc. (INTU), as well as two micro-cap stocks Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) and Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (AMNF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +3% over the past six months against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +3.8%. The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk. Management's Q4 2025 guidance projects net sales of $206-$213 billion with operating income between $21-$26 billion, reflecting operational efficiency gains.



AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Toyota Motor’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Foreign industry over the past six months (+20.9% vs. +12.4%). The surge in hybrid adoption is boosting the company’s sales. The RAV4 model, with hybrid variants that make up about half of the company’s sales, is America's top-selling SUV. Upbeat outlook for fiscal 2026 sales sparks optimism. Toyota Motor’s cost optimization efforts are expected to be a tailwind to operating income in fiscal 2026. Investor-friendly moves also spark optimism.

However, the company’s operating income is expected to be affected by material prices, foreign exchange rate and tariffs imposed by the U.S. government on vehicle and vehicle parts imports, along with investment in human resources and growth areas in fiscal 2026. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2026 is expected to flare up, which could put pressure on near-term cash flows. The zacks analyst maintains a cautious stance on the stock now.



(You can read the full research report on Toyota Motor here >>>)



Shares of Intuit have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (-14.5% vs. -4%). The company is witnessing higher expenses due to increased investment in marketing, and engineering teams are likely to impact its bottom-line results. Seasonality in tax-related sales further impacts profitability outside peak filing quarters.



Nevertheless, Intuit is well-positioned in the financial and tax management market, with its core products, QuickBooks and TurboTax. Its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results reflected a rise in revenues across all segments. Its strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model aims to generate stable revenues over the long run.



Divestment of non-core businesses has boosted its focus on digital businesses, while the Credit Karma acquisition expanded the customer base, accelerating revenue growth and broadening personal finance offerings.



(You can read the full research report on Intuit here >>>)



Eastman Kodak’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past six months (+44.1% vs. +24.1%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $812.65 million presents a mixed reward as it shifts from legacy print to advanced manufacturing. AMC (Advanced Materials and Chemicals) is becoming a key growth driver, supported by FDA-certified pharmaceutical production, reshoring tailwinds, and coating expertise, with Q3 2025 revenue up 15% YoY and now over 30% of sales.



U.S.-based vertical integration has improved margins, while traction in the PROSPER ULTRA 520 has returned Print EBITDA to profitability. The Series C preferred exchange also removed a major overhang.



However, risks remain significant. Print volumes continue to decline amid secular headwinds, debt and restrictive credit terms limit financial flexibility despite the pension reversion, and execution risk around pension asset monetization is high. Earnings remain volatile, capital intensity is elevated, and newer investments have yet to demonstrate durable, scaled profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Eastman Kodak here >>>)



Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction have outperformed the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry over the past six months (+42.8% vs. -8.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $351.49 million benefits from a leading U.S. foodservice pesto franchise, strong chef loyalty, and category tailwinds toward global and fusion cuisines. Q3 FY25 sales rose 11% YoY to $19.7M, driven by core pesto demand, broker expansion, and growing foodservice and international channels.



Ongoing automation and facility upgrades support scalable growth into adjacencies like frozen pastas, while a debt-free balance sheet, $24.6M cash, and active buybacks provide financial flexibility.



However, the thesis is tempered by high customer concentration (one distributor >50% of sales), rising inventory and working capital drag, recurring cash-settled phantom stock obligations, tariff and sourcing exposure, reliance on co-packers, and operating expenses growing faster than revenue. Execution discipline is required to sustain margins as growth investments continue.



(You can read the full research report on Armanino Foods of Distinction here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) and FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Surge in Hybrid adoption Aids Toyota (TM) Amid Elevated Expenses



Intuit (INTU) Aided by Platform Synergies and SMB Expansions



Featured Reports

Growth in Crypto Assets, Volatility Drives Growth at Coinbase

Per the Zacks analyst, Coinbase is set to gain from growing number of crypto assets and acceptance of digital assets as a banking service. Yet, decline in the market price of crypto assets concern.

Estee Lauder's (EL) Sales Benefit From Solid Online Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder's online sales surged double digits in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by TikTok Shop, Tmall, Amazon expansion and a new Shopify partnership.

Growth Initiatives Aid Watsco (WSO) Amid Weak Housing and Macro Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Watsco is gaining from product innovation, AI incorporation and technological advancements. However, weak housing activity, high expenses and tariff-related risks hurt.

Premium Office Demand Supports BXP Inc. (BXP), High Competition Hurts

Per the Zacks Analyst, healthy demand for premier office assets, a diverse tenant base and a healthy balance sheet bode well for BXP. High competition and a huge development pipeline raise concerns.

Investments, Customer Growth Aid Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, WTRG's $7.8 billion investment to fortify it water and natural gas infrastructure and demand from expanding customer base are going to boost its performance.

Corcept (CORT) Banks on Korlym Sales, Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's lead drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing's syndrome, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Korlym for revenues remains a concern.

Maximus (MMS) Gains From Stable Revenue Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Maximus maintains solid relationships with governments that provide it with predictable recurring revenue streams. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

New Upgrades

FUJIFILM (FUJIY) Gains from Strong Healthcare Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, FUJIFILM is gaining from strong healthcare segment, driven by its Bio CDMO business. For fiscal 2025, revenues from the Healthcare unit are expected to be jQuery35107844709685244587_17658975775561,110 billion.

Solid Omnipod 5 Adoption, Strong Solvency Aids Insulet (PODD)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Insulet driving new customer starts for Omnipod 5 across U.S. Type 1, Type 2 and international areas. Solid cash reserves over debt are another positive.

Growing Roku Channel, TV Program Popularity Aids Roku (ROKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program.

New Downgrades

Enbridge (ENB) Grapples with Ongoing Line 5 Legal Uncertainty

The Zacks analyst believes Enbridge's Line 5 legal uncertainty could weigh on its operations, potentially delaying key projects, increasing costs and adding regulatory risks through 2026.

Debt Woes and EchoPark Supply Crunch Cloud Sonic's (SAH) Outlook

Used-vehicle supply constraints at EchoPark are weighing on volumes, while elevated leverage limits financial flexibility, making the Zacks analyst bearish on Sonic Automotive.

North America Weakness Could Pressure Energizer (ENR) Sales in FY26

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in Energizer's North America segment remains a key concern, with management flagging continued pressure and a low single-digit organic headwind expected in fiscal 2026.

