Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, TJX and Eaton Corp.

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) and Eaton Corp. plc (ETN), as well as two micro-cap stocks, Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) and Security Federal Corp. (SFDL). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Today's Featured Research Reports

Amazon.com’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+3.0% vs. -3.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from global expansion and diversification across e-commerce, cloud, advertising, and streaming, creating multiple revenue streams and lowering concentration risk. AI integration boosts personalization, logistics efficiency, and cloud capabilities, strengthening its competitive positioning.

However, heavy spending on AI infrastructure and data centers pressures margins and financial flexibility. Rising debt adds strain amid higher interest rates, while competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud remains intense.

(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)

TJX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+32.3% vs. +17.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from a resilient off-price model, strong value proposition, and steady demand across apparel and home categories. Comparable sales gains highlight effective merchandising and consistent traffic, while global store expansion and solid cash position support growth and shareholder returns.

Yet, rising store wages and payroll costs weigh on margins. Tariff pressures and intense competition across the global retail and off-price space may also affect profitability and near-term performance.

(You can read the full research report on TJX here >>>)

Eaton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Electronics industry over the past two years (+19.9% vs. +15.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from strong demand tied to AI-driven data centers and growth across its core businesses. Expansion through acquisitions and R&D supports innovation and a broader customer base, while the planned Mobility spin-off and opportunities in EVs, aerospace, and megatrends strengthen long-term prospects.

However, global exposure brings risks from currency fluctuations, cybersecurity threats, and tax changes. Raw material shortages and supplier disruptions may also hinder production and operational efficiency.

(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>>)

Blue Ridge’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Northeast industry over the past six months (-6.7% vs. +2.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company faces challenges from contracting loan balances, limited revenue diversification, and reliance on one-time items for profitability. Regulatory constraints and slower loan growth also weigh on near-term scalability, while valuation reflects concerns over execution and growth.

Yet, it has strengthened its capital position and liquidity, enabling shareholder returns and balance-sheet repair. Exiting non-core segments sharpens focus on community banking, improves compliance, and enhances efficiency through cost rationalization.

(You can read the full research report on Blue Ridge here >>>)

Security Federal’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry over the past six months (+8.7% vs. -5.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company benefits from strong earnings momentum, margin expansion, and improved operating leverage driven by higher net interest income and lower funding costs. Strengthening asset quality, solid capital, rising deposits, and better liquidity support stability enhance diversification.

However, performance remains sensitive to interest-rate trends and economic conditions. Limited scale and geographic concentration may also constrain growth and competitive positioning over time.

(You can read the full research report on Security Federal here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), Medtronic plc (MDT) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Prime Momentum and Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)



The TJX Companies (TJX) Rides High on Solid Comparable Sales Momentum



New Product Development, Wide Market Reach Aid Eaton (ETN)



Featured Reports

Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

Broadridge (BR) Gains From Itiviti Buyout, Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, the Itiviti acquisition has boosted Broadridge's global technology and operations segment. Low liquidity is concerning.

Subscriber Strength Drives America Movil (AMX) Amid Tariff Tensions

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing user count and widespread revenue growth across all business units and regions are driving America Movil's performance. U.S.-imposed tariff uncertainty looms.

Focus on IB businesses Aid Goldman (GS), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Goldman's refocus on its core strengths of IB and trading operations will support the top line growth. Yet, rising expenses remain a concern.

Medtronic (MDT) Gains in Market Share Amid Macro Issues

The Zacks analyst is impressed that despite the slow supply constraints recovery, Medtronic is reporting market share gains across major businesses like cardiac rhythm, surgical innovations and spine.

Amvuttra and Givlaari Sales Boost Alnylam (ALNY), Setbacks A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Amvuttra and Givlaari sales are expected to continue to boost ALNY's revenues. However, potential regulatory/pipeline setbacks and heavy reliance on partnerships remain a woe.

Robust Public Infrastructure Demand Aids CRH Amid Housing Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, CRH is gaining from the multi-year U.S. infrastructure spending trends and inorganic efforts. However, weak housing starts and persistent inflation mar prospects.

New Upgrades

Imperial's (IMO) Balanced Portfolio Drives Consistent Returns

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's diversified asset base across upstream production and downstream operations supports steady returns and enhances overall financial stability.

EQT Corp (EQT) Banks on 1M Undeveloped Appalachian Acres

The Zacks analyst believes EQT Corp is leveraging its 1 million undeveloped core acres and more than 30 years of inventory in the Appalachian Basin to support steady production growth.

HOKA and UGG Brands are Driving Deckers' (DECK) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, HOKA's strong demand and global expansion drive growth, while UGG's stability and disciplined execution support momentum across channels, boosting Deckers' performance.

New Downgrades

Select Medical (SEM) Suffers From An Elevated Expense Level

Per the Zacks analyst, a rise in expenses due to higher cost of services might dent the company's margins. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.

Operational Issues Related to ERP Disruption Hurt DNOW

Per the Zacks analyst, operational challenges related to the ERP implementation within the MRC Global U.S. operations and softness in upstream and chemical markets are weighing on DNOW's results.

High Debt Level, Elevated Expenses Concern Unum Group (UNM)

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing expenses due to higher policy benefits and compensation expenses continue to affect the top line. High leverage induces a rise in interest expense.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.