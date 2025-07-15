Top Stock Reports for Amazon.com, Meta Platforms & Shopify

Tuesday, July 15, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP), as well as two micro-cap stocks IDT Corp. (IDT) and Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NATH). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +17.1% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +20.2%. The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. A strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate contributed notably to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio were beneficial.



Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers was a positive. Robust advertising business contributed well. Amazon’s expanding global presence, growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are key positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to increase 8.5% from 2024.



However, Amazon announced mixed guidance for the second quarter. High tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on goods imported from China have cast uncertainty on retailers such as Amazon. AMZN's free cash flow has decreased significantly.



Meta Platforms’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+48.1% vs. +38.6%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



META has been leveraging AI to improve the potency of its platform offerings. These services currently reach more than 3.43 billion people daily. Meta Platforms’ growing footprint among young adults, driven by improving recommendations, boosts its competitive prowess. AI usage is making it a popular name among advertisers. This is expected to drive top-line growth.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern.



Shares of Shopify have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+66.3% vs. +1.7%). The company is benefiting from strong growth in its merchant base. New merchant-friendly tools like Shopify Balance, Shopify Tax, Shopify Inbox, and Tap to Pay solutions are helping the company to win new merchants regularly. Strong adoption of these solutions holds promise for Shopify’s prospects.



Shopify’s investment in AI-driven tools, such as Shopify Sidekick and tariffguide.ai, is helping merchants improve customer engagement and streamline operations. Expansion of back-office merchant solutions to more countries is also strengthening Shopify’s international footprint. An expanding partner base is further expanding the company’s merchant base.



However, challenging macroeconomic uncertainties, persistent inflation and cautious consumer spending are headwinds. Ongoing tariff uncertainties also remained a concern.



IDT’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Communication Services industry over the past year (+60.6% vs. +12.2%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.49 billion has a diversified business model which continues to demonstrate operating leverage and scalable growth. NRS remains a high-margin, recurring revenue driver, expanding its POS network and merchant services while integrating with online platforms like DoorDash.



BOSS Money is optimizing for profitability via digital channels, driving EBITDA growth and improving unit economics. net2phone is benefiting from high-ARPU seat growth and AI-driven efficiency tools. Traditional Communications, though declining, contributes to a stable cash flow.



A strengthened balance sheet supports capital returns, though risks remain from liquidity volatility in remittance prefunding, customer concentration, the pricing strategy in Fintech and ad-related pressure in NRS. Despite rising CapEx, the stock offers a discounted entry into a profitable and scalable growth opportunity.



Shares of Nathan's Famous have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+63.1% vs. +14.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $473.36 million exhibits strong earnings resilience through a multi-channel model that spans high-margin licensing, branded retail sales and franchising.



Licensing revenues rose 11.4% in fiscal 2025, driven by Smithfield Foods, now contributing 89.8% of license royalties under a contract through 2032. Branded product sales grew 6.2% despite a 7% rise in beef costs, showing pricing power. Record net income of $24 million (up 22.5% from $19.6 million in the prior year) and adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million (up 12.5% from $34.8 million in fiscal 2024) highlight operational efficiency.



Expansion via 25 new franchises and 143 virtual kitchens supports asset-light scalability. Risks include beef cost inflation, franchise underperformance, digital lag and high dependence on Smithfield Foods. The valuation suggests a potential upside with improved execution.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) and Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



User Growth, Instagram Strength Aids Meta Platforms (META)



Growing Merchant Base and Innovative Tools Aid Shopify (SHOP)



Featured Reports

Global IT Infrastructure Benefits IQVIA (IQV), Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks Analyst, IQVIA's strong healthcare-specific global IT infrastructure places it firmly in the life sciences space. Low liquidity remains a concern.

Guidewire (GWRE) Banks on Deal Wins Momentum Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Guidewire's strong Tier 1 & 2 insurer deals and global traction bode well, but rising costs could strain margins if revenue growth slows.

Investments Aid OGE Energy (OGE) Amid Supply Chain Issues

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy makes systematic investments to strengthen its infrastructure. Yet supply chain issues result in delays and increase costs.

Expanding Vehicle Lineup Aids NIO Amid Rising SG&A Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, NIO's expanding vehicle lineup is aiding the company's growth. However, high operating expenses are likely to weigh on margins.

Strong Demand, New Products Aid FMC Corp (FMC)

While FMC faces headwinds from weaker prices, strong demand for herbicides and insecticides and new product launches will drive its top line, per the Zacks analyst.

Upbound (UPBD) Gains From Acima's Sustained Growth Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Upbound's Acima segment drives consistent top-line gains, backed by retailer network expansion, higher applications, and AI-led personalization. Acima's GMV climbed 8.8% in Q1.

Omnicell (OMCL) Rides on XT Amplify Success, Cost Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Omnicell seeing strong gains from products and services launched as part of the multi-year, XT Amplify program. Yet, macroeconomic issues may push costs higher.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions & Product Expansion Support Robinhood (HOOD)

Per the Zacks analyst, interest rate cuts, strategic buyouts such as TradePMR and Bitstamp, product diversification efforts, and a solid balance sheet will likely support Robinhood's financials.

AUM, Global Presence, Cost Management Support Invesco (IVZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, robust AUM balance, strong balance sheet, diverse product offerings and global presence will aid Invesco. Its expense management efforts will lead to higher operating leverage.

American Public (APEI) Gains From Varied Product Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, American Public is benefiting from its diversified product offerings, digital penetration, and from the ongoing demand strength for nursing and other healthcare professionals.

New Downgrades

Iovance (IOVA) Growth Outlook Dimmed by Guidance Cut

Despite having two marketed drugs in its portfolio, the Zacks Analyst is concerned by Iovance's warning on economic uncertainty and its sharply lowered 2025 revenue forecast.

Core Lab's (CLB) Revenue Pressured by Sanctions & Tariffs

The Zacks analyst believes that declining revenues and earnings in Core's Reservoir Description segment due to geopolitical conflicts and recent sanctions & tariffs raises concern.

Rising Expenses & Slow Enrollment Drag Centene (CNC) Down

Per the Zacks analyst, Medicaid redeterminations and rising care costs weigh on Centene's performance.

